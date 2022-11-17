The Russian-Ukrainian war has lasted for more than eight months. Today (November 15), the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and many other places were bombarded by the Russian army again, and the national air raid sirens were raised. The film reveals that the Russian army abandoned its defense in Oreshki in Wunan, and the retreat may not stop at Kherson. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree allowing foreigners to join the Russian army. Some Western officials believe that the Russian military has turned to the defensive, while the NATO Secretary-General pointed out that Ukraine will be very difficult in the next few months and warned that Russia’s military capabilities should not be underestimated.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a video speech at the G20 summit today, calling on the leaders of the “G19” to end Russia’s “destructive” war; the Russian foreign minister accused Ukraine of “unrealistic” negotiating conditions at the summit. The draft G20 communiqué showed that an overwhelming majority of member states condemned the Russia-Ukraine war, Agence France-Presse reported. The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution on Monday demanding that Russia pay war reparations to Ukraine.

Kyiv and many other places were again attacked by the Russian army

According to comprehensive BBC and Reuters reports, not long after the Ukrainian army recaptured Kherson, an important strategic city in the south, Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, was again bombarded by the Russian army today (November 15). Mayor Krichko ( Vitali Klitschko said that several missiles had been intercepted, but three residential buildings were damaged in the Pecherskyi District in the city center and rescue efforts were under way.

In addition to Kyiv, areas such as Unan Nikolayev, Zaporozhia, and Ubei Chernihiv were also attacked, and air raid sirens were raised across the country.

The video reveals that the retreat of the Russian army in Oreshki has not stopped.

After the Russian army retreated from Kherson to the east bank of the Dnieper River last week, another video showed today that even a town far away from the river was abandoned by the Russian army, highlighting that Moscow’s retreat may not stop at Dnieper. on the banks of the Burr.

The twitter account “@TpyxaNews” posted a video in PO. In the video, the photographer was driving on a certain road in Oleshky (Oleshky). “Russian troops left Oreshki in the afternoon and are now awaiting an official message from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” the tweet said.

Oreshki faces the city of Kherson across the destroyed bridge over the Dnieper River. The video captured above shows cars speeding along the main road for several miles. There is not even a Russian military checkpoint or a Russian flag on the road, and several bunkers set up along the road seem to have been abandoned. Reuters confirmed the location where the video was shot based on relevant landmarks.

Russia had said the abandonment of the city of Kherson was aimed at withdrawing troops to more easily defensible positions on the eastern bank of the vast Dnipro River, Reuters reported. However, the video shows that the Russian withdrawal may not be limited to the river bank.

Ukraine said Ukrainian forces attacked enemy positions in Oreshki overnight, but Ukrainian officials declined to comment on the video that appeared to show Russian troops abandoning the area.

Kherson Oblast is strategically important as the land gateway to Crimea. Crimea is a peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 and is home to the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared six weeks ago that Kherson will always belong to Russia, still ringing in my ears. In the past few days, surrounded by happy residents, the Ukrainian army marched into the state capital of Kherson, achieving the most glorious victory since the war began. As a result, the Ukrainian army regained about 40% of the land in Kherson State.

Putin signs decree allowing foreigners to join Russian army

Russia has sent troops to Ukraine for more than 8 months, and the war damage has been serious. In order to replenish the source of troops, it issued a partial mobilization order in September and opened the recruitment of criminals. After Putin signed an administrative decree on the 14th, allowing citizens of other countries to The contract is for military service in Russia, and the decree also allows Russians who also hold citizenship of other countries to serve in the army.

As early as September, Putin signed a law to simplify the procedure for foreign mercenaries to obtain Russian citizenship. Foreign mercenaries do not need to provide a residence permit and do not need to live in Russia for 5 consecutive years to apply for Russian citizenship.

Russia has announced a partial mobilization order since September, and the mobilization ended at the end of October. The authorities claimed that 300,000 reserves had been recruited, of which 49,000 were deployed to Ukraine, and 50,000 volunteers signed up to join the war.

