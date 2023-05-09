The latest battle situation: The headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was attacked. It is rumored that Europe and the United States will push forward negotiations after the Ukrainian counteroffensive. The EU plans to sanction 7 Chinese companies. Russia-Ukraine Negotiations | Wagner Group | Bakhmut | Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant

The Russo-Ukraine war lasted more than 14 months. On the eve of Russia’s “Victory Day”, Ukraine was bombed violently. Zelensky said that the Russian army would be defeated like the Nazis when commemorating the “Victory Day” in Europe. Russia claimed that more than 10 Ukrainian drones attacked the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Crimea and shot down two Ukrainian missiles. International attention is focused on when the Ukrainian counteroffensive will start. The Ukrainian Defense Minister admitted that it may not be able to achieve major results, and called on all walks of life not to expect too much. The Czech president warned that there is only one chance to counterattack this year, so don’t rush it. Huari reported that Europe and the United States intend to promote Russia-Ukraine negotiations after the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary organization, said last week that it would withdraw its troops, which was questioned, and later changed its words to imply that Bakhmut would continue to stay. Russia evacuates more than 1,000 people near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant as the International Atomic Energy Agency fears a “serious nuclear accident”. The European Union has proposed the 11th round of sanctions against Russia, with the goal of preventing evasion behavior, and is considering sanctioning 7 Chinese companies for the first time. Russian warplanes provocatively intercept Polish aircraft, and NATO goes on alert. To avoid deportation, 20,000 Russians in Latvia must pass a test in Latin.

Reuters reported that Russia stepped up its offensive on the eve of “Victory Day”. The Ukrainian General Staff said in a military intelligence briefing on the morning of May 8 that Kharkiv, Kherson, Nikolai Cities in Mykolaiv and Odessa regions were hit by as many as 16 missiles, while Ukrainian positions and populated areas were hit by 61 airstrikes and 52 howitzers.

Russia has designated May 9 as “Victory Day” to commemorate its victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, one of Russia’s most celebrated national holidays.

The Ukrainian military said Russia dispatched 35 Iranian-made “Shahed” suicide drones, all of which were destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses.

The mayor of Kiev stated that at least five civilians in Kiev were injured in the attack, and fuel depots, vehicles, buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

In the southern Black Sea city of Odessa, a fire broke out at a food warehouse, injuring three people.

Reuters could not independently judge the veracity of the reports.

Moscow’s latest attack comes as it prepares for Sunday’s “Victory Day parade,” a key event in which Russian President Vladimir Putin has used the history of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany to inspire people.

Putin accused the Ukrainian regime of being controlled by a new type of fascism and said he wanted to “denazify” Ukraine. Ukraine and its allies accused Russia of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year under baseless pretexts.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked Victory in Europe Day on Sunday, vowing that Russian troops would be routed on the battlefield in Ukraine, just as Nazi Germany was defeated in World War II.

Zelensky stood in front of the Ukrainian World War II History Museum and delivered a video speech: “All the old evils brought back by modern Russia will be defeated, just like Nazism was defeated.” Now we will also unite to destroy similar forces of evil.”

Zelensky chose to deliver his video address on the anniversary of the surrender of Nazi Germany to the Allies on May 8, 1945. Russia’s Victory Day is on May 9, celebrating the victory of the former Soviet Union in World War II. In the past, Russia and Ukraine, both former Soviet republics, originally celebrated Victory Day on the 9th.

Zelenskiy said he had submitted a bill to Congress proposing that Ukraine instead officially commemorate victory in World War II on May 8 and Europe Day on May 9. The move shows Ukraine is further alienating Moscow.

On the other hand, in Crimea, which was annexed by Russia, pro-Russian officials claimed that from the evening of the 6th to the early morning of the 7th, the Ukrainian Army sent more than 10 drones to Sevastopol, the headquarters of the Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet. Attack.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, head of Sevan Fort appointed by Russia, posted on Telegram on the 7th that there were explosions in both Sevan Fort and Saky, where the Russian air base is located, and three planes aimed at Sevan Fort. All drones were shot down without damage.

Russia’s Telegram account “Baza”, which releases news, also posted a similar report, saying that the air defense system in the area had been activated and that at least one Ukrainian drone had been shot down over Sevan Fort.

Agence France-Presse reported that Sergei Aksyonov, Russia’s designated chief executive in Crimea, announced on social media on the 6th that “air defense forces shot down a ballistic missile over the Republic of Crimea. It was launched by the Ukrainian Grim-2 system. No damage or casualties were caused.”

Aksenov’s adviser, Oleg Kryuchkov, later said two such missiles had been shot down, Russian media reported.

Russian state-run TASS news agency said it was the second official confirmation that a Grim missile had been destroyed over Crimea, after the first case was reported in April.

Russia has seen an increase in drone incursions and train sabotage in recent weeks, which experts believe is part of Ukraine’s preparations for a spring counteroffensive.

Meanwhile, Kiev has not claimed responsibility for any of the incidents.

Trying to lower Western expectations, Kiev vaccinated against counteroffensive, Czech president warns against hasty counteroffensive

The outside world expects that Ukraine may launch a major spring counteroffensive in the near future, and the performance of the Ukrainian army against Russia in the past 15 months has exceeded world expectations. The Washington Post reported on the 6th that Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov was During the interview, he said frankly that “the whole world has overestimated our counter-offensive action” and “many people are waiting… hoping to see significant progress”, but he emphasized that the actual results may be disappointing, calling on all walks of life not to expect too high.

