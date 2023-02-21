Listen to the audio version of the article

Jimmy Carter, the 39th American president and the oldest living former US head of state, has come to an end and has decided to spend the last few days, perhaps hours, that remain at his residence in Plains, Georgia, next to his large family – four children and eight grandchildren – and above all to his beloved wife Rosalynn, married 77 years ago. “After a series of short hospital stays, Carter has decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive palliative care instead of undergoing further medical procedures,” the Carter Center tweeted Saturday afternoon. created by the former president in 1982, after he left the White House.

His nephew, former Georgia governor Jason Carter, said on Twitter that he saw him on Friday with his wife. “They were serene, as always their home is full of love”. A story, the one between Jimmy and Rosalynn, celebrated two years ago with a party for 300 guests, for the 75th wedding anniversary, which the former president did not want to give up despite his precarious health conditions.

A survivor of liver cancer, brain cancer and so far treated for melanoma, biographers describe him as a “fighter” and a “gentle force of nature”. From a peanut farmer on the family farm in the southern state at the highest ranks of Washington politics, it was president of the United States since 1977after defeating the Republican Gerald Ford, until 1981, when he was defeated by Ronald Reagan, thus becoming one of the few American leaders to have led the country for a single term.

Artificer of the Camp David Accords which led, in March 1979, to the signing of the Israeli-Egyptian peace treaty, protagonist of the re-establishment of diplomatic relations with China and the signing of agreements for the “limitation of strategic weapons” with Russia, fatal for the democrat was the hostage crisis in Iranone of the events that has most conditioned relations between Washington and Tehran.

A few months after the Islamic Revolution led by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, by decision of Carter the Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlav was welcomed in the United States to be treated for a serious lymphoma. The next day, November 4, 1979, hundreds of Islamic students attacked the US embassy in Tehran and took 52 of its employees hostage. The liberation took place 444 days later, at the end of long and complicated negotiations, on January 20, 1981, while Reagan was being sworn in as the new president. A story, told in the famous film with Ben Affleck “Argo”, which brought down Carter’s presidency, also because an attempt at liberation with military helicopters in April 1980 failed miserably due to the weather conditions and the collision between two aircraft.