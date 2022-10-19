It has been more than seven months since the Russian-Ukrainian war. Russian President Vladimir Putin only claimed last weekend that he did not need to attack Ukraine on a large scale, but he immediately broke his promise. On October 17, Kyiv and some cities were attacked by the Russian army with a large number of Iranian suicide drones. New changes, but Iran has repeatedly denied it. The European Union said it was looking for specific evidence of Iran’s involvement in the war, and it was also reported that Iran would secretly assist Russia with two more short-range ballistic missiles. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the evacuation of overseas Chinese at this time. The outside world has questioned whether Belarus has participated in the war recently. The first batch of “dual-Russian” joint troops arrived in Belarus, but the leader of the Belarusian opposition believes that Putin does not trust the Belarusian army to obey orders.

Russia raised its nuclear threat, and NATO’s routine nuclear deterrence exercise debuted on the 17th. After the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the European Union have successively announced that they will train soldiers for Ukraine, and the European Union will provide military assistance to Ukraine for the first time. Saudi Arabia’s crown prince pledges $400 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The number of Russian women protesting against Putin continues to rise, and Moscow is the first to close the recruitment office. Videos of the surrender of the Russian troops on the front line and the serious shortage of armaments have been continuously circulated in the community.

Putin breaks his promise again, Russia attacks Udo city with a large number of Iranian-made drones, causing blackout

AFP reported that Ukrainian officials said that the Russian military launched several airstrikes on the capital Kyiv with an Iranian-made drone during the morning commute on October 17, attacking “near” the central station and several residential buildings. destroyed and caused several fires.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 18 people had been rescued from a bombed-out building in the Shevchenko district, followed by the exhumation of a woman’s body and another person still buried. Under the rubble. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy later said that several people were killed after attacks in several Ukrainian cities on the 17th.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Russian airstrikes hit critical infrastructure in three states, causing power outages in hundreds of towns and villages across the country.

In addition, the mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv (Oleksandr Senkevich) said on the 17th that three Russian kamikaze drones hit sunflowers at a port station in the city on the evening of the 16th. Oil sump, photo shows several large oil sump fires and thick smoke.

Nikolayev, near the Russian-occupied Kherson region, has been shelled repeatedly in recent months.

Dnipropetrovsk Governor Valentyn Reznichenko also said on the 17th that a fire broke out at an energy facility in the state after the enemy launched a missile attack on the evening of the 16th.

In response, the AFP reported that the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that “the Russian Armed Forces continue to use high-precision, long-range … weapons against Ukrainian military headquarters, control facilities and energy sources. The system launched an attack.” It was later added that “all the designated targets were hit.”

In retaliation for the bombing of the Crimea Bridge, Russia launched indiscriminate bombings on many places in Ukraine last week. Afterwards, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on the 14th that he had no intention of destroying Ukraine, and now there is no need to launch a large-scale attack on Ukraine. “Because most of the designated targets have been hit”, but within a few days the promise was broken, and Kyiv and other cities were attacked by Russian suicide drones.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: “The enemy terrorized civilians all night and in the morning. Kamikaze drones and missiles attacked the whole of Ukraine. The enemy has the ability to attack our cities, but not us.”

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat mentioned on the 17th that Ukraine has destroyed a total of 37 Iranian-made Witness-136s (Shahed-136), also known as “kamikazes”, since the evening of the 16th. ), equivalent to 85% to 86% of the UAVs involved in the attack, and also shot down 3 cruise missiles. The Ukrainian Air Force said recent airstrikes, including those in Kyiv, were launched from the south of the country.

Reuters reporters saw the words “For Belgorod” written on the debris of the drone that was used to launch the airstrike.

The governor of Russia’s Belgorod state, which borders Ukraine, accused Ukrainian troops of shelling the area last week, causing ammunition depots, schools, and homes to be destroyed.

A senior Ukrainian intelligence source told CNA last week that Russia plans to launch a series of terrorist attacks inside its borders and blame Ukraine to justify the escalation and further military mobilization, including potential targets of nuclear weapons-related facilities.

Famous Ukrainian conductor who refused to perform shameless propaganda for Russia was shot and killed international public outcry

According to the “Guardian” report, the Uranan city of Kherson is still under the control of the Russian army. In order to promote the city’s “life has returned to peace and improved” under the control of the Russian army, Moscow specially held a concert on October 1 to “celebrate”. ”, and invited Yuriy Kerpatenko, chief conductor of the Kherson Music and Drama Theater, to perform, but was categorically rejected.

