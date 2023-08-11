The last words of the wife of a bodybuilder from Gradačac | Info

The wife of the murderer from Gradačac, before Nermin Sulejmanović brutally beat her and then shot her. she said she feared for her life and that of her daughter.

In his bloody campaign, Nermin Sulejmanović committed a triple murder and wounded three more people. A message appeared on Instagram with the last words of the woman who unfortunately died, who reported the bodybuilder to the police several times because of domestic violence, and immediately before the crime, she took refuge with her aunt for safety, where the killer found her and shot her.

According to reports, even before the murder, she was afraid for her life and that of the girl.

“The last words of the unfortunate woman, when asked why she reported him to the police, were: ‘I was afraid, I was afraid for myself and the child,'” the publication stated.

Namely, he first beat his wife to death. He then filmed her, bloodied and with numerous injuries, while she was disfigured from the blows, sitting in front of the house.



The killer then took the gun, and a child can be heard crying in the background of the video. Sulejmanović then films his seriously injured wife with the words “look, when you’re dealing with +***** who reports you to the police”. As could be seen in the disturbing video, he asked the unfortunate woman why she reported him to the police, and she replied that she was afraid for herself and the child

“I was afraid, I was afraid for myself and the child,” she said with great pain, after which the killer cold-bloodedly shot her in the head.

Sulejmanović is ferocious filmed the murder of his wife on Instagram, after which he gained many followers.

Let us recall that Nevzeta Hećimović, Sulejmanović’s lifelong wife, was killed, then Onder Džengiz and Denis Džengiz, father and son, Turkish citizens. Police officer Husein Kotorić and citizen Nedim Pamuković, as well as Harisa Džengiz, wife of Onder Džengiz, were wounded. The killer committed suicide after the crime.

