The Russian-Ukrainian war lasted for more than seven months. The Russian army bombed on a large scale for four consecutive days. On October 13, more than 40 cities in Ukraine were attacked again. The sanctions of the Western democratic camp have been escalated again, and the European Union almost unanimously approved the designation of Russia as a “terrorist regime” on the 13th. The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution overwhelmingly 143-5 on the 12th, condemning Russia’s illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory, and China and India again abstained. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United Nations in a multilingual tweet on the 13th, and rarely tweeted in simplified Chinese.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has issued a nuclear threat, and Europe is shrouded in the haze of nuclear war. At a sensitive moment, NATO announced a routine nuclear exercise next week. The EU foreign minister also warned Putin that if nuclear weapons are used, the Russian military will be “completely destroyed”. The West has turned to active military assistance to Ukraine’s air defense weapons. The United Kingdom announced its assistance to the first batch of AMRAAM artifacts to fight against Russia. For the first time, France said it would provide an air defense system. Canada also increased its military assistance to support Ukraine at all costs. Putin met with the Turkish president and said he was considering building a natural gas center in Turkey.

Russian missiles slammed into more than 40 cities in Ukraine, Kyiv received more military aid from the West, Ukraine’s counteroffensive continued to gain

Russia reiterated its stance that the West’s assistance to Ukraine showed “they are directly involved in the conflict,” Alexander Venediktov, deputy secretary-general of the Russian Federation Security Council, told TASS news agency on October 13, Reuters reported. If Ukraine joins NATO, it will provoke a third world war.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces Staff Headquarters said on the 13th that Russian missiles attacked more than 40 cities and towns in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, while the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 32 attacks on 25 Russian targets.

The Kyiv state government left a message on the social platform Telegram saying that the Russian army attacked a town in the state with an explosive drone in the early morning of the 13th. According to preliminary information, Russia is using Iranian-made loitering munitions, also known as kamikaze drones.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, pointed out that the weapons used to attack major infrastructure are such drones.

Oleksandr Senkevich, the mayor of Mykolaiv, said in a social media post that the area had been “severely bombed”, “a five-story residential building was hit and the highest Two floors of the building were completely destroyed, and other floors were reduced to rubble, and rescuers were searching and rescuing the scene.”

Nikolayev is a shipbuilding center and a port along the Bug River (Bug), close to the Black Sea. Since the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war, it has been heavily bombarded by the Russian army.

Dnipropetrovsk Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said in a Telegram message that missiles attacked more than 30 multi-storey houses, gas pipelines and power lines in the city of Nikopol, killing more than 2,000 people. Households have no electricity available.

Since the 10th, Russia has used missiles to attack Ukraine for several days, killing at least 26 people.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the Russian missile attack had exposed its vulnerability. “The Russian army has actually suffered defeats on the battlefield,” he said.

In addition, more than 50 Western countries met in Brussels, Belgium, pledging to provide Ukraine with more military assistance, especially air defense weapons. France has announced that it will deliver Ukrainian radar and air defense systems in the next few weeks; Britain has pledged to provide anti-aircraft missiles; Canada will provide artillery shells and other munitions.

In addition, Kyiv just announced yesterday that it will retake five towns or villages in the southern Kherson region. Vladimir Saldo, chief executive of the Moscow-backed state of Kherson state, asked Russia on Tuesday to help evacuate civilians from the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014, Agence France-Presse reported. This is a sign that the Ukrainian counteroffensive continues to gain ground. Kherson, near Crimea, is one of the four Ukrainian states that Moscow recently announced to annex. It is the first area to fall into the hands of the Russian army after the war.

Escalating sanctions, EU almost unanimously approves designation of Russia as a ‘terrorist regime’

After the explosion of the Crimea Bridge and the large-scale and indiscriminate bombing of many places in Ukraine by the Russian army, the Russian-Ukrainian war has once again heated up. The Western democratic camp strongly condemned Russia and increased its assistance to Ukraine.

According to reports from the Ukrainian State News Agency and the State News Agency, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) held from October 10 to 14 has passed the designation of the Russian Federation as a “terrorist regime”. resolution.

The EU PACE invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to deliver a speech via video on the 13th. He called on EU partners to isolate Russia as much as possible diplomatically, “to let the Russians know that they must pay a high price for such aggression and make society start Put pressure on its military, political leadership.”

Zelensky also stressed the importance of recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. “Russians must understand that they live in a terrorist state and that from now on the borders of European countries should no longer be open to them.”