Since Kherson was occupied by the Russian army in May, Kolpatenko, who is well-known in the Ukrainian music industry, has often posted anti-war and protesting Russian unreasonable aggression on social platforms. He was shot and killed by Russian soldiers at his home this month, and the news quickly sparked international condemnation and an uproar from musicians and artists around the world. At present, the Kherson district prosecutor has launched an investigation in the direction of “intentional murder”.

Ukrainian novelist Andrei Kourkov denounced: “Russia is not only occupying Ukrainian territory, but also trying to destroy our culture and identity by any means possible”; Russian-American conductor Semyon Bychkov bluntly stated that Russia Human behavior is pure genocide. “The irony is that the Russians, who boast of their superior humanism, murder a man who really brings beauty to people’s lives. It’s disgusting!”

Anatoliy Solovianenko, chief stage director of the Ukrainian National Opera House, angrily criticized, “Russia is simply the legacy of the former Soviet Union! The Soviet Union was based on destroying the culture of enslaved countries, murdering artists, cleaning libraries, and banning the use of National language and other means to consolidate power, and the Russians now fully follow this practice.”

Russia-Ukraine war adds to change, Iran denies secret military aid to Russia

Ukraine recently accused Russia of using an Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone in a spate of attacks. CNN reported that Iran issued a statement on the 17th, repeatedly emphasizing that they “did not” provide these weapons to Russia. The Russian government had no comment.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said, “Iran repeats its statement that it is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and has not provided any military force to either side.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian publicly stated on the 14th that it did not provide weapons for the Russian-Ukrainian war.

“We will be looking for concrete evidence of Iran’s involvement in the Ukrainian war,” senior EU diplomat Josep Borrell said as he arrived in Luxembourg on Sunday for a meeting of EU foreign ministers, adding that Ukrainian diplomat Kulie Dmytro Kuleba will attend the conference.

According to two diplomats involved in preparations for the ministerial talks, the European Union may decide to impose new sanctions on Iran in response to the matter, but a detailed decision is not expected on the 17th.

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said the European Union should react strongly to the drone strikes on buildings near Ukraine’s central railway station on the 17th. “We can now see that Iranian drones were apparently used in an attack in the center of Ukraine, which was an atrocity,” adding that the EU must take “concrete steps” to respond.

Zelensky previously revealed that Russia bought 2,400 suicide drones from Iran. In addition, Russia last week mainly targeted Ukraine’s power grid bombing, which led to large-scale power outages, this time it is aimed at Ukraine’s important infrastructure.

The Washington Post reported that security officials from the United States and its allies said on October 16 that Iran was stepping up its commitment to providing arms to Russia, not only secretly agreeing to provide attack drones, but also providing the country’s domestically produced “Fateh-” 110″ and “Zolfaghar” two short-range ballistic missiles.

U.S. officials said the Iranian government sent officials to Russia on September 18 to sign additional arms shipments, including the two short-range ballistic missiles. According to intelligence shared by Ukrainian and U.S. officials, the two short-range ballistic missiles, the Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar, have ranges of 300 kilometers and 700 kilometers, respectively.

Farzin Nadimi, an Iranian weapons expert at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy think tank in Washington, said that Iran’s possession of the largest and most diverse collection of short- and medium-range missiles in the Middle East would allow Russia to fight Ukraine. There are more options from time to time, and the latest models “Fateh-110” and “Zolfaghar” are equipped with a TV guidance system to improve hit accuracy. Iran has also supplied the missiles to Yemen’s Houthi group, which has used them to target oil refineries and civilian targets in the Gulf states in the Middle East.

Is the situation escalating again?Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs asks citizens in Ukraine to evacuate

The Russian-Ukrainian war continues to intensify, and with Putin’s declaration of fear of using nuclear weapons, China Media Observer reported on the 15th that the “Consular Express” WeChat public account of the Consular Protection Center of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a notice stating that due to the current security situation in Ukraine The situation is grim. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine call on Chinese citizens still in Ukraine to strengthen security precautions and evacuate. The embassy will assist in organizing the evacuation and transfer of people in need, please contact the embassy as soon as possible and register personal information. Those who evacuated and transferred by themselves need to report to the embassy.

Netizens in the comment area have expressed that this message is a “strong warning signal!”, “It seems that we are going to really make a big move, and we played like a house wine in the past few months.”, “Our reminder is better than that of the beautiful country. (US) Reliable”!

