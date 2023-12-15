The last meeting before the elections of ProGlas in Belgrade | Info

The ProGlas initiative held a big meeting in Belgrade tonight.

Under the slogan “Belgrade, come back to yourself”, this was the last public meeting of ProGlas before the upcoming elections, which was attended by all 14 initiators of this initiative, reports N1.

Special guests were Dejan Bodiroga and Nikola Kojo, and the event was moderated by TV presenter Zoran Kesić. At the gathering, the musical duet Vlada and Bajka performed the song “Belgrade”.

The ProGlas initiative held 17 forums in the same number of cities across Serbia, held talks with around 20,000 people and collected more than 180,000 signatures.

The ProGlas initiative, which calls on people to participate in the upcoming elections in as many numbers as possible, was launched by Ljubomir Simović, Vladimir Kostić, Ivanka Popović, Miodrag Majić, Miodrag Jovanović, Dragan Bjelogrlić, Vladica Cvetković, Svetlana Bojković, Gojko Božović, Srdan Golubović, Biljana Stepanović. , Filip Ejdus, Tamara Džamonja Ignjatović and Petar Peca Popović.

