The last to arrive and the first to leave: the 36 hours of the “reserve” Harry at the coronation of his father Charles III

The last to arrive the first to leave: Prince Harry remained in London for the coronation of his father, Charles III, for just 36 hours. Relegated to the third row of the abbey, next to his cousins, Eugenia and Beatrice, and his uncle, Prince Andrew, another outcast of the British royal family, at the end of the ceremony he immediately left for California.

He wanted to go home to celebrate his firstborn, Archie. The Duke of Sussex wasted no time: still in his ceremonial clothes (he was unable to wear military uniforms because his titles were stripped from him when he gave up his life in London), he left Westminster Abbey and slipped into a blue car which, shortly after, was seen, followed by the police, heading towards Heathrow.

Considering the time difference, the prince could be home by 7 pm today US time: in time to kiss Archie good night.

So he did not stop in London for the family lunch after the ceremony, nor for the official but intimate photo of the Windsors at the palace.

As for the greeting from the balcony of the Royal Palace, he was not even invited: Charles wants a “lean” monarchy and wanted only members actively engaged in the support and representation of the sovereign beside him; he doesn’t want “dry branches”, nor anyone who hasn’t missed an opportunity to “shoot him in the back”.

It was evident that today could not be the occasion for a rapprochement, nor for a clarifying interview. If the family photo, in the Throne Room, was meant to be an olive branch held out to his rebellious son, there was no occasion.

Harry remained aloof, at times he appeared thoughtful, the television footage inside the abbey also made him the affront of showing him covered by Princess Anne’s hat (as had happened, at the funeral of Elizabeth II, to his wife Meghan ).

Who knows how he lived today, certainly the rift within the family appeared clearly. The king is also a father and, in recent days, he said he was happy to have both of his sons by his side on the most important day of his life. But the two brothers haven’t spoken for months; and what seemed like an indissoluble bond ended up on the rocks. Long gone – probably irrecoverable – the times when Harry and William, with their respective wives, were the new “Fab Four”.