The Russian-Ukrainian war has lasted for more than 8 months. Russia accused the Ukrainian army of attacking the Kakhovka dam in Kherson state in the south of the country. The city of Kherson suffered a major power outage for the first time after the war. Retreat move.

The decisive battle of Kherson is imminent. The United States believes that Ukraine’s recovery of the city of Kherson may open an opportunity for peace talks. Experts have different views on the strategies of various parties. It is rumored that high-level US-Russian high-level secret calls hope to reduce the risk of war escalating nuclear weapons. Whether the Russia-Ukraine peace talks are expected, it is rumored that the United States privately persuaded Ukrainian high-level officials to release a message of reconciliation to ensure that Western countries continue to support the Kyiv government. The Ukrainian counter-offensive entered a critical moment. Due to funding problems, 1,300 Starchain terminals were disconnected.

The Russian army suffered heavy losses in Udong. More than 500 mobilized troops were instantly reduced to cannon fodder. The Marine Corps issued a blood letter begging Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop. According to foreign media reports, the performance of the Russian military has dragged down the competitiveness of Russia’s arms sales. For the first time, Iran admitted that it provided Russia with “a small number” of drones “before the war”, but was refuted by the Ukrainian president for lying.

Ready to retreat after the blame?Russian-controlled Ukrainian air strikes on Kakhovka dam cause first blackout in Kherson city

The Kakhovka dam in the Kherson region was “damaged” by Ukrainian airstrikes, several Russian news agencies reported, on November 6, rescue units in the Russian-occupied area of ​​Ukraine said. . But Ukraine has also previously warned that the Russian army deliberately bombed the dam to submerge the land, creating a reasonable excuse for a possible withdrawal.

The rescue unit said that six HIMARS (High Mobility Multiple Rocket System, HIMARS) rockets attacked, the air defense unit shot down five, and one hit a gate at the Kakhovka dam, which damaged the dam.

Russian news agency RIA Novosti later reported that Moscow-backed officials on the ground said the damage was not “critical”.

“Everything is under control”, said Ruslan Agayev, a government representative set up by Moscow authorities in the nearby city of Novaya Kakhovka.

The Kakhovka hydroelectric dam is located in southern Ukraine and was occupied at the beginning of the Russian attack on Ukraine. The dam supplies water to the Crimea peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Reuters reported that the dam blocked the Dnieper River in the upper Kherson state, while the Ukrainian army continued to advance in the Kherson state.

Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly planned to blow up the dam under mutual control since October. This move will flood most of the downstream areas and may lead to large-scale damage near the city of Kherson.

The Kyiv government has said the rupture of the dam would cause “massive catastrophe” and called for the deployment of an international mission to the dam.

The Washington-based think tank Institute for War (ISW) also warned in October that Russian authorities may be creating a storm of public opinion to justify Russia’s planned withdrawal of significant territorial losses from Kherson State, one of which may be to blow up the area. New Kakhovka dam, and blamed the Ukrainian army, while using the resulting flood to cover the retreat of the Russian army.

After a wave of airstrikes and the destruction of important dams, the city of Kherson suffered its first power outage since the Russian invasion that day.

The decisive battle is imminent. The United States refers to Ukraine to recover Kherson or open the opportunity for peace talks. Experts analyze the strategies of all parties.

Reuters reported that Oleh, commander of the Ukrainian mechanized infantry unit digging trenches west of Kherson, was confident that hostile Russian forces would eventually be forced to abandon their strategically important equipment due to the harsh winter, logistical disruption and fear of being surrounded. Sexual Kherson.

But neither Oule nor his men believed that the Russian army would retreat quickly or quietly. Nor did they intend for the Russians to retreat like this.

Ole, 26, a battle-hardened major who enlisted in the army 10 years ago, has raised fears of a bloody, hard battle for the Ukrainian army to retake control of Kherson in the coming weeks.

Kirill Stremousov, the deputy governor of the Russian-supported Kherson state, said on the 3rd that he hoped the Russian army would try its best to fight. “If we leave Kherson, it will be a big blow,” he said in remarks broadcast on Russia’s “Russia Today” (RT) television station.

