Polish studio Plot Twist Studio announced today that the metroidvania Lovecraftiano The Last Case of Benedict Fox will arrive on our consoles on April 27th. We know from previous announcements that the game is coming in Game Pass at launchso it will be one more to feast on an excellent title for subscribers to the service.

The announcement is accompanied by a long video that shows us the gameplay and the mechanics of the game: you can find it below, together with the official information provided by the developers and a new set of images.

Step into 1925 Boston as the self-proclaimed detective of the same name to experience the deep mauve haze, sinister spiers, foreboding trails, and eerie reverberations of Limbo. As Benedict, you will delve further into oblivion to uncover the truth behind a mysterious family tragedy, all the while responding to the whims of a demon possessing his soul. Uncover the memories of the dead through a chilling narrative intertwined with exhilarating combat and mind-bending puzzles. Explore the arcane realms of life and death in the Limbo universe as far as your psyche allows, but be warned, this case can easily consume you…leaving an endless, nightmarish coma in its wake. Will you be able to solve the case or will you succumb to madness? Game features: Descend into Limbo – Benedict Fox’s bond with his demon companion allows him to descend into the consciousness of a deceased person, entering the world of Limbo. The mind is a dangerous place, with powerful emotions and painful memories! As the detective uncovers more clues, Limbo shifts and danger lurks.

– Benedict Fox’s bond with his demon companion allows him to descend into the consciousness of a deceased person, entering the world of Limbo. The mind is a dangerous place, with powerful emotions and painful memories! As the detective uncovers more clues, Limbo shifts and danger lurks. Demon-powered combat system – Players will encounter ruthless and dangerous enemies on their journey to solve the case. Use a combination of items, environments, weapons and traversal skills to overcome the danger that awaits you.

– Players will encounter ruthless and dangerous enemies on their journey to solve the case. Use a combination of items, environments, weapons and traversal skills to overcome the danger that awaits you. A dark mystery – When Benedict takes up residence in the colonial manor house of the family he is investigating, a rich and tragic story unravels as he explores their intimate and haunting history.

– When Benedict takes up residence in the colonial manor house of the family he is investigating, a rich and tragic story unravels as he explores their intimate and haunting history. Burtonesque artistic style – Be captivated by dramatic gothic cinematic design inspired by film noir and Lovecraftian nightmares as you explore, traverse and progress through Limbo on your journey to solve Benedict Fox’s latest case.