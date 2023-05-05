The latest battle situation: Rumor has it that Ukrainian counterattack blows up Russian positions and the Kremlin was attacked in order to mobilize?U.S. intelligence indicates that Russia cannot launch a major offensive Zelensky visits The Hague to push Putin on trial | Russia-Ukraine war | Zelensky | Kremlin attack | Ukraine counterattack | Netherlands | International Criminal Court

The Russia-Ukraine war has lasted for more than 14 months. Many places in Ukraine have been attacked by drones this year. There was a loud explosion in Kiev in the early morning. On the other hand, Russia said that several oil refineries on the border were attacked by drones. After the attack on the Russian Kremlin, Moscow increased its accusation that the United States was behind the scenes. The former Russian president threatened to “eliminate” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. An American think tank analyzed that the attack on the Kremlin may have been self-directed and staged, with the purpose of creating conditions for Russia to carry out wider mobilization.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive is gradually unfolding, and there are videos of Russian military positions being bombed. The US intelligence chief pointed out that Russia lacks ammunition and troops and may not be able to launch a major offensive this year. Russian President Vladimir Putin has now scaled back his ambitions. The Kremlin issued new guidelines to direct the Russian media to report, and the content seemed to be a vaccination against the failure of the war. Zelensky made a lightning visit to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Netherlands. In his speech, he called for the establishment of a special court to try Putin’s war crimes and prepare for the victory of the counteroffensive.

Udo was hit by the most violent night drone attack this year. Kiev heard a loud explosion in the early morning. Russia claims that several oil refineries on the border have been attacked.

According to comprehensive foreign media reports, Russia recently launched another long-range strike against Ukraine. On May 4, air defense sirens sounded again in many places in Ukraine. The air strikes were mainly concentrated in Kiev and Odessa. Ukraine described it as “the most violent drone this year Attack”.

Many loud noises were heard in the urban area of ​​Kiev in the early morning of the 4th. The Kiev authorities stated that the air defense system is in operation, and all missiles and drones targeted to attack Kiev have been destroyed. This is the third time in 4 days that Russia targeted The city of Kiev launched an attack.

The Kiev city government pointed out: “The Russian side attacked the city of Kiev with the “Shahed” suicide drone, commonly known as the “loitering munition” (loitering munition), and missiles, which may be ballistic missiles.”

The Ukrainian Air Defense Force said that Russia launched 24 suicide drone strikes, and the air defense forces shot down 18 of them.

Besides Kiev, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Odessa, Zaporizhzhia Anti-aircraft sirens sounded in places such as Mykolaiv, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk.

Ukraine’s Southern Combat Command said on the 4th that of the 15 “Witness” suicide drones that launched an attack on the Black Sea city of Odesa (Odesa), 12 were shot down by air defense forces, and the other three hit the university campus. There were no casualties.

Russia has frequently bombed various civilian installations in Ukraine since October last year. The drone and missile attack comes less than 24 hours after Kiev said 21 people were killed in a Russian attack on the city of Kherson.

The U.S. embassy in Ukraine warned on the 3rd that there was a growing threat of missile attacks on Ukraine, especially in Kiev and the Kiev region.

On the other hand, Russia said on the 4th that there was a drone attack and a fire at an oil refinery in the village of Ilsky in the southern Krasnodar Krai region.

Krasnodar Krai mayor Veniamin Kondratyev said the fire was confined to an area of ​​400 square meters and was quickly extinguished by emergency services.

Shortly after, the head of Russia’s Rostov region, which borders Ukraine, said a drone attacked an oil refinery near the village of Kiselevka, causing an explosion and fire.

The day before, an oil storage tank containing petroleum products caught fire in the village of Volna in Russia’s Temryuksky region. Russian officials also blamed the fire on a Ukrainian drone.

