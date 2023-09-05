The Last Concorde, Flashback review (2023)

We all think ourselves superior to nostalgia until it shakes us from head to toe without warning. The trigger can be an old photograph, an unnecessary remake or, as in the case of the Catalans Jordi and Xavier Godàs, a synthesizer melody that takes us directly to those romanticized years of neon-colored fantasy, arcade machines, and Saturday nights. in drive-in. Since 2020 -and perhaps coinciding with the most melancholic year of our recent existence- this duo of brothers from Badalona have been immersing us in that parallel universe that generates memory through the music of The Last Concorde: a project of deserved international recognition that has revived the essence of the native synthwave and is capable of making us instantly travel to 1984 at the stroke of the keyboard and past rhythm.

After two previous installments, the duo now returns with “Flashback” (Outland Recordings, 23), a title that wasn’t even painted for a third album destined to scratch the wall of our most impartial memories of childhood and adolescence and create a momentary parenthesis between the lackluster today and the always kind yesterday. The Godàs brothers know their sources well and for this reason they handle with style and elegance the manifest influences of some timeless references that are noted throughout their fourteen cuts. So, we are not at all surprised to come across hundreds of winks that refer to the most nocturnal Carpenter (“Flashback II”) or the more expansive Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein (“Dark Blue Almost Black”), making us feel at times closer to an adventure film soundtrack starring children in bandanas and jean jackets than to a typical album. Aware of the risk of falling into the sound redundancy that synthwave always runs, and precisely in order not to end up generating a mere eighties-style instrumentation, the Godàs correctly show us knowing how to handle the rudder of their proposal, pairing their spirit retro with other invited voices that provide vocal body to his compositions (together with The Lighting Kids in “Back To You”, achieving that their proposal approaches the first Magdalena Bay or approaching some subversants of older electronica, such as the scintillating nu-disco (“Campari”) or the hedonistic italo-disco (“Dreamers”, “Ocean”).

And it is that despite this confinement of styles, so proper and limited to a very specific creative purpose, the evocative capacity of The Last Concorde He proves to have no end in his offer, getting us to imagine ourselves riding in a jeep through the thick and wild jungles of the Amazon thanks to his clues (“Joan Wilder”) or even falling in love under a cold winter dawn (“Those Days”). A simple time machine that will make us dance and remember in unison, postulating itself as a very valid window to the past, as long as the present surpasses us.

