The last tributes of the Nation to Hadja Rabiatou Sérah Diallo ~ My view on society

Died on June 28 following illness at the age of 73, the former renowned trade unionist Hadja Rabiatou Sérah Diallo was buried this Friday June 30, 2023 in Conakry. Before, she was entitled to the last tributes in the historic Congress Hall of the People’s Palace, in the presence of Prime Minister Dr. Bernard Goumou.

After more than 45 years of service for just causes, Hadja Rabiatou Sérah Diallo has passed away forever. Before returning to her final resting place, the authorities of the transition, her former trade union comrades and colleagues, and her family paid her a vibrant tribute to this heroine.

“We pay homage to a symbol, to a voice that has resounded in the four corners of the world, to an unwavering determination, to a driving force of the social movement of the Guinean trade union, we pay a final tribute to the one who, at a time of life of our history of our nation the torch of hope »declared the Prime Minister, Dr. Bernard Goumou who presented the most saddened condolences on behalf of the President of the transition, Col Mamadi Doumbouya.

The Prime Minister, Dr Bernard Goumou in front of the coffin of Hadja Rabiatou Sérah Diallo

“We keep from her the image of a patriotic, courageous woman, committed to defending just causes in the name of freedom and human rights. Mama Rabi, we will continue to find comfort in the memory of your exemplary life and in the direction of our ceaseless fights for social justice. We will also ensure that the pot you loved to carry to the fire out of duty to feed strong men continues to play its role in every household in Guinea.he continued.

Hadja Rabiatou is called back to God during a period of transition after having herself been president of the legislative body of the 2010 transition. The National Transitional Council (CNT) at the time had groomed the electoral texts that allowed the country to return to constitutional order.

On behalf of his former colleagues from the CNT, Mamadou Sylla who was one of his vice-presidents hailed the memory of a great lady. For him, the Constitution adopted in 2010 was cited as an example. For the purposes of the 3rd term of former President Alpha Condé, who was ousted on September 5, 2021, his provisions on the intangibilities linked to the number of terms of office have been modified.

“A faithful woman, a dignified woman, my mother was a mother, very close and very present with her children. Generous mother, you took care of your children whom you loved so much. She instilled family values, her unconditional love for her country, her integrity, her patriotism, she gave everything to Guinea and to Africa,” said in tears, his son Ibrahima Henry Faques, on behalf of the sons, 25 grandsons and 125 namesakes of the deceased.

Hadja Rabiatou Sérah Diallo will have marked the contemporary history of Guinea. She was the first woman to lead a union umbrella in Africa. At the coup of September 5, 2021, she was president of the Economic, Social and Environmental Council of Guinea.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