Attack on the Kremlin: Russia accuses the United States of being behind the scenes and threatens to “eliminate” Zelensky’s foreign minister’s sourness is too bizarre

The Ukrainian Southern Combat Command released photos of the wreckage of the drone that attacked Odessa on Facebook on the 4th. You can see slogans such as “For Moscow” and “For the Kremlin” written in Russian graffiti on the tail, which is obviously aimed at the previous day. Russia accused Ukraine of the drone attack on the Kremlin.

The Russian news agency reported on the 3rd that the Moscow authorities accused Ukraine of sending two drones to attack the Kremlin in the early hours of the 3rd in an attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin. The “right to retaliate” is reserved for this.

The attack on the Kremlin by drone has now become a “Rashomon” between Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine categorically denies any involvement in this incident, and counter-accuses that this is a “false flag operation” directed and performed by Russia. An excuse to escalate the war.

On the same day, Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian president and current vice-chairman of the Federal Security Council, said harshly that Russia had no choice but to “physically eliminate the Ukrainian president and his clique,” and he also criticized Ukrainian President Ze Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not even need to sign the instrument of unconditional surrender. Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of Russia’s lower house of state, said in a statement that Russia should refrain from any further negotiations with Zelensky and demanded the use of “weapons capable of stopping and destroying the terrorist regime in Kiev”.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on the 3rd that he had deep doubts about the allegations made by Russia. A White House spokesman also said the United States was unable to determine the authenticity of Russia’s alleged drone attack.

The next day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov increased his accusation on the 4th, saying that Washington was “behind the scenes” in the assassination of Putin, and that Uzbekistan was only implementing the plan of the United States. “We know very well that such actions, The decision for such terrorist attacks is not Kiev, but Washington. The United States often plans attack targets and attack methods for Ukraine, and we know this very well.” Peskov did not provide any evidence to support his allegations against the United States.

In this regard, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby (John Kirby) refuted, saying that the United States had nothing to do with the attack on the Kremlin.

Kirby clarified that the United States did not encourage or assist Uzbekistan in launching attacks outside its territory. “We’re certainly not instructing them on how to defend themselves or what to do,” he told MSNBC.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on French domestic radio (France Inter) on the 4th that Russia’s claim that it shot down a Ukrainian drone that was targeting Putin was too bizarre.

Colonna pointed out that “it is incomprehensible under normal circumstances that a drone can fly to the Kremlin”, but refused to make any assumptions on this, saying that the Ukrainian government had officially announced on the 3rd that they had nothing to do with this incident .

“We are not attacking Putin, we are waiting for Putin to be tried in court,” Zelenskiy said at a press conference during a visit to the Finnish capital Helsinki on the 3rd.

In addition, Colonna expressed regret for Medvedev’s outrageous remarks to “eliminate” Zelensky. Once again the escalation of rhetoric comes from Russia, and once again Russia seeks to intimidate, to scare people, to find excuses to justify their vexations.”

In March, the Ukrainian military shot down a Chinese-made drone in the east, claiming it was the latest example of Russia’s use of civilian drones as weapons. Samuel Bendett, a UAV expert at the U.S. Naval Center, judged that the attack on the Kremlin may be the same modified Chinese civilian UAV.

As the war between Russia and Ukraine became more tense, according to the Russian Satellite News Agency, the foreign ministers of China and Russia held closed-door talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization foreign ministers meeting held in India on the 4th.

The talks began without informing the media and have remained behind closed doors. As of press time, China and Russia have not released the content of the closed-door talks.

In response to the drone attack on the Kremlin, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning repeated the old tune on the 4th, saying that China‘s position is consistent and clear, and “all parties should avoid any actions that may further escalate the situation.”

Has there been any change in the CCP’s plan to send a special representative on Eurasian affairs to Ukraine and other countries? Mao Ning said that the news will be released in due course. “China will continue to work with the international community to play a constructive role in the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.”

US think tank: The attack on the Kremlin may be self-directed and self-acted to create conditions for wider mobilization

The war situation analysis of the US military think tank Institute of War (ISW) pointed out on the 3rd that two major signs show that Russia may have arranged the attack on the Kremlin to bring the war to the eyes of the Russian people and create a wider social mobilization. condition.