Ukrainian bomb attack slowed down last week, Western officials: Russian military turned to defense NATO Secretary-General: Do not underestimate Russia’s military capabilities

Ukraine was previously attacked by Russian missiles and drones on many cities, causing serious damage to infrastructure, but the recent Russian bombing attacks have slowed down. According to a CNN report, Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, said that Russian troops are still launching rockets and S-300 anti-aircraft missiles in front-line cities in various places, but they have not seen Russian troops using patrols in the past week. Missiles and Iranian-made suicide drones, because the Russian army lacks armaments, especially ballistic missiles and air-launched cruise missiles, the Russian army cannot continue large-scale missile attacks.

Inat said that the Russian army launched more than 400 suicide drones towards Ukraine from all directions, and the Ukrainian army destroyed more than 330 of them. With the arrival of advanced Western air defense systems in Ukraine, Ukraine’s air defense system is gradually being strengthened.

A Western official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Monday that Russian forces in Ukraine had now switched to defensive operations after withdrawing from the city of Kherson.

The official said that the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson was relatively orderly; Russia’s claim of withdrawing 30,000 troops may be an exaggeration, and the actual number is estimated to be closer to 20,000.

He said that the status quo on the battlefield is expected to remain the same until next year; “if anyone expects that either side’s armies will be defeated, we don’t see any signs of that between now and the end of next year, and neither side’s armies will be defeated.”

Although the Ukrainian army has achieved significant results in recent days, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that with the onset of winter, Ukraine will be very difficult in the next few months, because Putin’s goal is to make Ukraine It’s getting cold and dark this winter.

Stoltenberg went on to warn that “we should not make the mistake of underestimating Russia’s military capabilities,” stressing that Russia has shown a willingness to incur significant losses and that the Russian military retains “significant capabilities and large numbers of troops.” .

The Group of 20 (G20) summit was held in Bali, Indonesia for two days starting today (November 15). Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, wearing a signature army green T-shirt, addressed the “G19 leaders” via video conference. “Propaganda, including US President Biden, Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping, etc., Russia was excluded, calling for the end of Russia’s “destructive” war and the moment to save tens of thousands of lives.

In his speech, Zelensky lashed out at Russia, pointing out that Putin was crazily threatening nuclear weapons, which made even the Beijing authorities uneasy; he emphasized that “nuclear blackmail” should not happen based on any excuse, and Deliberately thank “G19” for expressing this point clearly.

In addition, under the ravages of war in Russia and the blockade of ports, the food crisis has taken shape. The Ukrainian grain transportation agreement brokered by the United Nations and Turkey will expire on the 19th of this month. Zelensky called for the expansion and indefinite extension of the agreement in his speech today.

The cold winter is coming. Zelensky condemned Russia for using low temperature as a weapon and deliberately attacking Ukraine’s livelihood facilities. He supports the United States to take the lead in pushing for a cap on Russia’s oil export prices, so that energy will not continue to be used as a weapon by Russia use.

Russia accuses Ukraine of “unrealistic” negotiating conditions Draft G20 Summit Communiqué: Most Member States Condemn Russia-Ukraine War

Putin did not attend the G20 summit in person, but only sent a representative of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Agence France-Presse reported that Lavrov accused Ukraine of being unwilling to negotiate at the G20 summit today, calling Zelensky’s negotiating conditions “unrealistic” and urging the Western world to put pressure on Ukraine.

Zelensky reiterated recently that he is open to negotiations, but Russia needs to agree to “restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity, respect the UN Charter, compensate for all war losses, and punish every war criminal” and other conditions.

“All the problems are on the Ukrainian side, they unequivocally refuse to negotiate, and they put forward conditions that are obviously not in line with reality,” Lavrov told the media. He said he had spoken to French President Emmanuel Macron and the German Chancellor. Olaf Scholz makes this point.

