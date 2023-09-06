Our magazine and the PIME Coordination of lay people are promoting a two-day reflection on the role and challenges involving lay people in the mission, especially in the fields of education, care for creation, the economy and families. An opportunity to meet and to look to the future. Appointment at the PIME Center in Milan on 30 September and 1 October

What is the role of the laity in the mission today? What are the challenges that the new global scenarios pose to coexistence and the proclamation of the Gospel? These are the questions around which two days of discussion and reflection on the theme “The laity in the changing mission” will be articulated, promoted by the PIME Lay Coordination and by the magazine “Mondo e Missione”.

The conference will address four major themes with witnesses and experts from various areas of the world: education, care for creation, economy and families. An important opportunity to meet and look to the future together. here is the plan. And the form for registrations.

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 30

9.30 am: introductory speech

FROM VATICAN II TO POPE FRANCIS, LAITY AND MISSION AD GENTES

Rosanna Virgili, biblical scholar

10.30 am: round table

EDUCATION, A PATH TO DEVELOPMENT

Milena Santerinipedagogist, Catholic University of Milan

Alberto Malinverno e Massimo Cattaneo, Novara Technical School, Bangladesh

Mireille YogaEdimar Center, Cameroon

Elizabeth NovaGlobal Office (EMU), PIME

2.30 pm: round table

CARE OF CREATION

Glory of the Sea e Cecilia Dall’Oglio Laudato Si’ Movement

Frances BenignoNew Humanity International

Sixtus SkinnyPIME missionary in the Amazon, Brazil

Franco MartellazzoJesuit missionary, Chad

4.15 pm: round table

ECONOMY AT THE SERVICE OF MAN

Stefano Zamagnieconomist

Fabio MussiPIME lay missionary, Chad

Joseph Berto, entrepreneur, Bangladesh

SUNDAY OCTOBER 1

9.30 – 12.30: round table

THE ADDED VALUE OF THE LAY MISSIONARY AND THE PECULIAR VALUE OF FAMILIES

Ivana BorsottoFocsiv president

Marco MontiPIME lay missionary, Tunisia

José de Oliveira Costa FilhoNova Berith community, Brazil-Guinea Bissau

War familyPIME Lay Association (Alp), Brazil

Head familyPIME Lay Association (Alp), Busto Arsizio

Luke CrippaPIME missionary families

12.30: Eucharistic Celebration

Chaired by Father Gianni Criveller, director of the PIME Center in Milan

Church of San Francesco Saverio

Live streaming on the PIME Center YouTube channel and on Mondo e Missione FB

Info and subscriptions to this form

tel. 02.438201 / segreteriariviste@pimemilano.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