Join the war?Belarus: The first joint forces of the Russian army have arrived in Belarus Opposition leader: Putin does not believe that the Belarusian army will obey orders

The Belarusian Ministry of Defense announced that the first Russian military convoys participating in the Russian-Belarusian joint force had arrived in Belarus on the 15th, and stressed that the task of the force was only to “strengthen the protection and defense of the border,” Agence France-Presse reported.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko recently raised his verbal intimidation against Ukraine. He accused Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine on the 10th of training Belarusian militants to provoke military rebellions, launch terrorist attacks, etc. in Belarus; Lukashenko also said that Ukraine is plotting to attack his country, so Belarus will form a joint force with Russia.

But the outside world doubts that Belarus may enter the war. At the G7 meeting on the 11th, Zelensky accused Putin of trying to drag Belarus into the Russian-Ukrainian war. He called on all walks of life to set up an international observation mission on the Ukraine-Belarus border.

However, the European edition of the US political news website Politico reported on the 14th that the exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said in an interview that the authority of the dictatorial President Lukashenko has been Weakening, if he orders to assist the Russian army in combat, the Belarusian army may defect immediately after crossing the border, because they do not want to attack the Ukrainians at all, and Lukashenko will suffer a major setback. She believes that Putin simply does not trust the Belarusian army to follow his instructions and dare not let the Belarusian army intervene.

Russia escalates nuclear threat to NATO’s routine nuclear deterrence exercise debut

Agence France-Presse reported that NATO conducted regular nuclear deterrence exercises in Western Europe from the 17th to the 30th. The 30-nation military coalition stressed that the ongoing “regular, recurring training campaign” had been planned long before Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and had nothing to do with the current situation.

The exercise will see up to 60 aircraft, including American B-52 long-range bombers, fly in training over Belgium, the UK and the North Sea.

After the Russian army suffered a major setback in the Ukrainian battlefield in September, Putin publicly threatened not to rule out the use of nuclear weapons. Tensions between Russia and NATO have risen sharply recently. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg rejected all calls to cancel the exercises.

“If we suddenly cancel our long-planned routine exercises now because of the war in Ukraine, that would send a very wrong signal,” Stoltenberg said last week. “We need to understand that NATO is acting firmly and predictably. , and that we have military strength is the best way to avoid escalation.”

NATO has said that despite the increasingly tough rhetoric from the Kremlin, Russia’s nuclear posture has practically not changed. “We will remain vigilant,” Stoltenberg said.

The Ukrainian counter-offensive last month regained lost ground step by step with sophisticated foreign aid and high morale. Following the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the European Union will also join the ranks of training Ukrainian soldiers on their behalf.

Reuters reported that a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on the 17th will decide to help train 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers from mid-November, as well as deliver weapons to Ukraine and provide an additional 500 million euros in funding. The EU has been providing Ukraine with financial aid, the first military aid, since the war began, and some EU countries are already instructing the Ukrainian army on how to use certain weapons.

The foreign ministers expect an additional 500 million euros to compensate EU member states for arms supplies to Ukraine, which total more than 3 billion euros.

In addition, the foreign ministers’ meeting may also target the crackdown on anti-hijab protesters in Tehran, Iran, impose additional sanctions on Iran, and re-examine the relationship between the European Union and China to take a tougher stance against Beijing. Diplomats say the EU is concerned that Chinese President Xi Jinping is making the country increasingly authoritarian, and is uncomfortable with Xi’s support for Putin.

According to the German NTV TV report on the 16th, the German Armed Forces Command plans to train 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers under the framework of the European Union Military Assistance Mission. Ukrainian soldiers will then learn to operate the IRIS-T SLM air defense system delivered to Ukraine by Germany not long ago.

In total, 15,000 troops from across Europe will be trained, including 5,000 from Ukraine, which will be trained by units of the Bundeswehr, the report said.

France, which is also a military power in Western Europe, originally had reservations, but after Russia used missiles to attack major cities in Ukraine, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced on the 15th that France would train 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers. France will also provide “several sets” of Crotale air defense systems to help Ukraine defend its airspace.

In addition to the 18 Caesar mobile artillery systems already provided, France can also provide another six in Kyiv, Leknu said, and is also studying the possibility of donating surface-to-surface missiles. Caesar can precisely hit targets 40 kilometers away.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on the 12th that Paris would provide Ukraine with radars, various systems and missiles.

Previously, the United Kingdom has launched the Ukrainian volunteer training program in its own territory in July, and allies such as Canada and New Zealand have joined, and Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, Latvia, etc. have successively expressed their willingness to participate.