Belarusian opposition media NEXTA and Ukrainian Congressman Oleksiy Goncharenko posted on Twitter on the 13th that PACE had just passed the resolution identifying the Russian Federation as a “terrorist regime” with 99 votes in favor and 1 abstention. This means that the EU has imposed tougher sanctions on Russia than ever before, including no longer exporting goods, controlling sales of military and civilian goods, restricting rescue assistance, interfering with its access to loans from international financial institutions, and more.

The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly condemned Russia’s illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory, China, India abstained again

According to comprehensive foreign media reports, the United Nations General Assembly (UN General Assembly) on October 12 overwhelmingly passed a resolution condemning Russia’s illegal annexation of Ukraine’s territory.

In this emergency meeting on the Ukraine issue, 143 of the 193 member states of the UN General Assembly voted in favor, that nearly 3/4 of the countries supported and condemned Russia’s illegal actions, while 5 countries opposed, 35 abstained, and the rest 10 countries did not vote. The meeting overwhelmingly passed a resolution condemning Russia for holding a “referendum” in Ukraine and for the illegal annexation of parts of Ukraine.

Those who voted against it were Russia, Syria, Nicaragua, North Korea and Belarus. 35 countries abstained from voting, including China, India, South Africa, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said the vote was important not only for the future of Ukraine and Europe, but also for the foundations of the United Nations. “One country will never again be allowed to seize another country’s territory by force, and the United Nations is built on this idea,” he stressed.

On October 12, the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution condemning Russia’s illegal annexation of Ukraine’s territory. 143 countries voted in favor, 5 countries opposed and 35 abstained. (The picture is taken from the Twitter of Ukrainian President Zelensky)

Zelenskikhan tweeted in simplified Chinese to thank netizens from 143 countries for shouting “slap in the face” of the CCP

In this regard, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted on the afternoon of the 13th in English, French, Arabic and other official languages ​​of the United Nations, thanking the outside world for supporting Ukraine. Among them, the tweets in Simplified Chinese generated a lot of comments and heated discussions. Netizens said the move “slapped the face” of the Chinese government who abstained from voting.

Zelensky wrote in simplified Chinese: “Thank you to 143 countries for supporting the historic #UNGA resolution ‘On Ukraine’s territorial integrity: upholding the principles of the UN Charter’. The world has said: Russia’s attempt to annex territory is invalid and will never be will be recognized by free nations.”

This Chinese tweet has received tens of thousands of likes and thousands of comments in less than an hour, which is 4 or 5 times that of other language versions, which shows the popularity of the discussion.

The Chinese government is regarded as a strategic ally of Russia, and many netizens commented below, among them @youhun256 said, “I feel too ashamed to tweet in Chinese”; @bE028dWHiQRUiQ9 shouted: “Zelensky did a great job, tweeted in Chinese Push, who can read it, everyone who understands it, 193 member states voted, 143 voted in favor, and Communist China abstained!!”; @Gavin_188 said, “Chinese, slap your face directly”; @DB8906 also Said, “I thought there was a problem with my phone, and I slapped my face in Chinese.”

@israellim5 reminded Zelensky, “However we are disappointed that China, a country that calls itself Ukraine’s friend, abstained from voting. They are Russia’s besties, in other words, the CCP is also your enemy! Please keep your distance from the CCP”; @JerryMikutyann in simplified Chinese He wrote: “Please recognize the essence of the CCP.”

More Chinese netizens expressed support for Ukraine’s position, saying that the actions of the Chinese government do not represent them. @Joy_catlover stated, “Although the Chinese government abstains, I support Ukraine as a Chinese!”; @24hoursbook said, “This is the first time I see Simplified Chinese on Zelensky’s Twitter, I as a Chinese Individuals, support Ukraine and oppose Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. The actions of the Chinese government do not represent me!”

More Chinese said, “I also know where our pseudo-government chose to abstain from voting. I am deeply ashamed of them.” Many Chinese netizens apologized for the choice made by the government.

Sensitive moment NATO nuclear exercise next week, EU foreign minister warns Putin of ‘total destruction’ if he uses nuclear weapons

In a statement on the 13th to the “European Diplomatic Academy” program organized by the European Union’s External Affairs Department (EEAS), Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, mentioned that Russia threatened to use nuclear weapons, “Putin said he was not bluffing. Well, he can’t afford to bluff, and one thing is clear, the people who support Ukraine and the EU and EU member states, and the US and NATO are not bluffing.” “Any nuclear attack on Ukraine will bring a response. , not a nuclear response, but a strong military response, so powerful that the Russian military would be completely destroyed.”

