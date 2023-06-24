The language of the future and the most difficult to learn | Magazine

Check out the detailed guide to learning a foreign language!

People usually say “you are only as rich as you know the language”! And when you think about it, it’s not far from the truth. Knowing different languages ​​and cultures opens many doors for you in life and the world. Also, by learning new languages, you exercise your brain and memory, you simply develop.

For some, learning new languages ​​goes quite quickly, while for others it’s a real pain. If you are thinking of enrolling in a language course or simply learning it yourself, here is how much time you need to master it.

Estimates range from 400 to 2,000 hours. But it really depends on who is learning and their reasons. Research shows that those who want to learn will learn a language better than people who are somehow conditioned to learn it (due to work or school). Also, a study showed that bilingual people can master a new language more easily.

What will be the main language of the future?

Today, with about two billion people speaking it, English is the largest language if we include native speakers and non-native speakers. However, Chinese is the largest if we include only native speakers (almost one billion). But judging by the fact that English is the language of today, of science, of the Internet, and of much academic research, it is likely to remain an important language in the future.

Currently, 40 percent of the 7,000 languages ​​in the world are under threat. But there are also many linguistically diverse nations, such as Papua New Guinea, whose population speaks over 800 languages. Similarly, about 700 languages ​​are spoken in Indonesia.

The hardest language to learn?

At first glance, most people think that languages ​​are like Arabic, Chinese or maybe Russian the hardest to master. However, it all depends on the person. People have a natural neurological preference for languages ​​that are close to them. However, languages ​​with significantly different phonetics will be more difficult to master, such as Thai, Chinese or Vietnamese.

What is the best way to study?

The main key is the weather. It takes you time to learn a language, and then it takes more time to apply it. Practice is essential! Numerous studies have found that speaking the newly learned language every day is the best way to learn it. Reading magazines, watching TV and chatting with native speakers also contribute to it.

Unfortunately, no definitive research has revealed the best time of day to study. Quite simply, some will function better in the morning, while others will function better later in the day. It is important that you stay persistent in your studies!

