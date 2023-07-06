Home » The last liftoff of the Ariane 5 rocket, retired after 27 years and 117 launches
Latest launch Wednesday from French Guiana for the Ariane 5 rocket, which thus capped a run of more than two decades, as well as sending the nearly $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope into orbit.

European operator Arianespace plans to fly its successor, the Ariane 6, later this year. The rocket was built by ArianeGroup, a joint venture of Airbus and Safran.

The European Space Agency, which oversees the Ariane program, had agreed in 2014 to develop the updated model with a slated launch date of 2020 but the rocket’s debut has been repeatedly delayed. While Arianespace aims for a 2023 launch, one of Ariane 6’s major parts suppliers predicted in May that it wouldn’t fly until early 2024.

Over the past two and a half decades, Arianespace has relied on Ariane 5 to successfully launch several key communications satellites into space, including the 2021 launch of the Webb telescope for NASA.

Arianespace had intended to launch the rocket from Europe’s main spaceport at Kourou in French Guiana on June 16, but delayed plans after experiencing technical problems. Then a new postponement for bad weather on July 4th. Finally the actual launch. Ariane 5 carries a French military communications satellite (Syracuse 4B) and a German experimental satellite.