The city of Kherson is the only Ukrainian state capital still under the control of the Russian army. The battle for this city may be one of the most important battles of the Russian-Ukrainian war so far. Kherson is also the gateway to the Crimea peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

In addition, the Russian military has recently withdrawn, which the Ukrainian military believes is an illusion, the purpose is to lure the Ukrainian army into the local settlement for street fighting.

In this regard, Weng Mingxian, director of the Strategy Institute of Taiwan’s Tamkang University, told the “Freedom Times” that it is currently impossible to judge whether the Russian army is really going to withdraw. The main military facilities and battle positions on both sides of the strait still have bases, that is to say, it can only be said that the Russian army may have the idea of ​​withdrawing, but basically the so-called encounters of Kherson, urban battles and street battles are inevitable. .

Weng Mingxian believes that the Russian army needs to create a record in Kherson. If it defeats the Ukrainian army, it can control Odessa, a very important port city in Ukraine. For Russian President Vladimir Putin, it can not only improve domestic morale, but also improve domestic morale. It can also become a bargaining chip for negotiations with Ukraine in the future, or for peace talks with the international community, so the Battle of Kherson is of great importance to Putin.

Just as the offensive and defensive battle of Kherson was on the verge of breaking out, La Repubblica reported that the United States told NATO that once Ukraine successfully recaptured Kherson, it might be possible to open up an opportunity for Russia-Ukraine peace talks, but strategists hold different views. view.

Weng Mingxian believes that the strategic thinking of the two sides now is who can get more results and who can have more chips, and only then will they be willing to discuss further. He said that what Zelensky wanted was to recover lost ground, and if he won the battle of Kherson, it would allow NATO allies to continue to send weapons to Ukraine, or help the United States continue to win allies to support Ukraine; and Putin’s Strategic thinking is to maintain the four newly annexed states and the Crimean Peninsula as a precondition for negotiation. It would be better if Kherson could be defeated. But Zelensky would not agree with Putin’s premise and requirements. Therefore, maintaining the status quo or restoring the status quo has become the premise of negotiations between the two.

Weng Mingxian said that Kherson is just another regional war. If the main strategic positions of Putin and Zelensky have not changed, it will be difficult to restart the atmosphere of peace talks between the two sides because of the victory or failure of this war in Kherson.

The report also mentioned that the United States believes that Ukraine’s recovery of Kherson will be the best time for peace talks between the two sides, because it is worried that the negotiation will be too early, and instead, Russia will find an opportunity to reorganize its military. Let the CCP take advantage of the situation to rise.

In this regard, Weng Mingxian analyzed that the strategic thinking of the United States is to try to make Russia and China check and balance each other. If Russia and the CCP are to form an alliance, it will not only be a European issue, but also the Ukraine issue will be difficult to handle. In the future, there will be another enemy in the strategic competition between the United States and China. For the United States, it must be done under a balance of power.

He said, in other words, the China card is very important now, Russia also wants to play the China card, and the United States also needs to prevent the Chinese card from being taken by Russia. German Chancellor Schotz visited China, and the leader of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping, said that “nuclear weapons should not be used.” Basically, Putin has been given an attitude, a certain degree of appropriate pressure on Putin, perhaps with the intervention of China, the war will be de-escalated or there will be an opportunity to set up a peace negotiation group.

Russia has recently repeatedly accused Ukraine of planning to use a radioactive “dirty bomb” without providing evidence. Ukraine denies such a plan, and the United States and other Western countries believe that Russia may be planning to stage it as an excuse to escalate the conflict, raising concerns about a nuclear crisis. Russia has accused the West of “facilitating provocative actions”.

The Wall Street Journal, citing U.S. and allied officials, reported that U.S. President Joe Biden’s top national security aide, Jake Sullivan, has been working with Russia’s Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov and the secretary of Russia’s National Security Council in recent months. Chief Nikolai Patrushev made a secret call, but it was not made public. The U.S. side hopes to reduce the risk of the Russian-Ukrainian war spreading or escalating into a nuclear conflict, but officials did not provide the date or frequency of the call.

