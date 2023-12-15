Home » The last meeting before the elections of ProGlas in Belgrade | Info
World

The last meeting before the elections of ProGlas in Belgrade | Info

by admin
The last meeting before the elections of ProGlas in Belgrade | Info

The ProGlas initiative held a big meeting in Belgrade tonight.

Source: Marko Dragoslavić, FoNet

Under the slogan “Belgrade, come back to yourself”, this was the last public meeting of ProGlas before the upcoming elections, which was attended by all 14 initiators of this initiative, reports N1.

Special guests were Dejan Bodiroga and Nikola Kojo, and the event was moderated by TV presenter Zoran Kesić. At the gathering, the musical duet Vlada and Bajka performed the song “Belgrade”.

The ProGlas initiative held 17 forums in the same number of cities across Serbia, held talks with around 20,000 people and collected more than 180,000 signatures.

The ProGlas initiative, which calls on people to participate in the upcoming elections in as many numbers as possible, was launched by Ljubomir Simović, Vladimir Kostić, Ivanka Popović, Miodrag Majić, Miodrag Jovanović, Dragan Bjelogrlić, Vladica Cvetković, Svetlana Bojković, Gojko Božović, Srdan Golubović, Biljana Stepanović. , Filip Ejdus, Tamara Džamonja Ignjatović and Petar Peca Popović.

(WORLD)

See also  This is a list of the names of more than 6,000 Palestinians that Israel has killed in Gaza – breaking news

You may also like

In Matanzas they will receive three pounds of...

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict in Gaza Strip: Fierce Fighting Continues,...

In Brazil, Parliament overturned President Lula’s veto on...

Fiscal Oversight Board approves permanent increase for Puerto...

The Palermo footballers with the young patients of...

Gaza, telecommunications interrupted in the Strip. Israel attacks...

Meeting between Venezuela and Guyana over the Essequibo,...

GROTESQUE STORIES OF MONSTERS – Mondo Japan

the video clip of the iliad song

Your web browser is not supported

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy