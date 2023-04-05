According to the China Seismic Network, at 20:54 pm today (4th), a magnitude 6.2 earthquake occurred in the eastern waters of the Philippines, with a focal depth of 10 kilometers. However, the magnitude determined by the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology was 6.6.

At present, the local area has issued a tsunami warning. The warning shows that “the waves will change slightly, and the forecast will be within 1 meter higher than the normal level. However, due to the terrain in the bay or strait, the waves may be higher.”

According to forecasts, the first wave of the tsunami will arrive from 9:02 tonight to 0:54 am tomorrow (5th), and it is expected to last for several hours.

On April 3, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake also occurred in the waters near Indonesia.

It is understood that the Philippines is located at the junction of the Eurasian plate and the Pacific plate.The seismic belt around the Pacific Ocean has an active crust, so there are many volcanoes and earthquakes.

The circum-Pacific seismic belt covers the surrounding areas of the Pacific Ocean, including Chile and Peru in South America, the west coasts of Guatemala, Mexico, and the United States in North America, the Aleutian Islands, the Thousand Islands, the Japanese Islands, the Ryukyu Islands, the Philippines, Indonesia, and New Zealand. and other countries and regions.

This seismic zone is the most seismically active area, and about 80% of the world‘s earthquakes occur here.