The White House, which declined to comment, responded to questions about the report only with a statement from National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson, who said “people will claim a lot of things.”

“We have no comment on this report,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

High-level contacts between U.S. and Russian officials have been rarely made public in recent months, and Washington has previously insisted that any talks on ending the Russia-Ukraine war should be held between Moscow and Kyiv.

Since Putin forcibly announced the annexation of four Ukrainian states at the end of September, Zelensky has stated that “unless Putin steps down, he will refuse peace talks”.

The “Washington Post” reported on the 5th that the Biden administration is privately persuading Ukrainian high-level officials to drop their stance that it will never negotiate with Putin, and is encouraging the Ukrainian side to signal that it is willing to negotiate with Russia.

The report said that the U.S. did not want to force Ukraine to the negotiating table, but planned to ensure that countries can maintain their support for Ukraine in the face of voters’ fears that the war will continue for many years, the report said.

The report pointed out that the United States has publicly promised in the past that as long as Ukraine needs it, the United States will endure to the end, but now the end of the war is far away, and there is even a need to worry about the outbreak of a nuclear war, and regions in Europe, Africa, and Latin America that are short of fuel and food due to the war. , despairing of Kyiv’s steadfast attitude that Putin will not negotiate peace until he steps down. U.S. officials say partners are indeed beginning to experience “Ukrainian fatigue”, and polls show that Republican support for large-scale military aid has declined, and that further reinforcements in the future may be resisted by Congress.

The Washington Post pointed out that such discussions illustrate the complexity of the Biden administration’s position on Ukraine. Although U.S. officials publicly pledged to support Kyiv with huge amounts of aid “regardless of the length of time,” the U.S. side hopes to resolve the more than eight-month conflict that has severely hurt the world economy and raised concerns about a nuclear war.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment, saying: “Well, we don’t know if this is the case. I repeat, there are some real reports, but in most cases the reports are purely speculative.”

He stressed that Russia was “open” to negotiations but could not negotiate because Kyiv refused to negotiate with Moscow.

Sullivan visited the Ukrainian capital Kyiv again on the 4th and met with Zelensky to show the support of the United States. In response to some Republican congressmen in the United States saying that the United States should not “write a blank check” to Ukraine, and if it wins back a majority in Congress in the midterm elections, it will reduce the amount of aid to Ukraine, Sullivan said that President Biden is committed to the bipartisan “under any circumstances”. Even after next week, U.S. support will remain “unwavering and unrelenting”.

Hours after Sullivan’s visit to Ukraine, the Pentagon announced an additional $500 million in military aid to Ukraine, including funding for the renovation of 45 Czech Soviet-era T-72 tanks and the American MIM-23 “Hawk” (HAWK, the entire journey to return to Ukraine). Killer Homing All the Way Killer acronym) medium-range surface-to-air missile. Air defense and armored capabilities are high-priority aid projects for Ukraine.

Andriy Yermak, an aide to the Ukrainian president who also participated in the talks, said the talks were “very important” and that Ukrainian partners “completely understand the situation in our country.”

The Russian-Ukrainian war has been going on for more than 8 months. Is it possible for the two sides to sit down and negotiate? When will this global war be over? How to end? The US mid-term election is about to be announced, and it affects the future of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The Republican Party has traditionally been more anti-Communist, and has a good chance to dominate the Congress after this election, which is very likely to force the Democratic Biden administration to focus more on the CCP. Make Beijing more on pins and needles. Recently, various parties have made frequent actions, including Xi Jinping’s rare criticism of the nuclear threat. For the first time, he did not stand on Putin’s side. What medicine is sold in each gourd may be revealed at the G20 summit to be held in the middle of this month. If there is anything dramatic then change, perhaps not surprising.

At a critical moment, 1,300 Starlink terminals were disconnected, and Ukraine could not pay

At a critical moment in Ukraine’s counter-offensive, CNN reported that two sources revealed that 1,300 Starlink terminals have been disconnected in the past week due to funding problems. Ukraine revealed in July that the military has more than 4,000 Starlink terminals, so the 1,300 that were disconnected apparently accounted for a large portion.

