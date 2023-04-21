Home » The Last Neighbor, double single with version of Extremoduro
The Last Neighbor, double single with version of Extremoduro

The Last Neighbor, double single with version of Extremoduro

the catalan band the last neighborleadered by Gerard Alegre, celebrates ten years of musical career and they have decided to surprise their fans with a new stage by publishing a double bass single with the title “Too much”, a preview of what will be their next album. In addition, the song comes together with the cover of the song “La vereda de la puerta de atrás” by the Spanish rock group extreme hard.

The video clip for this single is the work of the band leader, who has been in charge of making all the demos of the visual piece. The group does not show so they are preparing their fourth album, in addition to adding dates for concerts in Spain and Mexico. We will have to wait to find out when the Catalan band will announce the premiere of this new project. What we can make progress by listening to these songs is that they will again contain high doses of that pop that intertwines eighties sounds with totally current airs.

