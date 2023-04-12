Home World The last message of the murdered teenage girl in Ripnje | Info
The last message of the murdered teenage girl in Ripnje

The last message of the murdered teenage girl in Ripnje

A teenage girl (16), who was raped and killed in Ripnje, posted a message a few hours before her death.

Source: Kurir/Nemanja Nikolić

A few hours before she was abducted, raped and killed, a teenage girl (16) from Ripnje posted her last message on social networks. “It hurts when you can hold someone in your heart, but not in your hands”the minor wrote.

The teenager also posted a photo on social networks a few hours before her death. Her cousin and she were on it. The minor wrote with the photo: “Tetkino dete lepo“. All of the teenager’s friends are in shock. None of them can believe what happened.

She was shy at school. She didn’t have many friends, but she never said a single ugly word to anyone. From the first to the eighth grade, she went to school in Ripnje, and when she finished, she entered the secondary school, but I don’t know which one,” said one of her friends.

Recall, the teenage girl was killed on Monday, April 10. SI (38) is suspected of her rape and murder. He is also suspected of going to the house where the teenage girl lived after the crime and attacking her mother, grandmother and uncle with a knife. Two women suffered serious injuries, and the man suffered minor injuries.

(WORLD/informers)