Saudi crown prince pledges $400 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Foreign media reported that since Russia invaded Ukraine, countries around the world have extended a helping hand to Ukraine. Saudi Arabia also announced on the 15th that the crown prince of Saudi Arabia promised to provide Ukraine with $400 million in humanitarian aid after a phone call with Zelensky. assistance.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed. Mohammed bin Salman stressed his willingness to support all actions that would “de-escalate tensions” and would continue to act as a coordinator.

Zelensky also revealed that he had spoken with the Saudi crown prince. “We discussed the possibility of working together to safeguard the interests of the country and the people. I also believe that we can achieve the results that each other needs.”

The crown prince of Saudi Arabia had previously mediated with the Russian government, leading to the successful release of 10 British nationals and two American nationals captured by Russia in Ukraine.

However, the Russian-Ukrainian war has triggered a global energy crisis, and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), led by Saudi Arabia, has angered the United States by agreeing to slash production after an agreement with Russia and other allies. U.S. President Joe Biden warned on the 12th that Saudi Arabia would bear the “consequences” after Washington accused OPEC of colluding with the Russian government, leading to the possibility of another rise in energy prices around the world.

Women protest against Putin continues to rise, Moscow takes the lead in closing conscription office

According to Reuters, Putin announced a local mobilization order on September 21 to recruit 300,000 troops, causing Russians to flee in large numbers and sparking protests across the country. Many people were detained, and the proportion of women detained continued to rise. Court documents show that more women were detained in the early two to three months of the war for anti-war activism than in previous years for anti-Putin activism.

Women made up 51 percent of the 1,383 people arrested at the counter-mobilization protests on September 21, and 71 percent of the 848 detained on September 24, according to OVD-Info, a Russian organization that monitors the protests. The group said the two protests were the largest anti-mobility demonstrations, and the proportion of women detained continued to rise because some men feared that they would be directly drafted into the army if they were arrested.

Daria Korolenko, a lawyer for OVD-Info, said detained Russian female protesters were particularly vulnerable to threats of sexual violence, with about 200 women being recorded between September 21 and 26. Cases of food deprivation, sleep or other abuse.

The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, announced that Moscow had “completed” the “partial mobilization task” announced by the Kremlin nearly a month ago, and the recruitment office had been closed since 2 pm on the 17th, Agence France-Presse reported. He said the remaining call orders sent by Moscow would expire, but did not say how many Muscovites had been mobilized.

Putin said over the weekend that 222,000 people had been mobilized, promising to complete the mobilization “within two weeks”. Moscow led the country to end the unpopular mobilization. Traditionally, soldiers from Moscow are also much smaller than those from poor and remote areas.

The picture exposed that the Russian army surrendered with its hands raised, and the military supplies were seriously insufficient

In addition, Twitter continued to stream images of mobilized Russian soldiers surrendering to Ukraine. The Twitter account “@Flash_news_ua” PO posted a video. The Russian and Ukrainian armies were exchanging fire. Suddenly, a Russian soldier raised his hands in the distance and slowly walked towards the Ukrainian army from a distance. Ceasefire, the account tweeted “Video of the surrender of Russian troops in the Kherson area.”

After the Ukrainian official launched the “I Want to Live” surrender rescue project, applications from the Russian army were very active. The original hotline was overloaded. The Ukrainian official opened a new hotline. The project will treat prisoners of war in accordance with the provisions of the Geneva Convention Includes three meals a day, medical care, opportunity to contact relatives in Russian-occupied territories such as Russia, Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts.

The Russian army has long lacked medical care, supplies, and military equipment in the Ukrainian battlefield. For example, a video circulated on Twitter of the Russian 126th Coastal Defense Brigade on the Ukrainian Front complained that their 800 people only had one BTR armored vehicle, and it was difficult to beat the well-equipped one. of the Ukrainian Army.

Russian mobilization soldiers in Crimea also complained that many of the bulletproof vests they received were so damaged that they had to use tape to repair them. The thickness of the bulletproof plate issued by the Russian army is also very thin, and it can be bent with bare hands.

In addition, many of the AK rifles obtained by the mobilized Russian troops were stained with rust, the handle was difficult to pull, and they did not even have supplies such as training, food and water. There are also 1.5 million warm winter uniforms that were supposed to be sent to the front lines, but the Russian officials have claimed that they were misplaced and will be found.

There is also a mobilized Russian soldier who used a mobile phone to film the camp area, complaining that the living conditions in the army are very poor, and the environment in the tent in the camp area is very messy and dirty. The soldier cursed in the video that his sneakers and money were stolen in the camp area. .

