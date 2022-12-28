The Russia-Ukraine war lasted more than 10 months, and the air base in Russia was attacked for the second time in January. Russia continued to fight while talking, and President Putin proposed peace talks again. However, on Christmas Eve, the bombing of Unan Kherson continued, resulting in heavy casualties . Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky once again clarified his resolute resistance to Russia in his Christmas speech, saying that if he does not surrender, it will create miracles. The Economist has chosen Ukraine as the “Country of the Year” for 2022. The Ukrainian government has accused Russia of illegally occupying a permanent seat on the UN Security Council and has called for Russia to be expelled.

The former Russian president threatened that only a nuclear arsenal could prevent the West from declaring war. The Russian long-range air force said it would re-equip hypersonic cruise missiles. Demonstrate readiness for nuclear weapons. However, the front-line soldiers may not buy it. There are videos showing that the Russian Wagner mercenaries voluntarily surrendered collectively, while the Russian military representative to NATO died suddenly, and the top Russian military industry executives also died inexplicably. Fearing digital surveillance, Putin is said to have refused to use the Internet and was slow to obtain information on the battlefield. The NATO Secretary-General stated that “2022 will be a completely different year.” Russia made two major strategic mistakes in its invasion of Ukraine, and Europe will continue to support Ukraine. However, foreign media have also disclosed the current situation of the tightness of Western military aid to Ukraine.

3 soldiers killed in second attack on Russian air base in January

The Russian Satellite News Agency reported that there was an explosion at the Engels airbase in Saratov on December 26. The Russian military later confirmed that Ukrainian drones crossed the border again to launch an attack on the airport, but were rejected by Russia. The air defense system of the Aerospace Forces was shot down, but the wreckage of the drone killed three Russian ground crew on the ground. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, aviation equipment on the airport was not damaged.

Reuters reported that this was the second attack on Engels Air Force Base this month. The air base, near the city of Saratov, about 730 kilometers southeast of Moscow, was attacked on Dec. 5, when Russia said Ukrainian drones launched an offensive against two Russian air bases.

The back-to-back bombings at two Russian air bases dealt a major blow to Russia’s reputation and raised questions about why the country’s defenses were failing, analysts said, as the focus turned to the use of drones in the war.

Ukraine has never publicly claimed responsibility for the attacks in Russia, though authorities in Kyiv have said such incidents were “karma” for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Talk and fight!Russian attack on Ukraine continues, Putin says he is willing to talk about peace

According to TASS and Agence France-Presse reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the Western world on the 25th for trying to “tear apart” the Russian people. He said, “The core of all this is the policy of our geopolitical opponents, which aims to tear Divide Russia, the historical Russia. They always want to ‘divide and conquer.’ Our goal is something else: to unite the Russian people.”

The report pointed out that Putin used the term “historical Russia” in his speech, saying that he believed that Ukrainians and Russians were the same nation, and that he could also justify his move to invade Ukraine.

Putin also said, “We are moving in the right direction. We are defending the interests of our country, the interests of our citizens, and the interests of our people. We are ready to reach an agreement with all parties involved in this matter, through But it is up to them, it is they who refuse to negotiate, not us.” The “they” in Putin’s mouth for refusing peace talks should refer to the Kyiv authorities and Western countries that support Ukraine.

“Of course, we will destroy them, 100 percent!” Putin told another reporter about the Patriot missiles. But Putin also said that so far, there are no Patriot missiles in Ukraine.

Although Putin expressed his willingness to negotiate peace, the Russian army continued to attack Ukraine. Except for the shelling of Kherson, the big city in southern Ukraine on Christmas Eve on the 24th, which caused heavy casualties, it was said that Kyiv and all regions of Ukraine were killed in the early morning of the 25th. An air raid siren sounded, but there were no reports of a new Russian attack, and the siren was lifted later; Ukrainian social media suggested that the air raid siren may have been launched in response to Russian jets over Belarus, but this could not be confirmed.

Zelenskiy suffered heavy casualties in Russian Christmas Eve bombing of KhersonChristmasConversation Resolutely Anti-Russia: Miracles Will Work If You Don’t Surrender

Although the Russian army has withdrawn from the city of Kherson in Unan, the area is still within range of Moscow weapons, and the threat has not been relieved. The Russian army bombed Kherson again on Christmas Eve on December 24, killing at least 10 people. 58 people were killed and 58 injured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has sharply accused Russia of killing for “intimidation and pleasure”. He posted a photo on the 24th and said: “This is the situation in the city center of Kherson on the morning before Christmas.” The content of the photo showed burning vehicles, smashed window glass and dead bodies on the street.

Zelensky said in the film on the 24th that freedom has a high price, but the price of slavery is even higher. “We survived the beginning of the war, the attacks, the threats, the nuclear threats, the terror, the missile attacks, and we’ll survive this winter because we know what we’re fighting for,” he said.

