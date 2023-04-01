The Russian-Ukrainian war has lasted more than 13 months, and the Ukrainian military said the Russian army had made some progress in Bakhmut. A video of a large number of Ukrainian armored vehicles gathering has been circulated on the Internet, and the outside world speculates that the Ukrainian counteroffensive may be imminent. On this occasion, the nuclear threat is heating up. Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched an “invincible weapon”. King Charles of England visited Germany, emphasizing the joint support of Uzbekistan against Russia. Russia will assume the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council in April, and the Ukrainian foreign minister called it a “bad joke”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invited Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping to visit Ukraine. Moscow stated that we have no right to make suggestions to Chinese Communist leaders.

After the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, it was rumored that Putin might visit Turkey at the end of April? The Russian-Ukrainian war consumes a lot of ammunition, and American generals warn that they must prepare for the future. The arrest of a Wall Street Journal reporter in Russia on espionage charges marked a serious escalation in efforts to silence critics.

Ukraine accuses Russian Bakhmut of making progress. Ukrainian armored vehicles gather a large number of videos and a counterattack is imminent?

The eastern Ukraine city of Bakhmut and surrounding towns have been the focus of Russian attacks in the 13-month-old Russo-Ukrainian war, which has left heavy casualties on both sides but is not yet fully under control, Reuters reported.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a routine night report on the 29th: “The enemy has made some progress in the attack on Bakhmut. Our army has held the city and repelled numerous enemy attacks.”

However, Britain’s Ministry of Defense this week described the Russian military’s progress as “insignificant”.

The average daily number of Russian front-line attacks reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has dropped for four consecutive weeks since early March, from 124 per day from the 1st to the 7th, to only 69 per day in the past 7 days.

On the other hand, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine was occupied by Russian troops at the beginning of the Russo-Ukrainian war a year ago, and attempts to reduce the fighting in surrounding areas have failed.

Rafael Grossi, head of the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), visited Zaporozhia again on the 29th and said he was shelving the safe zone plan in order to propose specific protective measures acceptable to both Moscow and Kiev.

Western military aid and tanks are in place one after another, and a video of many armored vehicles gathering at a certain training ground in Ukraine has been circulated on Twitter, causing netizens to speculate that the Ukrainian army’s counterattack may be imminent.

The Twitter account “@clashreport” posted a video on PO. There are a large number of Ukrainian army tanks in front of the photographer, and a large number of military vehicles behind and beside the photographer. The tweet indicates that a large number of Ukrainian military equipment has gathered, which may be somewhere in Ukraine The training field has T-80BV tanks, BMP-2, BRDM-2, MT-LB armored vehicles, 2S3 Akatsiya 152mm self-propelled guns, multiple rocket launchers and supply vehicles.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov mentioned in an interview with Estonian TV that the German-made Leopard 2 tanks have begun to arrive in Ukraine, and these tanks will be part of the Ukrainian General Staff’s counter-offensive operation, ” Deployments are being made in different locations and directions.” As for the timing of the counter-offensive, Reznikov said that it depends on the weather conditions, the ground is too wet in spring and only tracked vehicles can be used, “I think we will see tanks in these two months, I mean It’s April and May.”

Nuclear threat escalates, Putin unleashes “invincible weapon”

Russia announced a strategic missile force exercise, dispatching the “Yars” intercontinental ballistic missile, which can carry multiple nuclear warheads and has a range of 12,000 kilometers. “The intercontinental missile system has become the latest main force of the army.

As the nuclear crisis heats up, Russia’s deputy foreign minister also said earlier that Moscow would not notify the United States before its missile test. After suspending its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), it has stopped all information exchanges with Washington.

In this regard, the United States also responded that it will no longer share nuclear weapons data with Russia, and the relationship between the United States and Russia has dropped to a freezing point.

Russia has frequently flexed its military muscles recently. First, Putin announced on the 25th that he would deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus; the Russian Security Secretary warned on the 27th that he has “unique weapons” that can destroy the United States; strong.

Putin escalates the nuclear threat from time to time, and seems to regard nuclear war as the last bargaining chip. Experts revealed that a big internal propaganda about launching nuclear weapons is sweeping Russia.

Muratov, a Nobel Peace Prize winner who has repeatedly criticized Putin, said that whether Putin will press the nuclear button is anyone’s guess, but on Russian TV channels, promoting nuclear weapons is like a pet food advertisement, targeting Britain and France , causing a nuclear tsunami to sweep across the United States, and a long-term brainwashing offensive to prepare the Russians. Under Putin’s dictatorship, most of Russia’s media has launched a propaganda war, which has a comprehensive impact both inside and outside Russia.

British King Charles visits Germany, emphasizes joint support for Ukraine against Russia

Agence France-Presse reported that Britain’s King Charles III (King Charles III) made his first state visit since taking the throne in Berlin, Germany on the 29th. He said Britain and Germany stood in solidarity in supporting Ukraine against Russia’s unprovoked aggression.

“Together we protect and promote our shared democratic values,” Charles III said at a state dinner hosted by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

“This is on full display today when we stand with Ukraine in defense of freedom and sovereignty in the face of unprovoked aggression,” Charles III said.

