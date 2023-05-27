The Last of Us Multiplayer: Sony has reduced the size and scope of the game, per Bloomberg

The Last of Us: Factions, or whatever the new project will be called multiplayer by Naughty Dog, underwent a resizing by SonyBloomberg reporter Jason Schreier reported.

The information, reports Jason Schreier, comes from four people “who have dealings with the project” but who obviously asked to remain anonymous. Based on these, it emerged that Sony has reduced resources on the multiplayer project of The Last of Us, information that comes precisely in correspondence with the recent announcement of what appears to be an internal postponement announced by Naughty Dog.

“Sony Group Corp. has slowed down development on a new multiplayer game in The Last of Us series, with the developers reassessing the quality and long-term viability of the project,” reads Bloomberg’s article.

The team working on the game has been scaled down after a recent evaluation, inside sources said. A small group remained on the project while the company is reevaluating where to go next. The game wasn’t canceled, Schreier explains, but many developers have been moved on other projects.

A curious thing that emerged from the Bloomberg report is that it appears to have been Bungie to point out the problems of the multiplayer project of The Last of Us, effectively starting the downsizing of the game in the light of some weaknesses detected in its characteristics. All of this is part of Bungie’s new consultancy role at PlayStation Studios, as a team of experts in live service games.

When Bloomberg sent Naughty Dog a request for official comment on the matter, the team released the above message, as if to get their hands on the leak of this information. Naughty Dog, in the message published a little while ago, actually mentions “other projects” in the works, including a new single player. According to reports from Bloomberg, it seems that several developers and resources have been moved from the multiplayer project to other games in development, waiting to understand what exactly happens to The Last of Us: Factions.