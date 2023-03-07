Nemanja Vuković (22) died last night near the Dobanovačka loop, when he got out of his car and was hit by a bus

Source: Instagram/nemanjavukovicc

Nemanja ran off the road and then left the vehicle. Sources claim that the singer then “tried to cross the highway as a pedestrian intended for the opposite direction, i.e. from Šid to Belgrade” and that on that occasion a bus ran into him.

Before the accident, the singer posted a video on his Instagram story – Nemanja was filming himself while driving and listening to music.

00:14 The last shot from Zvezda Grand’s car before he died Source: Instagram/nemanjavukovicc Source: Instagram/nemanjavukovicc

Nemanja died from his injuries shortly after the bus hit him. The death was confirmed by an emergency doctor who was soon at the scene of the accident with his team.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!