It is now very close to the debut of The Last Case of Benedict Fox, set for April 27. During the [email protected] showcase held today, a new video dedicated in particular to the combat phases was presented.

The new video showed how it is possible to use different types of attacks at one’s discretion, a flexibility that is particularly useful when facing multiple demons at the same time.

The video also highlights the component metroid-vania of the game, with areas that remain closed until you have the right skills or objects, for example it is shown how it is necessary to buy the flashlight in order to go down and survive in the so-called Twilight Zone.

In the video we can also see the protagonist grappling with the supernatural elements inserted into the game world, for example when he discovers a message from his grandmother relating to his past.

We leave you to watch this tasty video, reminding you that The Last Case of Benedict Fox will be included in Xbox Game Pass directly from launch day, next April 27th.