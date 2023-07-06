The largest flag in America | Info

A flagpole reaching from the forest to the sky would be taller than New York’s Empire State Building.

485 inhabitants live in the village of Columbia Falls in the North-East of America. This part of the continent is special in that vast wilderness and ocean meet in one of the last places unspoiled by development. And that’s where the bold vision of one family was born, to raise a flagpole that reaches from the forest to the sky, which would be higher than New York’s Empire State skyscraper. It would feature a US flag larger than a football field.

The project is worth a billion dollars and those who are in favor of it believe that in an age of general polarization, it would unite people of all political views. “We want to bring Americans together, remind them of centuries of sacrifice to protect freedom and unite a divided America” said Morrill Worcester, whose family is the author of the plan.

However, the proposed flagpole of the imagined “Freedom Park” achieved the exact opposite. There has been a division as opponents of the project question whether the quiet neighborhood wants the countless visitors the mast would attract. They also wonder if a major construction effort would damage the landscape they pride themselves on because it has not been spoiled by development. Many also fear for the environment.

Next to the mast, which would be 445 meters high, it is planned to build a settlement with “living history museums”. The project foresees a hall with 4,000 seats, restaurants and a monument with the names of all military veterans who died since the American Revolution in 1776 – a total of 24 million names.

The mast would be like a lighthouse. Its top could be climbed by people using a staircase inside or an elevator, and at the top, like the “apple” that usually adorns masts, would be a golden mesh ball – a lookout over a huge flag. The scope of the project stunned residents as it would require the construction of a wide road, paving the forest for parking and building housing for hundreds, perhaps thousands of workers, potentially turning the current oasis of nature into rows of souvenir shops, fast food restaurants and shopping malls.

“This is the last wilderness on the east coastsays Marie Emerson, whose husband, Del, is a longtime blueberry farmer and manager of the university’s research farm. It is this rugged coastline and untouched wilderness that make this corner of the world special, and large-scale development could destroy the forest and wild blueberries that have been here for 10,000 years – first protected by the Indians. “Should we kill the goose that lays the golden eggs?” asks Emerson.

“It is out of mind, like if the Eiffel Tower were to be erected in the wild” says resident Charlie Robbins, deep in the woods by a quiet Peak Mountain lake, overlooking the hill where the flagpole would rise. Worcester unveiled his proposal for the world‘s tallest flagpole last year. “Most people were shocked to say the least when it she saw,” said Jeff Green, an entrepreneur and one of three members of the village’s local board.

A bigger problem than the scale of the undertaking is that the 4,000-hectare plot proposed for the mast belongs to a neighboring village that is directly under US federal authority, and a change in the law is needed if only to allow residents to vote on the fate of that land.

Villagers began to take sides. Some saw their rich neighbor as a quiet man trying to do something good. Others believe that he is a businessman used to implementing what he comes up with, and now with a mast and a monument to all military veterans of American wars, he has “harnessed a sacred cow to his cart” and – what can he do. Thus the debate became political.

In March, the villagers approved a six-month moratorium on all major works to enact rules and regulations. At least during that period there will be no flagpole. The family said in a statement that they leave the door open for possible changes, but that they will implement the project in order to create “a place where all Americans can celebrate together the history of service to their country.”

The family is encouraged by the support and respects the wishes of city residents who want more time to study the proposal, Mike Wooster, one of Morrill Wooster’s sons, said in a statement to The Associated Press.

