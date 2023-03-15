HBO Max has opted for the masterpiece of the video game developer company Naughty Dog. And the truth is that, when making this review, it has been difficult to separate both representations of a story that moved me years ago. On the one hand, because the original script is great and it shows by how they have kept it in the most dramatic moments of the series. On the other, because the investment capacity of a video game is difficult to beat in television.

However, the series has managed to make the story feel like its own. The creators have not had any need to flood the scenes with infected, nor to resort to action or fear. It has been chosen to make each place Ellie and Joel (Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal) travel to contain its own story. The decision has been intrepid because the subplots have been nourished by flashbacks to make them bigger and more intimate, like the already famous chapter three: “Long, Long Time”.

Which brings me to almost the only problem I’ve found with the series. And it is that sometimes it gives the feeling that the plot advances in fits and starts. Every time the relationship between the two protagonists takes hold, the series allows itself a flashback focusing on characters that have not yet appeared and with little weight in the overall narrative. Ok, I must admit that several of them are well written, but it seems that the main focus is not fixed on a single objective. For fans of the video game it could be an extra, but what I consider gives the video game the title of a masterpiece is how everything comes together at its end, while in the series that evolution is more blurred.

And I said ‘almost’ the only problem, because the series exposes us to a hostile world in which survival is practically impossible and in a large part of the footage, what makes that world so is conspicuous by its absence. Yes, I’m talking about the role of cordyceps. I do not want to be misunderstood, the human being is the worst enemy in these situations and leaning on the zombies is the easy thing and for that we already have “The Walking Dead”. However, a little more infected would have helped generate the tension that should be breathed in a world in which, supposedly, death is around every corner.

That being said, there are a lot of good things to bring up. The constant winks, the makeup, the attention to detail and symbology, the sets, how significant the dialogues become and, of course, Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal. It is easy to talk about this second because he is at the peak of him as an actor and from “Game Of Thrones” y “Narcos” We know your skills. Her point of contention was with Ramsey, about whom all kinds of complaints have been heard, always prior to proving that she is a tougher and funnier Ellie than her video game counterpart. Although it became a meme in “Game Of Thrones” already showed reminiscences of his ability to play this role.

Until now we were wondering if it was impossible for video game adaptations to work on film and it is true that they usually do not, but “The Last Of Us” It has shown that there are people who are willing to take it seriously to make quality products that engage the public. So within what this niche is, the series has been an advance and one can only wonder how they are going to mount it to represent one of the riskiest and best constructed narratives that I have seen in the world of video games with “The Last Of Us: Part II”.