The analysis pointed out that the Russian government has recently strengthened the domestic air defense capabilities of Moscow and other places. Therefore, it is “extremely unlikely” that the two drones could break through the multi-layer air defense network and reach the heart of the Kremlin. Spectacular picture when shot down.

In addition, a breach of Russia’s tight air defense network, a successful attack on a highly important target like the Kremlin Senate, would be embarrassing for Russia, and the Kremlin’s immediate, consistent and coordinated response after the incident showed the attack It was prepared internally, with the intention of creating political effects rather than possible embarrassment.

According to the analysis, if the drone attack was an external surprise attack, it is “very likely” that the initial Russian official response will be even more disorganized, because Russian officials must first be busy coordinating a consistent statement to offset the attack order. The negative impact on public opinion caused by Russia’s shameless face.

Ukrainian counter-offensive is gradually unfolding. Rumors spread that Russian military positions were blown up. U.S. intelligence: Russia is short of ammunition and troops, and will not be able to launch a major offensive this year

The Ukrainian counteroffensive is imminent. In addition to reports of oil depots and railway explosions and fires in the Russian border area, there are also videos of Russian military positions being destroyed.

The Twitter account “@Roadster1978” released a video on the 3rd, and saw a loud noise in the distance, followed by thick smoke. The tweet stated that the Russian army was in Mospine (Donetsk) region ( Mospina) the headquarters of the Russian-occupied area was destroyed.

Ukraine often strikes Russian military targets with precision. The Twitter account “@UkraineNewsLive” posted another video on the 3rd. You can see the UR-77 “Meteorite” minesweeper attacking the Russian military targets in the distance, and then the distant “Ukrainian troops attack positions held by Russian occupiers,” tweeted after a massive explosion in the clearing sent thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Russian mercenary organization Wagner Group, released a recording on the 3rd, pointing out that the Ukrainian army’s counter-offensive has already begun, and once again complained that the Moscow authorities ignored the request for reinforcement ammunition. Now Wagner’s resources are only Servings for several days.

Ukraine is gradually launching a counter-offensive, and things may not be good for Russia. U.S. National Intelligence Chief Avril Haines pointed out at a hearing of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee on the 4th that due to Russia’s shortage of ammunition and troops, no matter whether Ukraine’s counterattack is successful or not, Russia may not be able to “launch the U.S. military this year.” Major offensive.”

“In fact, if the Russians don’t initiate forced mobilization and secure third-party supplies of ammunition beyond existing sources like Iran, then even a limited-scale offensive would be impossible for them to sustain,” Haynes said. Action will become more difficult.”

Both Russia and Ukraine are preparing for a new wave of attacks in the spring. The Ukrainian government has repeatedly stated in recent days that counter-offensive operations are ready; Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has also instructed the Russian military industry to rapidly increase production speed and quantity, especially to double the output of high-precision missiles.

Haynes told the hearing, however, that Putin has “presumably” scaled back his military ambitions for Ukraine in the near future, considering “consolidating control of occupied areas in the east and south of the country and ensuring that Ukraine will never become a NATO member.” Organization (NATO) members” as a victory.

As for the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons, Haynes said, “in our current assessment, it’s very unlikely.” But Haynes said Russia was unlikely to negotiate a ceasefire this year “unless there are political factors” that change Putin’s mind.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Defense announced on the 3rd that it would increase its military aid to Ukraine by US$300 million. The military aid plan includes replenishing ammunition for the High Mobility Multiple Launch Rocket System (HIMARS, referred to as Haimas) provided by the United States, as well as additional howitzers, artillery and mortars. mortar shells, and the anti-armor capabilities Ukraine uses to counter unprovoked Russian aggression. The United States has so far provided Ukraine with security assistance worth more than $35.7 billion.

The Kremlin issued new guidelines instructing the Russian media to report on the direction of analysis: vaccination against war failure

The Kremlin has issued new guidelines to pro-government media on how to report on the expected impending counteroffensive in Ukraine, Latvia-based independent Russian media outlet Meduza revealed on Tuesday. Judging from the direction of the reported reports, Moscow seems to be inoculating against the failure of the Russian army in the war.