The Starlink satellite antenna manufactured by Musk’s space company SpaceX allows the Ukrainian army to maintain contact even when the mobile phone and the Internet are disconnected, and it is crucial for the Ukrainian army to target and strike at the Russian army’s target. It is considered that Ukraine can be tenacious. One of the important reasons for resisting the Russian army.

However, SpaceX notified the U.S. Department of Defense in September that the company had spent nearly $100 million to fund the Ukrainian Starlink project, and that it could not continue to maintain it. It hoped that the Pentagon would bear the cost, which is estimated to reach about tens of millions of dollars per month.

Following the news, Musk appeared to have changed his mind, withdrawing his request to the U.S. military and agreeing to continue funding Ukraine for free. However, people familiar with the matter revealed that due to financial factors, starting from October 24, Starchain terminals in Ukraine have been disconnected.

It is understood that Ukrainian purchased 1,300 Starlink terminals in March and used them on the battlefield, each costing US$2,500 per month to maintain, and by September, the total accumulated nearly US$20 million, and now it is really impossible to pay.

In this regard, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense made a request to the United Kingdom in early October, hoping to help pay the monthly bill of 3.25 million US dollars. British officials agreed to support terminals in some important locations to prevent the Ukrainian people from being affected by the invasion.

In fact, from the information SpaceX submitted to the U.S. Department of Defense in September this year, it can be seen that there were nearly 20,000 Starlink terminals for Ukrainian military and civilian use, most of which were purchased through non-Ukrainian funds, including the United States and Poland. And the British government, etc., and the United States, Britain, Poland and other countries also pay 30% of the monthly connection fee.

More than 500 mobilized soldiers of the Russian army were instantly turned into cannon fodder in the east of Uruguay. The Marine Corps wrote in blood begging Putin to change strategy

According to the Russian independent media Verstka, a Russian battalion-level unit just mobilized from the Voronezh region of Russia was attacked by Ukrainian artillery fire in the Makiivka region of Luhansk a few days ago, almost completely annihilated. The original 570 people, and now only 41 people survived. The report quoted the relatives of the survivors as saying that the battalion commander abandoned the soldiers and fled on the battlefield.

Russia launched a partial mobilization of troops on September 21, and the recruited personnel are supposed to undergo 2 weeks of training before they are sent to the front. However, more and more evidence shows that many mobilized soldiers only fired a few shots in training, and then were sent to the most critical battlefields. Some mobilized soldiers even entered the army for just 10 days and died under the artillery fire on the front line.

According to the Russian-Ukrainian battlefield information released by the British Ministry of Defense recently, due to the low morale and war weariness of the Russian army, the Russian military may have begun to dispatch “supervisory teams” to ensure that the troops attacked on the battlefield and threatened to shoot soldiers who resisted fighting. .

The Russian-Ukrainian war has continued to this day, and the two countries have suffered numerous casualties. A few days ago, a war correspondent, Alexander Sladkov, revealed that the Russian Marine Corps in Ukraine wrote a blood letter, complaining that the front line was full of blood and willing to ask for it. Putin rethinks combat strategy.

The “Daily Star” pointed out that a war correspondent Sladkov posted on telegram that he received a blood letter from the Russian marines fighting in Ukraine. Sladkov said there was a massacre by Russian troops in the Pavlovka region of Ukraine’s Donetsk region, with blood on the front lines. The Marines wrote a letter to the local governor, Oleg Kozhemiako, and asked them to act on behalf of the Marines, asking Putin to change his tactics.

Sladkov said that there were three important names in the letter, but he refused to disclose it online. The letter has now been forwarded to the Russian Ministry of Defense by Korzymiko. In fact, the death toll of Russian soldiers has reached 75,000 since the war began. A few days ago, the “Sun” published a video of a Ukrainian drone bombing injured Russian soldiers.