In addition, Charles III also vowed that he would do everything possible to promote the relationship between Britain and Germany.

Russia will be the rotating chairman of the UN Security Council

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on the 30th that Russia’s presidency of the UN Security Council on April 1 is a “bad joke”. Russia usurped this seat and is launching a colonial war. Putin is a war criminal wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for kidnapping children, “there is no peace in the world with the presence of Russia in the UN Security Council.”

The United Nations Security Council is composed of 5 permanent members and 10 non-permanent members of the United States, China, Britain, France, and Russia; its rotating presidency is held by these 15 members in alphabetical order of their country names, and the term of office is one month; The presidency of the Security Council in April is Mozambique, and in April it is Russia.

Zelensky invited Xi Jinping to visit the Uk Palace: We have no right to make suggestions to the leaders of the Communist Party of China

On the 29th, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky publicly announced in an exclusive interview with the Associated Press that he invited Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping to visit Ukraine, and pointed out that he is “ready to have a dialogue with Xi.”

In this regard, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded on the same day that Russia understands China‘s balanced position in the Ukrainian war. We attach great importance to this and believe that Xi Jinping will decide whether certain contacts are appropriate. “Our side No right to give any advice on this.”

At the same time, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning mentioned at a press conference that day that Zelensky invited Xi Jinping to visit Ukraine, “the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has no information to provide.”

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin last week. The outside world believes that only when Putin leaves the country can he have a chance to be brought to justice. Now Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has revealed that Putin may visit on April 27.

Reuters reported that Erdogan pointed out in a TV interview on the 29th that Putin may visit Turkey in April to attend the opening ceremony of the first nuclear power plant built by Rosatom for Turkey. I will visit on the 27th, and I may also participate in the opening ceremony through the Internet.”

However, the Kremlin has earlier denied the rumors of Putin’s visit to Turkey, saying that there is no such plan.

The arrest warrant issued by the ICC for Putin has been recognized by Germany and other member states, which will greatly restrict Putin’s international actions in the future. However, even if Putin visits Turkey, since Turkey is not a member of the ICC, and Turkey and Russia have a lot of friendship, the possibility of Putin’s arrest is very low.

Russo-Ukrainian war consumes a lot of ammunition, US general warns to be prepared

The US military chief warned on the 29th that a war between the United States and another powerful country could “break the chart” in ammunition consumption, and there is still room for effort to ensure that the United States is prepared.

Agence France-Presse reported that since Moscow invaded neighboring Ukraine in February 2022, Russia and Ukraine have used a large number of artillery shells, raising concerns about the adequacy of the US stockpile that provided Kiev with a large number of shells.

Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the House Armed Services Committee: “Ukraine taught us an important lesson that in limited regional wars, the consumption rate of conventional ammunition is also very high. “

“If there was a war on the Korean peninsula, or a war between the U.S. and Russia, or the U.S. and China, the consumption of ammunition would be off the charts,” he said. Emergencies.”

Undersecretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo said on the 28th that the US goal is to significantly increase the production of artillery shells. This includes a 6-fold increase in production capacity before fiscal year 2028 to more than 85,000 per month. “

The U.S. is also trying to increase production of Javelin missiles and launchers, as well as HIMARS munitions, which played a key role in the Russia-Ukraine war, Camarillo said.

Suppressing Critics Severely Escalates Chinese and Japanese Journalists Arrested by Russia on Espionage Charges Rumored to Be Related to Wagner

The Russian International Fax Agency (Interfax) reported on the 30th that the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) stated that “the Federal Security Service has stopped Gershkovich, a reporter from the Moscow bureau of the American newspaper “Wall Street Journal” (WSJ) and an American citizen born in 1991. Evan Gershkovich”, whom the Russian Foreign Ministry considers suspected of espionage for the benefit of the US government and of collecting information on enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.

The Wall Street Journal “strongly denies” the allegations and expresses “deep concern for Gershkovic’s personal safety.”

Gershkovich’s arrest marks a serious escalation in the Kremlin’s efforts to silence critics. Russia has intensified its crackdown on dissent after launching a military campaign against Ukraine last year.

Agence France-Presse reported that after Gershkovich, a former AFP correspondent in Moscow, was arrested, French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Legendre (Anne-Claire Legendre) said, “We are particularly worried, and we want to take this opportunity to condemn Russia’s clampdown.” The attitude of the Russian and foreign media.

Gershkovich speaks Russian, and his parents live in the United States, but are originally from the Soviet Union. He also worked as a reporter for the English-language news website The Moscow Times.

Reporters Without Borders, the international media watchdog, said it was “appalled by what appears to be an act of retaliation”.

Reporters Without Borders said Gershkovich “is investigating the mercenary organization Wagner Group”. The Wagner Group is a mercenary group that played a key role in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Andrei Soldatov, an expert on Russian security agencies abroad and a well-known writer, tweeted: “Gershkovich is a very good and courageous journalist, not a spy. This is a tribute to all who are still alive. The head-on attack of foreign journalists working in Russia means that the FSB can do whatever it wants.”

New York-based Human Rights Watch called for Gershkovic to be released.

