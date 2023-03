BRUSSELS – Forty billion a year. “Non-Europe” costs so much in migration policies. For Italy it means about 6 billion each year. It is one of the results of the research carried out by theResearch office of the European Parliament and coordinated by Lauro Panellawhich highlights how much money could be saved (or earned) if in the management of some key sectors the EU – on the basis of the Treaties in force – really acted as a single and unifying entity.