Borrell said the post-Cold War era had ended with Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and was now at the “birth moment” of a new world, because the Russian-Ukrainian war was changing many things, including the EU; he said the EU had to show solidarity, strength and determination, also need to continue to support Ukraine and seek a diplomatic solution when possible.

At a time when Europe is shrouded in the haze of the threat of nuclear war, NATO defense ministers will meet in Brussels on the 12th and 13th to strengthen support for Ukraine at a sensitive time. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on the eve of the meeting that next week NATO will hold the “Steadfast Noon” nuclear deterrence exercise, noting: “This is a routine exercise that takes place every year. , to ensure our deterrence is safe, secure and effective.”

Reuters mentioned that in this exercise, NATO air forces will use US nuclear bombs stored in Europe for training, but will not use live ammunition.

Stoltenberg chaired a meeting of the nuclear program group on the 13th to discuss Russia’s nuclear threat and the role of NATO’s nuclear capabilities in maintaining peace and deterring aggression. “We have a difficult winter ahead, so it is very important that North America and Europe continue to stand united in support of Ukraine and defending our people,” he said.

British aid to Ukraine AMRAAM artifact anti-Russian and French for the first time to provide air defense systems and then aid Ukraine at all costs

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced on the 13th before the NATO defense ministers meeting that he would assist the most advanced AIM-120 medium-range air-to-air missile (AMRAAM) to improve Ukraine’s air defense capabilities. This is the first donation from the United Kingdom. A batch of anti-aircraft missiles capable of shooting down cruise missiles will help protect critical infrastructure in Ukraine. AMRAAM is expected to be available in the coming weeks for the short- and medium-range ground-based air defense system NASAMS, which the United States has pledged to aid Ukraine.

In addition, Wallace promised to add hundreds of other types of anti-aircraft missiles, howitzers and hundreds of drones to support Ukrainian intelligence, search and defense capabilities. He stressed that strengthening Ukrainian air defences has always been a priority for UK military support, “so far we have supplied a variety of air defence systems, including the Alvis Stormer, an armoured vehicle with Starstreak launchers, as well as hundreds of air defence systems. Wu.”

In addition, the British government will also donate an additional 10 million pounds, which will help the Ukrainian army prepare for the winter, including purchasing winter coats and building shelters.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on the 12th that he will send air defense systems, radars, missiles and other weapons to Ukraine to defend against Russian missiles and drone attacks, and will also speed up the delivery of “Caesar” self-propelled guns .

Macron stressed that France’s decision to provide Ukraine with air defense systems came after Ukrainian cities and infrastructure were bombarded by Russian missiles. He also mentioned that France has delivered 18 Kaiser self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine and is working to deliver another six.

Macron said: “We are in a mixed war, we are not only using weapons on the ground, but also using information warfare, and Russia is also using a variety of methods to start the conflict, including propaganda, ‘weaponization’ of migrants , using means such as starvation.”

The Canadian government announced on the 12th that it will provide Ukraine with a $47 million military aid plan, including military aid equipment, training of the Ukrainian armed forces, and the delivery of aid supplies from allied countries. Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand reiterated Canada’s commitment to support Ukraine, stressing that it will stand with Ukraine “whatever it takes”.

Anand said it was impressive to see the solidarity and cooperation at the NATO Defense Ministers’ meeting, and every country was doing its part to help Ukraine. She also said that Canada takes Russia’s threat to the Arctic Circle very seriously and is already strengthening its protection.

“Even if it’s going to Europe, it’s proven that Turkey is the current The most reliable transmission route. We may consider the possibility of building a gas hub in Turkey that supplies other countries.”

Despite the differences between Ankara and Moscow in their conflicts in Syria and elsewhere, since Russia invaded Ukraine, Erdogan has worked to keep Moscow’s channels of dialogue open with the West.

Putin added: “It will be a platform, not only for transportation, but also for determining the price (of natural gas) … The current relevant price is excessively high, and we can adjust it normally without any political coloring.”

Natural gas prices have skyrocketed since the Ukrainian war began. Russia has curbed supply in response to Western sanctions, while Europe has struggled to find alternative energy supplies. Russian gas supplies to Europe have previously been cut off.

Reuters reported that Putin’s proposal comes as Russia seeks to use energy as a lever to continue its influence in Europe and to change the flow of natural gas through the Nord Stream in the Baltic Sea. Authorities continue to investigate the Nord Stream pipeline, which was damaged in an explosion last month.

Putin first proposed on the 12th that Russia could build a natural gas center in Turkey by transferring natural gas from the Nord Stream submarine pipeline. The pipeline was damaged by an explosion last month. Erdogan did not respond to the idea of ​​a gas center in the televised meeting.

