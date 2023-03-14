Unprecedented feat of Luke Czepiela. On board his 7-metre-long plane, a modified Cub Crafters Carbon Cub, the Polish pilot managed to land on the helipad of the famous Dubai tower, the Burj al-Arab. Czepiela had been preparing for this feat since 2021. The 39-year-old scored 650 ground-level test landings, to be sure he could land in the 27-metre Dubai heliport. Czepiela completed the mission in 20.76 metres. (LaPresse)