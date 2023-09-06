Our magazine and the PIME Coordination of lay people are promoting a two-day reflection on the role and challenges involving lay people in the mission, especially in the fields of education, care for creation, the economy and families. An opportunity to meet and to look to the future. Appointment at the PIME Center in Milan on 30 September and 1 October
What is the role of the laity in the mission today? What are the challenges that the new global scenarios pose to coexistence and the proclamation of the Gospel? These are the questions around which two days of discussion and reflection on the theme “The laity in the changing mission” will be articulated, promoted by the PIME Lay Coordination and by the magazine “Mondo e Missione”.
The conference will address four major themes with witnesses and experts from various areas of the world: education, care for creation, economy and families. An important opportunity to meet and look to the future together. here is the plan. And the form for registrations.
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 30
9.30 am: introductory speech
FROM VATICAN II TO POPE FRANCIS, LAITY AND MISSION AD GENTES
Rosanna Virgili, biblical scholar
10.30 am: round table
EDUCATION, A PATH TO DEVELOPMENT
Milena Santerinipedagogist, Catholic University of Milan
Alberto Malinverno e Massimo Cattaneo, Novara Technical School, Bangladesh
Mireille YogaEdimar Center, Cameroon
Elizabeth NovaGlobal Office (EMU), PIME
2.30 pm: round table
CARE OF CREATION
Glory of the Sea e Cecilia Dall’Oglio Laudato Si’ Movement
Frances BenignoNew Humanity International
Sixtus SkinnyPIME missionary in the Amazon, Brazil
Franco MartellazzoJesuit missionary, Chad
4.15 pm: round table
ECONOMY AT THE SERVICE OF MAN
Stefano Zamagnieconomist
Fabio MussiPIME lay missionary, Chad
Joseph Berto, entrepreneur, Bangladesh
SUNDAY OCTOBER 1
9.30 – 12.30: round table
THE ADDED VALUE OF THE LAY MISSIONARY AND THE PECULIAR VALUE OF FAMILIES
Ivana BorsottoFocsiv president
Marco MontiPIME lay missionary, Tunisia
José de Oliveira Costa FilhoNova Berith community, Brazil-Guinea Bissau
War familyPIME Lay Association (Alp), Brazil
Head familyPIME Lay Association (Alp), Busto Arsizio
Luke CrippaPIME missionary families
12.30: Eucharistic Celebration
Chaired by Father Gianni Criveller, director of the PIME Center in Milan
Church of San Francesco Saverio
Live streaming on the PIME Center YouTube channel and on Mondo e Missione FB
Info and subscriptions to this form
tel. 02.438201 / segreteriariviste@pimemilano.com