Lavrov said, “Third world countries … are well aware that this process is blocked by Ukraine, which includes legal means, by order of Zelensky, to prohibit negotiations with the Russian Federation.”

He went on to say, “We want to see concrete evidence that the Western world is really willing to discipline Zelensky and explain to him that this cannot continue and that it is not in the interest of the Ukrainian people.”

However, Agence France-Presse reported that according to the draft communiqué of the G20 summit, leaders of all countries will condemn the “use or threat of use of nuclear weapons in any way”, condemn the economic impact of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and “the overwhelming majority of member states strongly condemn” Russia The Ukrainian war has brought enormous human suffering and exacerbated the fragility of the global economy.

The draft notes that while there are “other views” within the G20 and that “the G20 is not a forum for addressing security issues,” members acknowledge that security issues could have “significant consequences for the global economy.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for more than eight months has sent catastrophic spikes in global food and energy prices, impoverishing millions and, for some, raising the fear of famine.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, one of the world‘s top grain producers, left 20 million tonnes of grain stuck in ports until a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July allowed grain ships to pass safely. The draft communiqué called for an extension of the Ukrainian grain export agreement, which expires on the 19th of this month.

The report said that before the official start of the G20 summit, due to differences between Russia and other member states on the wording of the joint communique, including how to describe the war in Ukraine, the joint communique was delayed. The host country, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Widodo) instead pushed for a statement by world leaders.

At the same time, European Council President Michel revealed that officials reached a consensus on the joint communiqué on the evening of the 14th, and it was a “positive” statement.

The draft communiqué warns that “this is not the time for war”. The draft communiqué still needs to be approved by G20 leaders before it can be formally announced at the close of the summit tomorrow. G20 members include Russia.

G20 member countries account for more than 80% of the world‘s gross domestic product, 75% of international trade and 60% of the global population. The summit discussed issues such as the Russo-Ukraine war, inflation, food and energy security, among which countries There are differences on the issue of the Russia-Ukraine war. It is reported that before the start of the meeting, some Western countries called for a boycott of attending the G20 summit, requesting to withdraw Putin’s invitation, which was rejected by the organizer Indonesia.

On the day before the G20 summit, U.S. President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting in Bali on the 14th. The press release issued by the White House after the meeting said that Biden and Xi Jinping reiterated their position that a nuclear war cannot be fought or won, emphasizing that the two leaders oppose the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine. However, in the press release issued by the Chinese Communist Party’s official media Xinhua News Agency after the visit to Xi Jinping, it did not mention the opposition to the use of nuclear weapons.

The phrase “nuclear war cannot be fought or won” was the phrase used in a joint statement by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, two months before Russia invaded Ukraine, and signed in January by the five nuclear powers, including China. and Russia.

The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution on Monday (November 14) demanding that Russia be responsible for the international law committed during the Ukrainian war and the loss of life and property caused to Ukraine, including the payment of Ukrainian war reparations, and suggested that the member states of the General Assembly should cooperate with Ukraine is cooperating to create an “International Register” of evidence and information on Russian claims for injuries, losses and damages inflicted on the Ukrainian people.

Among the 193 member states of the General Assembly, 94 voted in favor of the resolution and 14 voted against it. Opposition countries included Russia, China and Iran, and 73 countries abstained, including Brazil, India and South Africa. This resolution has the lowest support rate among the five resolutions with Ukraine adopted by the UN General Assembly since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

related news:

Zelensky Appears in Kherson to Celebrate When Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Will Be Launched, Disagreement Putin Refuses to Attend the G20 Summit Due to “Sense of Nowhere”?

The latest situation: The Ukrainian flag is raised in the administrative building of Kherson, and the killer weapon in the Ukrainian sea is exposed. Russia announces sanctions against the United States, including Biden’s family

Wu reversed and won a big victory!Russia ordered the withdrawal of Kherson, the deputy governor of Kherson, and died in a “car accident”

Editor in charge: Lin Li