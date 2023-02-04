Home World the landing of the plane seen from the sea is spectacular – Corriere TV
the landing of the plane seen from the sea is spectacular – Corriere TV

Wind gusts up to 65 km/h in Boston, Massachusetts. In this video a plane landing at Logan International Airport was taken from the sea and the pictures are spectacular.

Despite the unfavorable weather conditions nNo inconveniences or delays were recorded at the airport.

Il US Weather Service he warned that icy winds could get temperatures up to 40 degrees below zero.

February 4, 2023 – Updated February 4, 2023 , 3:26 pm

