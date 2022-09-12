Russia targets infrastructure in central and eastern Ukraine as Ukraine responds to dramatic Ukrainian counterattack on Sunday night In Kharkiv province they have reconfigured the war, leaving Moscow teetering. The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terikov, said the strike had cut power and electricity to much of the city. water supply, which he described as an “act of vengeance”. Russia for its recent success on the Ukrainian battlefield. There were reports of power outages in Dnipro, Poltava and other eastern cities that could affect millions of civilians. “The Kharkiv and Donetsk regions are completely disrupted, and the Zaporozhye, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions are partially disrupted,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement on social media. “There is no military facilities,” he added. “The goal is to deprive people of light and heat.” He condemned “deliberate and cynical missile strikes” against civilian targets, calling them acts of terror.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brinker condemns Russian attacks on energy and water utilities“Russia’s clear response to Ukraine’s liberation of eastern cities and villages: missiles fired to try to destroy vital civilian infrastructure,” Brinker tweeted.

“We call it a victory,” Zelensky said in a video address on Sunday, referring to a possible Russian troop withdrawal.. He added that he believed that the Ukrainian army would liberate all territories occupied by Russia throughout the country.

A nationalist activist and former FSB official who helped start the 2014 war in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine compared the collapse of one of the conflict's main fronts to the disastrous defeat in the Russo-Japanese War that sparked the 1905 Russian Revolution. Igor Gilkin said it was like the Battle of Shenyang in 1905, which ended two days after the revolution began.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron exchange responsibilities over safety of Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in phone call“The Russian side draws attention to regular attacks on factory facilities in Ukraine, including the storage of radioactive waste, which are fraught with serious consequences,” said a statement on the Kremlin’s website. The French presidency said in its statement that Russian troops occupied the site. The station puts it at risk. Earlier, the Ukrainian Nuclear Energy Corporation said that the plant’s last operating reactor had been shut down and that the plant had come to a “complete standstill”.

Moscow’s leadership had been “silent” about the defeat in Ukraine, with Putin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu not commenting until midday on Sunday. Moscow’s near-total silence on the defeat — or any explanation for what happened in northeastern Ukraine — sparked outrage from some pro-war commentators and Russian nationalists on social media.

Kremlin-appointed Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov appeared surprised by Ukraine’s fight against a Russian invasion in the northeast after he criticized the leadership of the Russian army. Kadyrov said the Kremlin could face serious repercussions by losing territory that the Russian occupation authorities have repeatedly said they plan to keep “forever”, and he also suggested that Vladimir Putin might not be aware of the real state of affairs.

Russian troops fired 11 missiles into the eastern part of the country, Ukraine's Ukrainian Air Force announced on Twitter on Sunday evening. The Ukrainian Air Force Federation said the Ukrainian Air Force shot down seven cruise missiles in the Dnipropetrovsk region and destroyed two others in the Poltava region.

Several trains to and from Kharkov, Sumy and Poltava are expected to be delayed due to bombing of infrastructure. However, no trains were cancelled today; traffic continued across the rail network.