I saw a soldier hiding in a trench, and the appearance of a grenade can be clearly seen in the picture. The first grenade hit the man in the back but did not detonate. The second one landed in front of the man, who quickly picked up the grenade and threw it away. The grenade exploded in the distance. The last one exploded directly near the man, and it is reported that the soldier survived. The video was cited by many to describe the dangers soldiers face on the front lines and to call on the authorities to take more peaceful action.

Zelensky said in his daily routine on the 6th that the Russian army’s fierce offensive in Donetsk continued, but the Russian army suffered heavy losses, but Putin would still mobilize soldiers and mercenaries to push them to death. abyss. Zelensky thanked the Ukrainian soldiers for withstood the Russian offensive and staunchly guarded the front lines.

The New York Times: Russian military performance drags down foreign arms sales competitiveness

The “New York Times” pointed out on November 6 that the unsatisfactory performance of the Russian army in the Ukrainian battlefield has seriously damaged its image as a military power. In addition, Russia has devoted all its strength to support the war, which has a huge impact on the defense industry, and I am afraid it will weaken its national defense. Export competitiveness of equipment.

According to reports, arms sales have always been an important tool of Russian foreign policy. According to the Swedish think tank “Stockholm International Peace Research Institute” (SIPRI), Russia is the world‘s second largest arms exporter after the United States, but from 2017 to 2021, its share in the global arms export market will drop by 5%. A 25% decline. Now, with the delay of the war in Russia and Ukraine and the economic sanctions imposed by the West on it, the outside world has more and more doubts about the quality of Russian-made weapons, and also doubts Russia’s ability to continue to manufacture advanced weapons and provide long-term support services to customers.

Siemon Wezeman, a senior weapons researcher at SIPRI, said bluntly, “Russia does not have the capability base and economic conditions to develop various types of new weapons and parts.” He also pointed out that for many Southeast Asian countries, arms purchases from the United States are increasingly attractive. power, because it can be linked to “joint the United States to fight against China” diplomatically and militarily.

John Parachini, a senior defense researcher at the RAND Corporation, a U.S. think tank, believes that by avoiding the purchase of Russian armaments, countries have demonstrated their neutrality towards the Russian-Ukrainian war, which is another reason why Russia’s military arms exports are closed. . However, the Myanmar military government, which has been sanctioned by the United States, may be the only exception. It has revealed that it is willing to sign more arms contracts with Russia, but the question remains whether Russia has the ability to produce.

Ukraine has accused Russia of indiscriminately bombing various parts of Ukraine with a large number of Iranian-made drones in the past few weeks, which both Russia and Iran have denied.

The Associated Press reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian abruptly said on the 5th that “the drones were supplied to Russia in the months before the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war” and that “the number of them is not large.” “. This is the first time Iranian authorities have publicly acknowledged supplying the drones to Russia, though he insists it happened before the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The spokesperson of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated on Twitter on the 4th that it is opposed to providing any weapons and equipment for the Russian-Ukrainian war, and Iran is also ready to help stop the war.

In response, Zelensky pointed out in a routine conversation on the 5th that official Iranian news continued to lie, “We shot down at least 10 Iranian drones every day, and in just one day on the 4th, the Ukrainian army destroyed 11 suicide drones. machine”. He said the Ukrainian government was convinced that Iranian military instructors were indeed teaching Russian troops how to use drones.

The latest war situation assessment report released by the Washington think tank “Institute of War” (ISW) on the 5th pointed out that Russia is purchasing Iranian-made weapons systems to solve the problem of running out of its high-precision ammunition. In exchange, Iran is likely to have Ask Russia to assist in the country’s nuclear program.

The report mentioned that Iran may intend to establish more clearly defined indicators of bilateral security relations with Russia, in which the two countries would become equal partners.

According to the US military network Breaking Defense, according to Israel’s analysis, Iran can obtain short-term and long-term “rewards” for providing Russian weapons. In the long run, Iran, which has been sanctioned by the United States, has formed a confrontational group with Russia, which will indirectly encourage the combination of anti-US countries, especially in West Asia and the Middle East, which will lead to intensified regional turmoil. It can be said that the “four benefits” for Iran were achieved at one time.

