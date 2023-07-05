The Lack of Counterweights in the Government: Negative Implications for El Salvador’s Attractiveness to Foreign Investors

Title: Lack of Counterweights in El Salvador’s Government Affects Foreign Investor Attractiveness

By Juan Carlos Mejia | Jul 04, 2023 – 23:16

El Salvador’s total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows closed in negative numbers for the first time since 2010, signaling a decline in foreign investor attractiveness. Official data from the Central Reserve Bank (BCR) reveals that FDI for the country reached -$99.1 million in 2022.

FDI serves as a crucial indicator of a country’s appeal to foreign investors. Despite claims of improved investment attraction, it appears that El Salvador is still considered less favorable compared to other regional countries. The lack of attractiveness is primarily driven by political issues rather than economic concerns, according to a recent analysis by credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P).

S&P highlights that “international investment is likely to remain low due to the lack of checks and balances and scant transparency of the government.” This situation may hinder the reinforcement of investor confidence in long-term policy stability. The absence of counterweights to balance the decisions of the government, evident since the installation of the current Legislative Assembly dominated by the ruling party in May 2021, contributes to this decline in attractiveness.

The lack of transparency in public spending, along with policies such as the implementation of Bitcoin, have further strained the country’s relations with international institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The government’s opposition to transparency in public spending has also impacted the negotiation of a financial assistance agreement with the IMF, which could help restore external credibility.

Quarterly data from the BCR indicates that FDI began deteriorating in the third quarter of 2021, coinciding with the approval of Bitcoin and the dismissal of magistrates from the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court. These actions have also negatively affected other indicators such as country risk.

El Salvador’s opacity in government practices threatens investor perception more than other initiatives like security measures implemented by the Executive. S&P emphasizes that internal mobility and tourist flows may improve due to enhanced security perception. However, low investor confidence and a slowdown in demand from the United States will likely restrict economic growth to a moderate level.

Investor opinion aligns with S&P’s analysis. A report by KPMG presented in June identified El Salvador as one of the least attractive countries in Latin America for large-scale investments. Only 11% of the surveyed businessmen considered El Salvador as a “very attractive” investment destination, placing it above countries with political crises or established regimes like Nicaragua, Bolivia, Venezuela, and Guatemala.

The report highlights Costa Rica as the most attractive country in Central America, surpassing others such as Chile, Colombia, and Peru. It underscores the significant role that institutions and the rule of law play in foreign investors’ decision-making process.

S&P’s analysis predicts that FDI in El Salvador will remain among the lowest in the region, amounting to barely 0.5% of GDP over the next two years. This, combined with other financial and fiscal issues, including high indebtedness, paints a challenging outlook for the country’s economic development.

In conclusion, El Salvador’s lack of counterweights in its government and opaque practices have led to a decline in foreign investor attractiveness. Urgent measures are required to enhance transparency, strengthen long-term policy stability, and rebuild investor confidence to revive the country’s economy.

Return to the Home Page.