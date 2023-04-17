The last words of the pilot before the crash of the Air France plane Info

Air France Flight 447 crashed into the sea while traveling from Rio de Janeiro to Paris in 2009, the effects of the crash are still lingering, and the airline has been embroiled in a legal dispute to this day.

Source: Profimedia

The Air France pilot who “crashed” the Airbus 330 into the ocean, killing everyone on board, has spoken are three chilling last words before impact.Planecollapsed in 2009, claiming the lives of 228 passengers as it traveled from Rio de Janeiro to Paris. Air France is until today (Monday, April 17) was embroiled in a legal dispute, accused of being criminally responsible for manslaughter for the deaths of 228 people.

Today, Air France and Airbus were acquitted of manslaughter. The behavior of the pilots – Mark Dubois, 58, David Robert, 37, and Pierre Bonin, 32 – and the culture on the flights were what was in dispute. During the subsequent investigation it turned out that they were two pilots fell asleep, one after the other, when they were supposed to be flying the plane.

The recorded conversations in the cockpit are also revealed the terrifying final conversation of the ‘three’. Less than two minutes after key flight equipment failed, panic began. Robert could be heard saying, “Holy shit, we’re going to crash! It’s not true! But what’s going on?” Either Robert or Bonin then adds: “Fuck, we’re dead.” Then, four hours and 15 minutes into the transcontinental flight, the plane crashed into the Atlantic.

Bonin, who was called the “company baby” because of his position and age, was forced to manage the difficult journey while his superiors slept. The report read: “With the flight taking a long time and with an agitated junior pilot next to him at the controls, Dubois decided it was time to get some sleep.”

Alain Bouillard, who led the investigation, was unwavering in his criticism of Dubois. He said: “Had the captain remained in position through the Intertropical Convergence Zone, it would have delayed his sleep by no more than 15 minutes, and because of his experience, the story might have ended differently. But I don’t believe that fatigue made him go to sleep. It was more like normal behavior, part of the Air France piloting culture. And his departure was not against the rules. Still, it’s surprising. If you are responsible for the outcome, you don’t take a vacation during the main event.”

It was later revealed that Dubo’s fatigue was probably related to his being had been up the previous night with his lover – an off-duty hostess and opera singer. She also died on this flight. Dubois even admitted as much, saying: “I didn’t sleep enough last night. One hour is not enough.”

Key details took two years to emerge because the flight’s recorder lay at the bottom of the sea, along with the body. Air France has maintained its innocence and denied that the pilots it hired were incompetent. However, it didn’t take long for them to improve pilot training. The judge ruled today that it is “impossible to prove” corporate culpability because investigators found no violations by Airbus or Air France regarding the pilot errors that caused the accident.

(WORLD)