Meduza obtained a copy of the guidelines, and the Kremlin instructed journalists in pro-government media how to highlight Russian successes on the battlefield and minimize the importance of defeats in their reporting. The guidelines instruct journalists “not to downplay expectations for a counteroffensive that Ukraine has announced and which is backed by NATO” and not to claim that “Kiev is unprepared for a ‘counteroffensive'”; instead, emphasize that Western countries are supplying weapons and other Support Ukraine in many ways.

Two sources close to Putin’s government pointed out to Meduza that the reason for Moscow’s desire for such a report is simple. It is good to add color to Uzbekistan’s military strength. “If the counterattack fails, (the Russian government) will be able to say, (Russia) The army has experienced repelling extremely powerful attacks. The value of this victory will be significantly increased”, “If Ukraine, with the aid of the United States and Europe, successfully counterattacks and regains its territory, the failure (of the Russian army) can also be explained, After all, the West invested a lot of resources, compared with the victory of the counter-offensive war is very insignificant. In other words, overall, the Russian army held on.”

The guidelines also “recommended” that Russia’s major foreign propaganda media should “not focus” on Russia’s budget for rebuilding infrastructure in the occupied areas of Ukraine, but to talk about “how to solve Russia’s domestic problems”, such as reporting on the overall situation of schools and hospitals. According to the documents, the Kremlin is confident that these things can gain “popular approval”.

The report pointed out that it is not clear how much Russia actually spent on the reconstruction of the occupied areas of Ukraine, but the total may exceed 1 trillion rubles; in the first quarter of 2023 alone, Russia’s budget deficit will reach 2.4 trillion rubles.

The US military think tank Institute of War (ISW) pointed out that if the documents disclosed by Meduza are true, it shows that the Kremlin “is preparing for the victory of Ukraine, if not expected, and is planning to reduce morale in the field of public opinion.” , This also means that Russia has made important adjustments from the lessons learned from the previous Ukrainian army’s successful counterattacks in Kharkov and Kherson and regained lost ground. This reversal has shocked and demoralized both the Russian army and Russian public opinion. Influence.

According to comprehensive media reports, Zelensky arrived in the Netherlands on the 4th for an unannounced visit. He visited the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, which issued a sentence in March for Putin’s alleged war crimes in Ukraine. Arrest warrants, mainly for crimes involving the abduction of Ukrainian children.

Speaking on the theme “No Justice, No Peace in Ukraine”, Zelensky said, “The aggressor must feel the power of justice. This is our historical responsibility. There is only one institution that can deal with its fundamental crimes and It is the crime of aggression: a court. Not a token institution for politicians to claim a case is closed, but a real, real, complete court.”

The Associated Press said the ICC cannot hear crimes of waging an aggressive war. Zelensky’s speech was a call for a fully qualified special war crimes court to try Putin for his top crimes.

“We all want to see a different Putin in The Hague, who should be punished for his crimes in the capital of international law,” Zelensky said.

“I believe that when we win we will see this happen and we will win. Whoever started the war must be judged.”

Zelenski arrived at the ICC under tight security and was welcomed by its president, Piotr Hofmanski, AFP reported. The court hoisted the Ukrainian flag next to its own, and many staff members gathered at windows hoping to see Zelenskiy.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive hopes to regain lost ground and win. Zelensky’s trip is to advance preparations for the future trial of Putin and Russian-related persons for crimes of aggression.

In this regard, current affairs expert Lan Shu commented, “This is to encourage the morale and popular support of Ukraine, and to convey a powerful message to the international community, that is, Ukraine is confident that it will win this war in the end and send all Russian war criminals to war. International court. It creates a powerful psychological offensive, telling all these senior Russian officials who supported Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, what they will eventually face.”

The day before, Zelensky made a lightning trip to Finland to participate in the “Nordic Ukraine Summit” with the leaders of the five Nordic countries. Just became the newest member of NATO.

