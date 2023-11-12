The last weekends of the month in N’djam ~ The thermometer

In N’djam, the weekends which end the month are always explosive despite the high cost of living throughout the national territory. The gloominess of the socio-polico-economic climate does not prevent the “trendy” and “wired” young people of the capital of the Sao country from partying, escaping as if to escape their troubles. Generally at this time of the month, by magical or angelic effect, N’djam wakes up, marvels, becomes cheerful while momentarily hiding his lamentations and groans.

The month is coming to an end, N’djam in festive mode

Tick-tock, the seconds tick by, the days slip by like a shooting star, the weeks and months follow one another. The years pass but N’Djamena, unlike other cities in the sub-region, does not transform from an architectural point of view. On the contrary, weekends, especially those which mark the end of the month, in “hot”, “trendy”, “connected”, hectic and effervescent neighborhoods, are similar, measured and compete in cadences, vibrations and sounds. musical. The frequency of festive activities increases and intensifies as one month slowly dies away and is succeeded by another. Towards the end of each month, one would believe that all N’djaménois are state agents (civil servants). A lot of hot guys and pretty, drunken chicks always have this language on their lips: “Oh my boy or my darling, transfer (salary) it hasn’t happened yet? “. It seems that “the transfer” is the brand of one of the many imported drinks sold on the square or that of a bride and groom’s car as it is a weekend; days (Fridays and Saturdays) of the celebration of often pompous weddings in the central municipality of N’Djamena.

L’Avenue Mgr. Mathias Ngartéry (CA7 Axis called “Babylon Axis”). Photo credit: Veïvra ID Noël

Avenue Mathias Ngartéry called Ax Babylone

On the last weekend of the month, I invite you to join me and wander down one of these dusty streets where alcohol flows freely. By chance, let’s take the street named Monsignor Mathias Ngartéry (in memory and honor of the late Archbishop of N’Djamena) in the Chagoua district in the 7th Arrondissement of the pretty capital. This avenue called Ax CA7 in reference to the police station of the said district is also known under the name of “Axe Babylon » (City of sinners Cf. the Holy Bible) by the regulars, the night owls and those initiated in the little area. Here, the dancing bars, refreshment bars and drinking establishments are lined up in single lines. Hotels, hostels called for deterrent effect accommodation are only a small detour, a small detour or at most a stone’s throw from these places where you run the risk of drowning in an ocean of alcohol. In truth, it should be noted that these establishments are “real food industries”. Thanks to them, many people make ends meet. Starting with the drivers of motorcycle taxis called “clandomen” (illegal immigrants), many of whom are unemployed graduates, the parking lot guards (vigils), the sellers of braised fish (mackerel), grilled meats, street vendors, etc.

In these “awake” places, the sun never sets! In other words, if activities in such an explosive place are prohibited or put on hold, the city is said to be dead, paralyzed and so many households would risk bursting, shaking, melting or going up in smoke, otherwise. silver. By getting closer to Khadi Milamem, a forty-year-old and owner of a local bistro, we learn that she feeds eight mouths and educates six souls with this work because her husband does not have a stable financial situation. Next to Mrs. Khadi, there is a young butcher Youssouf Brahim, from whom we manage to extract some valuable information on his turnover after tasting a dish of very hot and spicy “marara” (casings). The latter whistles this in our ears: “I give thanks to Allah the Almighty because despite the cost of living which drastically reduces the purchasing power of my customers, I collect on average 80,000 CFA francs (123 euros) per day.

A shower of invitation tickets

In general, calm like the water that sleeps in the jar of a bachelor broke down by hard times, N’djam wakes up suddenly towards the end of the month, beats his wings very hard and throws his cocorico as if to announce the dawn which marks the start of “hostilities” or rather festive evenings. A short detour in the explosive, tumultuous neighborhoods in particular Moursal called Marseille, Paris-Congo (in memory of the Paris-Congo Rally), Ardep-djoumal called Harlem, Chagoua called Chicago, Walia (Washington), Habbena (Abidjan), Dembé (Dallas ), etc., to discover the effervescence, the overheated atmosphere of the “hipsters” and inhale the almost opaque and suffocating smell of perfumes emanating from very sexy and excited girls on the hunt for their first customers.

In these neighborhoods, on certain streets, bars, food stores, cabarets (traditional and local drinking establishments), inns called accommodation or hotels out of modesty are lined up in series like Christmas garlands. Sometimes, we can be apostrophized, interrupted and handed an invitation to a “tontine” (evening) often called “ Bet-Sale and/or Carp “. Many young people in the capital set up “ambushes” at the end of the month, during the festivals of Ramadan, Christmas, Easter, New Year, etc. to distribute these tickets ironically called “Convocation”. Woe to the boyfriend (baby) or girlfriend (girl) who does not show up on the “D” day at the place (bar) indicated. In this place, consumption prices are rising. Generally between 650 or 800 FCFA (the bottle of candy or alcohol), prices increase to 1,000 FCFA or 1,500 FCFA. This is to allow the promoter of the dance party to earn some money. Because the person who “convenes” invests a certain amount of money to rent the premises for an entire evening, the drinks establishment in addition to the sound system. Thus, the day’s revenue goes to the tenant. Hence the word “Pari”. Because you can come out “Winner” or “Loser” in this “dangerous business”.

It is also generally in these places that certain civil servants, fathers of families, come to swallow their monthly pittances in the hands or rather between the thighs and breasts of their mistresses, forgetting that they have not paid the rent, the bills water and electricity, food, their children’s education, etc. If it is true that these places feed so many mouths and households, it is also true that they shatter so many homes and break so many hearts.

The parking lot of a bistro on Axis CA7. Photo credit: Veïvra ID Noël

To kick poverty beyond our borders, each head of household, man or woman, should behave like an entrepreneur who, before investing, makes projections by determining the ins and outs of his business. Whether we are single or married, we must behave soberly and moderately with regard to alcohol in order to save for the days to come because no one knows what the next day will be like. The State must also regulate the creation of these places of relaxation, enjoyment, recreation, etc. in order to allow its youth to concentrate on their education, their emancipation, their development, etc.