He said, “Even in the dark, we will find each other and hug each other tightly. If there is no heating, we will hug each other for a long time and keep each other warm”, “We will smile as always, but with one difference: we will not wait for a miracle to appear , because we ourselves are making miracles”.

In addition, the Ukrainian media “RBC-Ukraine” reported that Natalia Humenyuk, head of the press center of the Southern Ukrainian Combat Command, said that although the current fighting situation is difficult, the Ukrainian armed forces may soon recover Nikolayev The Kimburn Peninsula (Kinburn Peninsula) in the state. He stressed, “I believe that we will soon hear the news that we will announce that the Nikolayev region has been completely recovered.”

The Economist’s selection of Ukraine as its “country of the year” for 2022 is the first time there has been no internal debate since the magazine began announcing the title in 2013. “The Economist” pointed out that Ukraine won with bravery, resourcefulness, resilience and kindness. Ukraine showed that the underdog can stand up to the bully. It is not only an inspiration for a country like Taiwan with a vicious neighbor, but also an inspiration for all affected countries. oppressed people.

The article said that “country of the year” is usually awarded to the country that has improved the most in the past year, so Ukraine’s victory was an extraordinary decision. Since the unprovoked invasion of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the lives of Ukrainians have deteriorated dramatically, many people have died, cities have been destroyed, millions of people have been displaced, and the economy has shrunk by nearly a third. Due to Russia’s attack on infrastructure such as electricity, many Ukrainians trembling in the dark.

Yet the Ukrainians have proven themselves in 2022. The first is bravery. When Western countries proposed that President Zelensky flee to Kyiv, he replied, “What I need is ammunition, not a free ride.” Ordinary people showed similar sentiments, as professors, plumbers, and pop stars flocked to the military, trading comfortable beds for cold foxholes and the risk of tragic death. In battle after battle they crushed the Russian army and found a new national consciousness in the fight against invaders who questioned their right to exist as an independent state.

The article said that Ukraine showed dexterity and resourcefulness. They saw the enemy’s weak points, blew up their fuel and ammunition supplies, and quickly learned how to use new weapons supplied by the West. They delegated decision-making to field officers, making the troops more flexible than the hierarchical Russian army. They cleverly used the intelligence assistance of their allies, especially the United States, while the Russian army fought half-blindly, sometimes even giving away its position through open communications.

The Ukrainians have also shown resilience. When there is no running water at home, they melt snow, when there is no electricity, they heat and light in cafes powered by diesel generators, or sleep in offices where they work, many of which are now serving as air-raid shelters and stocked with bottled water. Putin’s constant intimidation does not appear to have dampened their morale.

With few exceptions, Ukrainians do not return war crimes with war crimes. Russian troops routinely bombed civilians, tortured captives, and looted villages. In contrast, the Russian prisoners of war were appalled at how well they were being treated. This is mainly because Ukraine is not a Nazi country as Putin claimed, but a democratic country that values ​​human life. Ukraine has its shortcomings, especially corruption, but the Ukrainian government and people rejected Putinism before the war, and now they reject it even more strongly.

At the end of the article, Ukraine protected its neighbors by standing up to the Russian dictator. If Putin conquers Ukraine, perhaps next he will attack Moldova, Georgia, or terrorize the Baltic states.

Ukraine has shown that the underdog can stand up to the powerful bully, and Ukraine has inspired countries like Taiwan with a hostile neighbor. Many dictators spread big lies to justify their wrongdoing and imposed their will through terror. Ukraine has shown that lies can be exposed and terror can be defied. Their battle is far from over, but the example they set in 2022 is unparalleled. Glory to Ukraine (Slava Ukraini).

Agence France-Presse reported that the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on the 26th: “Ukraine requests the member states of the United Nations … to deprive the Russian Federation of the status of a permanent member of the UN Security Council (UN Security Council) and exclude it from the United Nations as a whole. .”

The statement pointed out that since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Russia “illegally occupied the Soviet Union’s seat on the UN Security Council”. “From a legal and political point of view, there can only be one conclusion: Russia has usurped the USSR’s seat on the UN Security Council.”

The Ukrainian foreign ministry added that Russia’s “30 years of illegal presence at the United Nations were marked by wars and looting of the territories of other countries”.

The powerful 15-member UN Security Council is tasked with responding to global crises by imposing sanctions, authorizing military action and approving changes to the UN Charter. However, all five permanent members of the Security Council (US, UK, France, China, and Russia) have a veto that can block any resolution, reflecting the power dynamics at the end of World War II.

Countries have long called for reform of the Security Council, with some criticizing African and Latin American countries as having no permanent seats and being underrepresented.

The former Russian president threatened that only a nuclear arsenal can stop the West. Russia’s long-range air force will be re-equipped with hypersonic cruise missiles

According to Reuters, a senior ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and former President Dmitry Medvedev (Dmitry Medvedev) said in an article published in the Russian official newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta on the 25th that only Russia’s nuclear arsenal and The rules established by the Moscow authorities for the use of nuclear weapons can prevent Western countries from declaring war on Russia.

Mevedev, now vice-chairman of the Russian Security Council, said Moscow would remain in Ukraine until the “disgusting, almost fascist regime in Kyiv” was overthrown and Ukraine was completely demilitarized. country waged war.

Mevedev, one of the most hawkish supporters of the Russia-Ukraine war, has often denounced the West, accusing it of trying to divide Russia to benefit Ukraine. Mevedev, who was president from 2008 to 2012, had described himself as a liberal modernist.

Putin and other senior Russian officials have repeatedly said that under Russia’s nuclear weapons policy, nuclear weapons can be used if territorial integrity is threatened. Experts say Russia sits on the world‘s largest nuclear arsenal, with nearly 6,000 warheads.

Earlier this month, Putin said the risk of nuclear war was rising, but he stressed that Russia was “not crazy” and argued that Russia’s nuclear arsenal was purely defensive.

If Russia does not get the security guarantees it demands, “the world will continue to teeter on the brink of World War III and nuclear catastrophe. We will do everything in our power to prevent that,” Mevedev said.

Russian long-range air force commander Sergei Kobylash said the Russian long-range air force will be re-equipped with new hypersonic cruise missiles, Interfax reported.

Russia’s long-range bomber fleet is part of its nuclear triad, capable of launching both nuclear and conventional missiles.

Belarus: Deployment of Iskander missiles is ready for missions

Leonid Kasinsky, head of the Main Directorate of Ideology of the Belarusian Ministry of Defense, said on the 25th that the Iskander tactical missile system and the S-400 air defense system deployed by Russia in Belarus are Ready to perform scheduled tasks.

It is unclear how many nuclear-capable Iskander systems Moscow has deployed in Belarus after Russian President Vladimir Putin said in June that Moscow would supply Minsk with Iskander missiles and air defense systems.

The news comes amid reports Moscow is mounting pressure on Minsk to help Belarus invade Ukraine, although Moscow has previously denied asking Belarus to join the war. In February of this year, the Russian army used Belarus as a springboard to attack Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. In recent months, military activities in Russia and Belarus have also become more frequent.

The film revealed that Wagner’s mercenaries voluntarily surrendered collectively. The Russian military representative to NATO died.

Although Moscow is choking the West with nuclear weapons again, the soldiers on the front line may not buy it. In order to fill the gap in military strength, the Russian army hired a large number of mercenary groups, such as the Wagner mercenary group. However, a video was circulated on Twitter. A whole group of Wagner mercenaries volunteer Surrender collectively to the Ukrainian army.

The Twitter account “@NOELreports” posted a video in PO. You can see the transport vehicles in the video are full of surrendered Russian troops. They are bent over and their heads are lowered without saying a word. Wagner’s mercenaries voluntarily surrendered to the Ukrainian armed forces in Udon. Such incidents have become more and more in the past few days. The high-level Russian army arranged for these people to fight in a terrible environment. Many people even did not even have protective equipment. nothing.”

In addition, many people related to the energy and military industries in Russia have died inexplicably recently. According to Russian media reports, the former commander-in-chief of the ground forces of the Russian Armed Forces and General Alexei Maslov died suddenly in a hospital in Moscow on the 25th; The head of the shipyard of the Russian Navy Ministry also passed away suddenly on the 24th. He had only attended the launching ceremony of the new submarine the day before.

Maslov served as the commander-in-chief of the ground forces of the Russian Federation from 2004 to 2008, and later served as the chief military representative of Russia to NATO. In recent years, he has also served as the special representative of Uralvagonzavod military technical cooperation.

The day before, the St. Petersburg Admiralty Shipyards (Admiralty Shipyards) announced that the 66-year-old general manager Alexander Buzakov (Alexander Buzakov) died suddenly on the 24th. The factory did not announce the cause of death, but Brzakov attended the launching ceremony of the submarine the day before the news of his death.

Since Putin ordered the attack on Ukraine in February, many Russian oligarchs or people related to energy and military industries have died “accidentally”. In September this year, at least three people, including Ma Ravil Maganov fell from the building while smoking at the window of a hospital ward; Ivan Pechorin, executive director of the Russian Far East and Arctic Development Corporation (ERDC), fell into the sea; Anatoly Gerashchenko, former president of Moscow Aviation University ) fell down the stairs and died.

Worried about being digitally monitored, Putin refuses to use the Internet to obtain information on the battlefield.

Russia and Ukraine have been at war for more than 10 months. In addition to land and air battles, the two sides also make good use of the Internet to collect enemy information. “Business Insider” reported, citing an article published by the “Wall Street Journal” on the 23rd, that according to conversations between US and Russian officials, Putin has long refused to use the Internet for fear of being digitally monitored, and therefore relies more on paperwork provided by his advisers. This document, including time-sensitive information, such as the latest news of the war in Ukraine, took several days to reach Putin, and by the time he saw the information, it was too late.

The report pointed out that the battlefield information comes from the front-line commanders, who send the information to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), and then the FSB forwards it to the Russian Federation Security Council, and finally to Putin.

It is reported that Russian official media mentioned in 2020 that although Putin occasionally uses the Internet, he himself does not use a smartphone.

NATO Secretary General: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine made two major strategic mistakes Europe continues to support Ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg wrote to the Financial Times on the 26th that 2022 will be the most challenging year for European security since World War II. It was also the most painful year for Ukrainians; it was also a year of failure for Putin, who made two big strategic mistakes in his all-out invasion of Ukraine.

First, Putin underestimated Ukraine and mistakenly believed that he could take Kyiv and overthrow the Ukrainian government within a few days. But 10 months on, the Ukrainian people, armed forces and leadership continue to inspire the world with tactics, courage and determination to defend their homeland.

Stoltenberg said that in contrast to Russia, the Russian army has suffered tens of thousands of casualties, and about 1 million people have left Russia since the beginning of the year, many of them to avoid being drafted into wars they do not agree with. The Russo-Ukrainian war has left Russia the poorest and most isolated in decades.

Second, Putin underestimated the unity of NATO, thinking that he could divide NATO and prevent NATO from supporting Ukraine, but NATO allies are more united than ever, providing unprecedented military assistance to support Ukraine’s right to self-defense.

Stoltenberg specifically pointed out that Putin said he wanted to see less NATO on Russia’s borders, but what he got was the opposite, a stronger and bigger NATO. He specifically pointed out that Finland and Sweden will soon join NATO as full members, which is an unimaginable step before Russia invaded Ukraine.

He stressed that deliberately attacking civilians is a war crime, and those behind the scenes must be held accountable.

Stoltenberg said that Zelensky had proposed that Russia start withdrawing troops by Christmas, but Moscow flatly rejected it. He said that since Putin was able to start the war, he can end the war today by withdrawing troops. So far, however, Putin has shown no signs of seeking real peace.

Stoltenberg reminded that although most wars end through negotiations, the outside world should not forget that everything on the negotiating table is inseparable from the battlefield. “Everyone must continue to support Ukraine so that Ukraine, a European nation, Sovereign and independent countries can win in the end.”

“Washington Post” reveals that Western military aid to Ukraine is in short supply

Although the West continues to support Ukraine, as the war drags on, the arms stocks of the United States and Europe are facing tightness. The “Washington Post” reported on the 23rd that the end of the Russo-Ukrainian war is still in sight, and this war has exposed the flaws in the strategic planning of the United States for its own future combat, and also exposed the significant weakness of the defense industries of the United States and NATO. Stockpiles of many key weapons and ammunition are on the verge of depletion, while the wait for new production is months, and in some cases years.

The Washington Post quoted U.S. Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth as saying that the M777 howitzer produced in the U.S. in one month currently uses about 14,000 rounds of 155mm caliber ammunition, and that Ukraine was in the midst of intense fighting. The amount of shells used in 2 days is equivalent to this figure.

In addition, the United States promised to assist Ukraine with 8 sets of “National Advanced Air Defense System” (NASAMS). The first 2 sets have been delivered to Ukraine recently, but the other 6 sets are waiting for production and delivery, which may take 2 years.

After years of U.S. defense officials shifting focus from traditional warfare to counterterrorism and space-age weapons, the Russo-Ukraine war showed that trench warfare in Europe is not just for the history books. A non-nuclear war with China, or even direct war with Russia, would likely require long-term, steady supplies of the kind of weapons that are currently in short supply.

The “New York Times” recently reported that the high consumption of shells in this war was also pointed out. A senior NATO official said that in the Donbas region this summer, the Ukrainian army fired 6,000 to 7,000 shells a day, while the Russian army fired 6,000 to 7,000 shells a day. It even reached 40,000 to 50,000 rounds; in comparison, the monthly production of artillery shells in the United States is only 15,000 rounds. Camille Grand, a defense expert at the think tank “European Council on Foreign Relations” (ECFR) and former NATO deputy secretary-general, said, “One day (consumption) in Ukraine is one month or more in Afghanistan.” During the war in Afghanistan, NATO troops launched 300 bombs a day, and there was no need to worry about air defense.

