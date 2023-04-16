The Lakers made a break against Memphis in the NBA playoffs | Sports

Austin Reeves, nicknamed the “peasant Kobe Bryant” by fans, played one of the best games of his career in his playoff debut.

Source: Profimedia

The LA Lakers entered the NBA playoffs through the “small door” and they don’t plan to stop there, as they immediately made a break against the favored Memphis! For the entire season, the Grizzlies lost only six games at home, and then the Lakers appeared and celebrated 128:112 (32:27, 27:38, 37:25, 32:22). We watched a far more tense game than the final result shows, since the club from the “city of angels” managed to destroy the spirit of the home team only in the final stages.

This time, LeBron James was not in the foreground, but they were Rui Hačimura i Ostin Rivs who played the games of their lives and broke the Lakers, for a 1:0 lead in the series and the first big surprise in the playoffs.

“Farmer Kobe”, as the fans called him and teased him, scored 23 points in his playoff debut, shooting 8 of 13 from the field. Reaves scored particularly important points in the second half, showing once again that he is one of the most underrated players in the league, while Rui Hachimura also had a reason to “rub it on the nose” of all those who doubted him when he arrived a few months ago. He immediately made a difference in the playoffs by scoring 29 points with only three field goals (11/14).

The Lakers have defeated the Grizzlies in Game 1 Rui Hachimura:

29 points, 11-of-14 FG, 5-of-6 3PM Anthony Davis:

22 points, 12 rebounds, 7 blocks, 10-of-17 FG LeBron James:

21 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 8-of-16 FGpic.twitter.com/gsKoAJ4kfb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp)April 16, 2023

Of course, nothing can be done without LeBron James, who added 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, while Anthony Davis also made an important contribution with 22 points and 12 rebounds, although at one point it seemed that he would not continue the game due to injury. The injury, on the other hand, worries Memphis as well because they were without Ja Morant who injured his fingerand until that moment in the last part he had 18 points.

Memphis’ best player was Jaren Jackson Jr., who was nominated for the Defensive Player of the Year award, and finished the game with 31 points. Along with him, Bain had 22, and besides the aforementioned Morant – only Brooks was in double figures.