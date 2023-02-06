The appeal in the concluding Mass in the African country with the largest number of displaced persons and refugees due to a civil war: “Put down the weapons of hatred and revenge”. “Hope has the face of women, like Saint Josephine Bakhita”. The promise to continue accompanying the peace process in South Sudan together with the Anglican primate Welby and the moderator of the Church of Scotland Greenshields

“Put down the weapons of hate and vengeance.” May everyone become “salt and light” to bring hope and peace to South Sudan. This is the appeal that this morning Pope Francis launched again from Juba in the homily of the concluding Mass of his apostolic journey to Africa. The Eucharistic celebration was held in front of 100,000 faithful at the John Garang mausoleum, the hero of the independence of this young African country, afflicted by a civil war that made it the African country with the largest number of displaced persons and refugees.

Precisely with this wounded humanity, yesterday afternoon, the pope had the most touching encounter of this sight in South Sudan: together with the Anglican primate Justin Welby and the moderator of the Church of Scotland, the pastor Iain Greenshields, who accompanied him in this ecumenical pilgrimage, had invoked the peace of God which is not «just a truce between conflicts, but a fraternal communion, which comes from joining together, not from absorbing; from forgiving, not from overcoming; from reconciling, not from imposing oneself».

And everyone’s task in building this peace was recalled today in the homily at Mass, dwelling on the images of salt which gives flavor and of the light not to be hidden under a bushel, proposed by today’s liturgy. “Faced with so many wounds – Francis commented – with the violence that feeds the poison of hatred, with the iniquity that causes misery and poverty, it may seem to you that you are small and powerless. But, when you are tempted to feel inadequate, try looking at salt and its tiny grains: it is a small ingredient and, once placed on a plate, it disappears, melts, but this is exactly how it gives flavor to the whole content. Thus, we Christians, despite being fragile and small, even when our strengths seem insignificant to us in the face of the magnitude of the problems and the blind fury of violence, can offer a decisive contribution to changing history”.

Hence – therefore – the appeal, in an African country with a large Christian majority: “In the name of Jesus, of his Beatitudes, we lay down the weapons of hatred and revenge to take up prayer and charity – exhorted the pontiff – . Let’s overcome those dislikes and aversions which, over time, have become chronic and risk opposing tribes and ethnic groups; let’s learn to put the salt of forgiveness on wounds, which burns but heals. And, even if the heart bleeds for the wrongs received, let’s give up once and for all to answer evil with evil, and we’ll be fine inside; let us welcome and love each other with sincerity and generosity, as God does with us”.

Even in a deeply wounded country like South Sudan, each one – the pope explained – can become a light: “Before worrying about the darkness that surrounds us, before hoping that something around us will light up, we are required to shine, to illuminate with our life and with our works the cities, villages and places we live, the people we frequent, the activities we carry out”. Because “if we live as children and brothers on earth, people will discover that they have a Father in Heaven”.

It is precisely the flame of charity that feeds this light. “We are asked to burn with love – Francis added -. It doesn’t happen that our light goes out, that the oxygen of charity disappears from our lives, that the works of evil take away pure air from our testimony. This beautiful and tormented land needs the light that each of you has, or rather, the light that each of you is”.

At the end of the celebration, before praying the Angelus, the pontiff then expressed his thanks to the hundreds of thousands of faithful he has met in these days: “You have come here in large numbers from different parts, many traveling many hours if not days – he said -. In addition to the affection you have shown me, I thank you for your faith, for your patience, for all the good you do and for the efforts you offer to God without getting discouraged, knowing how to go forward”.

“Hope – he added – is the word that I would like to leave to each of you, as a gift to be shared, as a seed that bears fruit. As the figure of Saint Josephine Bakhita (originally from Sudan) reminds us, hope, especially here, is in the sign of women and I would like to thank and bless all the women of the country in a special way”. And to the Mother of all women he once again entrusted “the cause of peace in South Sudan and in the entire African continent. We also entrust peace in the world to Our Lady, especially the many countries that are at war, such as the battered Ukraine”.

Finally – before leaving for Rome – the promise made together with the Anglican primate Welby and the moderator of the Church of Scotland Greenshields: «We have come here and we will continue to accompany your steps, all three together, doing everything we can to make them of peace, steps towards peace. You are in our hearts, you are in our hearts, you are in the hearts of Christians all over the world. Never lose hope. And don’t miss the opportunity to build peace”.