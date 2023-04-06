Home World The Last Case of Benedict Fox is shown in a new gameplay video
World

The Last Case of Benedict Fox is shown in a new gameplay video

by admin
The Last Case of Benedict Fox is shown in a new gameplay video

It is now very close to the debut of The Last Case of Benedict Fox, set for April 27. During the [email protected] showcase held today, a new video dedicated in particular to the combat phases was presented.

The new video showed how it is possible to use different types of attacks at one’s discretion, a flexibility that is particularly useful when facing multiple demons at the same time.
The video also highlights the component metroid-vania of the game, with areas that remain closed until you have the right skills or objects, for example it is shown how it is necessary to buy the flashlight in order to go down and survive in the so-called Twilight Zone.
In the video we can also see the protagonist grappling with the supernatural elements inserted into the game world, for example when he discovers a message from his grandmother relating to his past.
We leave you to watch this tasty video, reminding you that The Last Case of Benedict Fox will be included in Xbox Game Pass directly from launch day, next April 27th.

MX Video – The Last Case of Benedict Fox

See also  Fumio Kishida: Japan is willing to provide at least $100 million in yen loans to Ukraine jqknews

You may also like

Pictures from the wedding of Darko Lazić and...

The Bloodiest Battle of the Russo-Ukrainian War –...

A Russian man fell from the 19th floor...

OMNIPLUS / BestAge Repair: ‘tackling maintenance with serenity...

MERCEDES-BENZ TRUCKS / 100 eActros in DB Schenker’s...

Jerusalem, Israeli police attack and drive away a...

Eight days after North Korea released a large...

Who are the Russian “military bloggers”.

Israel, record number of detainees without trial: 971...

Travis Birds, Arco, Karmento and more at Alhambra...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy