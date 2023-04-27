Home » The Last Case of Benedict Fox, trailer di lancio
World

The Last Case of Benedict Fox, trailer di lancio

by admin
The Last Case of Benedict Fox, trailer di lancio

We inform you that a new title is available for subscribers from today Xbox Game Pass: it is about The Last Case of Benedict Foxnew scrolling metroidvania and with a fascinating graphic design that immerses us in oppressive Lovecraftian atmospheres.

The game sees us enter a twisted world of secret organizations, forbidden rituals and ruthless murders, as we explore the consciousness of the victims to uncover their memories in search of clues; all as Benedict Fox, a self-styled detective bonded to his demonic sidekick.

The release of the game is accompanied by the launch trailer: here it is below.

MX Video – The Last Case of Benedict Fox

See also  Seoul, blood and masks on the streets of the Halloween massacre. Controversy over security measures

You may also like

Italians demand an investigation into the price of...

There was no negotiation, the end of a...

the Democratic Party fears more abandonments

We must save the Haitian education system ~...

Euroleague announcement about the fight at Real Partizan...

Paris beat Real in the fight in Madrid....

Fiorentina-Cremonese result 0-0, Viola in the final of...

eliminated, the injury and what happened

U.S. House of Representatives passes debt ceiling bill,...

The Sisters Of Mercy announce a date in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy