The Russo-Ukrainian war lasted for more than nine months. Russia once again targeted Kyiv to attack and dispatched “swarms” of Iranian-made drones, but all were shot down. Moscow denies a New Year and Christmas truce and says it is now “focused on defending Udon”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an “ecocide” and called for international assistance to remove landmines and unexploded ordnance planted by the Russian army. Ukraine’s foreign minister said Russia could resume its ability to launch a large-scale offensive against Ukraine early next year. It is rumored that the United States will announce military aid to Ukraine’s “Patriot” air defense missile system as soon as this week, and Slovakia is also preparing to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Russia’s use of energy and food as weapons has put Europe and the United States under enormous pressure, and African countries are also frustrated. This winter may become the most difficult winter in the world. In order to alleviate the power supply crisis and survive the cold winter, Kyiv sought 50 million LED bulbs, and the European Union took the lead in announcing the donation of 30 million LED bulbs. “Ukrainian people” awarded Shakarov Human Rights Prize, Zelensky pushes for war court. The Ukrainian media first revealed the miracle of sinking the “Moscow”.

Russia storms Kyiv again, shoots down “swarms” of Iranian drones, Kherson state government attacked

According to Agence France-Presse and Reuters reports, the sound of explosions was heard in the early morning of December 14 in Kyiv. “The terrorists kicked off this morning with 13 Shahed drones…according to preliminary information, all 13 were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was attacked by Moscow. Controlled the deployment of Iranian-made suicide drones to attack Ukrainian targets.

Law enforcement and emergency services inspected metal debris in the affected area, which has been covered by heavy snow, the report said. “Fragments from the downed drone hit an administrative building, four residential buildings were slightly damaged, no one was injured,” said Sergiy Popko, head of the Kyiv region’s military administration.

In his morning report, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stressed the need to deploy air defense systems across the country, saying that the enemy had attacked Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporo in the past 24 hours. States such as Zaporizhzhia “launched 1 airstrike, fired 11 missiles, 3 of which targeted civilian infrastructure … and carried out more than 60 attacks with multiple rocket systems.”

Since October, the Russian army has continued to attack critical infrastructure across Ukraine with missiles and drones, leaving millions of Ukrainians in the cold and dark. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said this week that the Russian attack caused 40 to 50 percent of the power grid to fail.

In addition, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy director of the Ukrainian President’s Office, said on the 14th that Russian forces used multiple rocket systems to attack the state government administration building on the central square of the southern city of Kherson (Kherson). Two floors of the building were damaged, but no injuries were reported.

Russian forces have been shelling from across the Dnipro River since Ukraine recaptured the city of Kherson on November 11.

Denying the New Year and Christmas truce Kgong: Currently “focusing on defending Udon”

Agence France-Presse reported that Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (Dmitry Peskov) said on the 14th that he had not received any proposals from Ukraine to stop fighting during the upcoming New Year and Christmas holidays, and that a ceasefire was not on the agenda of Moscow. .

According to the Orthodox festive calendar, Russia celebrates Christmas on January 7, while national holidays generally fall from New Year’s Day to after Christmas.

Through a series of lightning counterattacks, Ukraine has retaken about half of the Ukrainian territory Russia took at the start of the war, but neither side has made significant territorial gains in the past month. Military analysts pointed out that despite continued fierce fighting between the Russian and Ukrainian armies, especially in the Donetsk region of Udon, where the Russian army is trying to capture the town of Bakhmut, the fighting could enter a winter stalemate.

Peskov said on the 13th that Russia would not make peace with Ukraine until Zelensky accepted the “reality” on the ground. Peskov’s “reality” refers to Russia’s September “referendum” on the annexation of the four Ukrainian regions it controls. coercion and illegality.

Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on February 24, but so far, the Russian army has not achieved major military goals, such as taking the Ukrainian capital Kyiv (Kyiv) or completely conquering Udon Bass Region (Donbas).

However, the Russian-appointed leader of the Donetsk region still called on December 14 for the Russian military to expand its offensive to separate the Ukrainian state of Odessa, which borders the Black Sea, from the northern state of Chernigiv. ) are also brought under the rule.

In this regard, Peskov declared that any decision to merge the territory depends on the “will of the local population”, “the first task is to protect the people in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and Donetsk (DPR), we The military is focusing on that.”

Zelensky: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was an “ecocide”

Agence France-Presse reported that Zelensky said in a video speech to New Zealand’s parliament on the 14th that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine for nearly a year is simply an “ecocide” that will have long-term effects and called on New Zealand and other countries step up aid.

“Currently 174,000 square kilometers of land in Ukraine are contaminated by landmines and unexploded ordnance,” he said. That’s the size of Cambodia, Syria or Uruguay.

The New Zealand army has extensive experience in clearing mines, and Zelenskiy urged New Zealand to help lead the effort.

“There is no real peace for children who may die from hidden Russian anti-personnel landmines,” Zelensky said.

The Black Sea and the neighboring Sea of ​​Azov are also heavily mined, and “hundreds of thousands of creatures have died as a result of Russian hostilities,” he added.

The New Zealand government pledged another $2 million in humanitarian aid to help Ukraine survive the harsh winter, stressing that it had imposed sanctions on Iran the previous day. Iran has provided Russia with dozens of drones that have been used to attack Ukrainian towns and infrastructure.

The whole of Ukraine is the front line of the battlefield Ukrainian Foreign Minister: The Russian army may launch a large-scale offensive early next year

CNN reported that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (Dmytro Kuleba) was interviewed in an air-raid shelter in the capital Kyiv on the 13th. He emphasized that Russia still hopes to break through the Ukrainian defense line and go deep into the hinterland of Ukraine. ability to attack.

Kuleba pointed out that the current large-scale missile offensive launched by the Russian army on Ukraine has turned the entire Ukraine into a “frontline battlefield”. He said: “Whether you are a soldier or a civilian, you will be attacked by the Russian army. feel.”

In response to a foreign media reporter’s question, “Currently, we are more focused on armament supply or energy supply.” Kuleba emphasized that both armament and energy are very important.

Uzbekistan will receive long-range anti-Russian weapons, the United States intends to aid “Patriot” anti-aircraft missiles in the near future

CNN exclusively reported on the 13th that U.S. officials revealed that the Biden administration is finalizing plans to deliver Patriot air defense units to Ukraine as Ukraine continues to be bombarded by Russian missiles, possibly as early as this week. Announce.

The Pentagon’s plan also needs to be approved by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin before it can be sent to President Biden for his signature. Three officials familiar with the matter told CNN that the plan is expected to pass smoothly, and once it is finalized, it is expected to be delivered quickly in the next few days. “Patriot” will be the most effective long-range defense weapon system that Ukraine has acquired so far. U.S. Army base at Grafenwoehr for operational training.

Moscow is likely to see the military aid as further deterioration, given that former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned NATO against supplying Ukraine with the Patriot missile defense system.

Ukraine has been demanding the Patriot in recent months, but the logistical challenges of delivering and operating it are enormous. NATO also said on November 29 that it was discussing whether to provide Ukrainian “patriots”. Despite those obstacles, the “real situation” of Russian missiles bombarding Ukraine prompted the Biden administration’s decision, U.S. officials said.

The Polish border was suddenly hit by two missiles in early November, resulting in the death of two people. Germany therefore provided Poland with “Patriots” to help protect its airspace, but Poland later asked Germany to transfer this air defense system to Ukraine, but Germany No answer.

With the advancement of technology, the “Patriot” can attack more and more targets. With new radars, multiple launch systems and different peripheral aids, in addition to intercepting well-known ballistic missiles, it can also attack other types of weapons such as drones, Cruise missiles, fighter jets, etc. also have strong destructive power.

Foreign media reported that in order to strengthen Ukraine’s air combat capabilities, Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister Ratislav Káčer announced that Slovakia is coordinating with the US Air Force to transfer MiG-29 fighters to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Katchel pointed out in a statement recently that Slovakia is currently discussing with NATO partners how to transfer, and mentioned that the Slovak diplomatic delegation had a very meaningful dialogue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the 8th of this month. In a few weeks, a Ukrainian delegation will visit Slovakia. “We will work with our US allies to achieve the goal of transferring fighter jets.”

Defense News reported that Katchel’s statement indicated that Slovakia is in discussions with the United States on the provision of Ukrainian fighter jets to avoid a repeat of Poland’s failed attempt to provide MiG-29 fighter jets.

Slovakia originally had 24 MiG-29 fighters, which were upgraded between 2004 and 2006, including equipment and NATO’s common communication and navigation system. Due to successive decommissioning, only 11 fighters remained in the end, which will also reach the goal of 2029-2035 The service life has been fully decommissioned in August last year. The Slovak Air Force is waiting for the delivery of 14 F-16 Block 70/72 fighters, and the delivery schedule will start in 2024.

The most difficult winter, the Russia-Ukraine war puts Europe and the United States under enormous pressure, and African countries also feel frustrated

Foreign media reported that the Russia-Ukraine war has been going on for nearly 10 months. The United States has continued to assist Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. The Biden administration is also stepping up diplomatic efforts to ensure that the transatlantic alliance against Russia’s aggression against Ukraine can survive the severe winter in Europe.

Over the past few weeks, the Biden administration has scrambled to tweak inflation-cutting bills, appease U.S. backers on Ukraine, namely European governments, and secure a G7 deal to cap Russian oil prices.

The Ukrainian issue is also looming over the US-Africa summit that will be held on the 13th. At the summit of 49 African leaders, many also expressed frustration over the economic toll of the Russia-Ukraine war. The United Nations says the war has exacerbated the global food crisis.

U.S. allies, from NATO members to Japan and Australia, have proved their own resilience. Their determination to unite against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has not been divided by the rise in energy prices caused by the war. However, with a harsh winter in Europe about to test public support for Ukraine, diplomats and U.S. officials say keeping countries united against Russia will require diplomacy and compromise, and perhaps not enough.

“Ukrainians will suffer (this winter) and Russia may only make things more difficult. It may become increasingly difficult for the Europeans to maintain unity and continue to send arms, cash and aid to Ukraine,” said a senior European diplomat.

White House National Security Council (NSC) spokesman John Kirby predicted the allies would remain united but acknowledged pressure ahead.

“Of course we understand that with the onset of winter, especially with (Russian President) Putin’s weaponization of energy, not only Ukraine but the whole of Europe will be under enormous pressure,” he said.

Corriere Della Sera reported that Italian Prime Minister Meloni (Giorgia Meloni) delivered a speech to the House of Representatives on the eve of the European Council meeting on the 13th. The first of three priorities was to defend Ukraine. The Italian government pledged its full support to Kyiv, she said. “As usual, we have not changed our minds because our beliefs will not change, whether we are in the opposition or in the government”.

Meloni said that this conflict is not only related to the future of the Ukrainian people, but also to the situation in Europe. Italy must play a more active role and must also make a military contribution to European support for Ukraine.

She also mentioned that the stakes in energy are very high and that speculation must stop because of its ability to protect European households and businesses.

To ease the power supply crisis, Ukraine seeks 50 million LED bulbs in the cold winter

Reuters reported that Russia has stormed Ukraine’s energy infrastructure since October, with about half of it damaged or destroyed, exacerbating the energy crisis and Kyiv seeking 50 million LED light bulbs internationally to ease power shortages, the European Commission said. The European Commission took the lead in announcing the donation of 30 million tablets, hoping to encourage countries to help.

On the 13th, Paris, France held an international meeting on emergency aid to Ukraine to discuss what materials countries can provide before March next year to ensure that Ukrainians can maintain drinking water, food, energy, sanitation and transportation during the severe winter. The participating countries promised More than $1 billion in aid and energy-efficient light-emitting diode (LED) light bulbs. LED light bulbs save about 75% energy on average and last 10 times longer than traditional light bulbs.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said that deploying all 50 million LED bulbs to Ukrainian households can save up to 1GW (Gigawatt; million watts) of electricity, which is equivalent to a nuclear power plant. Annual generation capacity.

Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said that a program to replace LED bulbs for free will soon be launched, eventually helping to reduce peak-hour electricity consumption by 7% to 10%, helping us survive the winter and reducing energy consumption.

On the 14th, the European Parliament awarded the highest honor of the European Union for defending freedom and human rights, the “Shakarov Prize for Freedom of Thought”, to the Ukrainian people, expressing respect for the Ukrainians’ courageous resistance to the Russian invasion.

“There is no one more deserving of this award,” European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said at the Shakarov Human Rights Prize, which is dedicated to “all Ukrainians who have lost loved ones, and to those who have stood up.” All Ukrainians who are fighting for what they believe in,” she said. “The Ukrainian people are not only fighting a war of independence, but also a war of values.”

Zelensky delivered a speech to the European Parliament via video, calling on Europe to support and start a war court as soon as possible to try senior Russian officials involved in the aggression.

Ukrainian media first revealed the miracle of sinking the “Moscow”

The flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the Glory-class missile cruiser “Moskva”, was sunk by Ukraine on April 14 with two “Neptune” (Neptune) missiles. “Ukrainian Pravda” disclosed many details for the first time on the 13th. Contrary to speculation at the time.

The report said that the cloud cover was very thick at the time of the incident, and “nature’s help” formed a good radar signal reflection corridor between the cloud cover and the sea surface. The “Moscow” is more than 100 kilometers away, and the normal detection distance of the “Neptune” is only more than 10 kilometers. At present, the Ukrainian army launched two “Neptune” without hesitation. Six minutes later, both missiles hit the “Moscow” “.

At that time, many reports vividly said that the Ukrainian army used the Turkish TB-2 drone to find the “Moscow” and distract the attention of the ship’s air defense system, so that the missile could take advantage of it. Regarding the related statement, Ukrainian Pravda also denied in the article, claiming that the TB-2 drone was not dispatched at all on the grounds that the TB-2 could not see anything above the clouds, and if it flew below the clouds is likely to be shot down.

The article also mentioned that sinking the “Moscow” was not the first attempt of the “Neptune” anti-ship missile. At the beginning of the war, the Ukrainian army launched three “Neptune” to attack Nikolaev ( Mykolaiv) Russian landing ship, but it is likely that all three missiles were intercepted. Even so, it prevented the Russian landing ship from going to Nikolaev, and also allowed the Russian army to accidentally hit one of its own during air defense. military aircraft.

