The last trip of John, 19, who left South Sudan because he wanted a life without war

John died at the age of 19 tuberculosis in the Hamdallaye field. Barely fourteen he had abandoned the Sudan del Sud because, since his birth, he had known nothing but the guerra. He wanted a world that he had never seen before and whose images seduced him to run away.

Finally reached the Libyawith other traveling companions, could not avoid being imprisoned and enslaved in the Libyan detention camps that Europe finances. You there you come of age until, by humanitarian arrangements, you come to Niamey and stay for a couple of weeks in the refugee transit camp. The village that hosts the camp is called HamdallayeArabic name which means ‘Praise God’ and is located about thirty kilometers from the capital.

Suffering from tuberculosis succumbs to the illness in the transit camp that welcomed him for the definitive journey to the Christian cemetery of Niamey. The grave was dug on the morning of the burial which was celebrated in the presence of some traveling companions and various operators of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. The coffin, simple and essential, with four small handles, and then the earth to cover John’s body, a name that means ‘Gift from God’.

Read Also F1, Canadian GP: TV times – When and where to see qualifying and the race (Sky, Now and TV8)

This Friday morning, the day of the burial, in Niamey was clear after the rain of recent days, expected and feared as it happens in Sahel. Next to John’s coffin, in the atrium used for prayers before burial, some Eritreans, Sudanese and Cameroon natives stood in silence who welcomed him for the few days of life that remained. He had arrived ill from the living conditions inhumane in detention camps in Libya. Before medical assistance could intervene John left elsewhere, to reach the only homeland that has no territory, flag or army to defend the borders.

From South Sudan, the last born in the assembly of peoples for the secession from Greater Sudan, John ended his exodus in Niger. The sand of the Christian cemetery of Niamey welcomed him without distinction, discrimination or differences. The empty grave was filled by the coffin and then by the still fresh sand dug in the early morning by two volunteers. The soft singing of an Eritrean set the tone for the simple farewell prayer. From one homeland abandoned for the war to another without travel documents, because hidden somewhere from the profane eyes of the powerful who wage war.

His family has been informed of thelast trip of John, who left in a hurry without first knowing the destination of the journey.