The Last Case of Benedict Fox, trailer di lancio

We inform you that a new title is available for subscribers from today Xbox Game Pass: it is about The Last Case of Benedict Foxnew scrolling metroidvania and with a fascinating graphic design that immerses us in oppressive Lovecraftian atmospheres.

The game sees us enter a twisted world of secret organizations, forbidden rituals and ruthless murders, as we explore the consciousness of the victims to uncover their memories in search of clues; all as Benedict Fox, a self-styled detective bonded to his demonic sidekick.

The release of the game is accompanied by the launch trailer: here it is below.