Some Ukrainian officials fear that Kiev could lose international military aid or face new pressure to negotiate with Moscow if the Ukrainian counteroffensive falls short of Western expectations, the report said. Such talks would almost certainly involve Russian demands for Ukraine to hand over sovereign territory, which Ukraine finds unacceptable.

Zelensky mentioned that the timing of the Ukrainian counterattack depends on the weapons delivered by the West and the weather conditions. As the counterattack horn sounds, Ukraine’s lack of long-range strike capability weapons continues to put it at a disadvantage. However, Kiev’s partners are worried about this kind of military The equipment may be used in Russia itself, raising tensions between the two sides.

Zelensky mentioned that after the Ukrainian military recaptured the southern city of Kherson in November last year, it has been unable to drive the Russian army out of the territory they control. The reason is the lack of long-range weapons, so they cannot attack across the Dnieper River. He stressed that the Ukrainian military must “try to win as many battles as possible” to prove that they are not trusted in vain and to prove to their allies that they are capable.

The Guardian reported on the 7th that Czech President Petr Pavel, who was the chairman of the NATO Military Commission, privately warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal not to rush Counter-offensive, because the Ukrainian side no longer has the unexpected factors to launch successful attacks in the Kharkov and Kherson regions last year, and no matter how strong the Ukrainian army is, Ukraine will face terrible losses. “There is only one chance this year, and it must be successful.” , if the counterattack fails, it will hit Ukraine hard because they won’t get a second chance, at least not this year.”

Pavel reminds that the Russians should not be “underestimated”, because they have enough manpower, they still have enough equipment, even if it is older, maybe in smaller numbers, but they still have a lot of barrels and a lot of ammunition.

“Hua Ri”: Europe and the United States will promote Russia-Ukraine negotiations after Ukraine’s spring counterattack

The “Wall Street Journal” reported on the 7th that U.S. and European officials believe that Ukraine’s planned spring counteroffensive may pave the way for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia before the end of this year, and that China can help push Moscow to the negotiating table, representing the West, especially A shift in American thinking.

Previously, the United States had been highly skeptical of China‘s role due to Beijing’s long-standing support for Russia, but U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has recently expressed cautious optimism that Beijing can help de-escalate the conflict.

The report quoted these officials as saying that the above-mentioned thinking is based on the perception that neither side has the ability to continue fighting indefinitely, and Beijing’s attitude of claiming to play a role in international peace negotiations should be tested. They remain unsure, however, that Russia is willing to negotiate a ceasefire under Putin.

The interest in the talks has brought the United States closer to the position of some European countries, the report said. Europe is eager to see an end or de-escalation of the conflict, especially as French President Emmanuel Macron has been actively pushing Ukraine to start talks with Russia after the spring counteroffensive. The United States, Britain and other countries have been openly saying that no matter how long the war lasts, they should support Ukraine until Russia is defeated.

The White House and the U.S. State Department have emphasized that all wars end at the negotiating table, but only if there is good faith in Moscow to negotiate.

Senior French and German officials familiar with the discussions with U.S. President Joe Biden said they expected the White House to try to broker talks after the Ukrainian counteroffensive made the expected progress, which would see Ukraine regaining key territories in the south, although Russia still controls it. A large part of Uzbekistan’s territory.

However, Europe has not reached a consensus on promoting Russia-Ukraine negotiations. Poland, the Baltic countries, and some other small countries, as well as some officials in the United Kingdom, believe that even if the upcoming spring counteroffensive fails to reshape the battlefield situation, Ukraine should be given progress the time required.

According to comprehensive media reports, Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Russian mercenary organization Wagner Group (Wagner Group), had publicly complained many times before that the Russian Ministry of Defense did not provide ammunition reinforcements. Insufficient, it will withdraw from the Udon city of Bakhmut on May 10 and hand over the position to the Russian army.

Russia regards the Battle of Bakhmut as a stepping stone to the Donbass region of Ukraine, and both sides have suffered considerable losses in the months of fighting.

On the 6th, Prigozin once again announced the withdrawal of Bakhmut, and said that the Bakhmut position would be transferred to the troops led by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Kadyrov also appealed to the Wagner Group, calling on Wagner Group mercenaries to fight with his Akhmat battalion. Kadyrov said: “I promise you, we will give you more, Create better conditions than the present.”

News of the possible withdrawal of the Wagner Group has spread frequently, and the Ukrainian army has not let down its guard in the slightest. According to Ukrainian Pravda, Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Bloc of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said frankly that the “Wagner faction” would not be allowed to withdraw from Bakhmut because it was not Prigozin who made the decision. Instead, Russian President Vladimir Putin personally ordered it.

Chirewati said that the “Wagner faction” actually has sufficient ammunition. In the past 24 hours, the Russian army fired 520 times at the Uzbek army positions. It is “people”.

Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar also said in an interview that Moscow is transferring Wagner mercenaries from other fronts to the Bakhmut front, but the Ukrainian armed forces are actively defending and will launch offensives at the same time. A counter-offensive will be launched in a few weeks, repelling the Russian forces occupying southern and eastern Ukraine, holding on to the cities as much as possible before the counter-offensive, and causing more losses to Russia.

Marial added that Russians are keen on symbolism, and May 9th is the anniversary of Russia’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, so they tried their best to achieve the goal of controlling Bahemut before this date.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army in charge of Bakhmut’s defense, said on the 7th that the Russian army has stepped up heavy artillery attacks, and at the same time began to use more advanced equipment to regroup troops. He said: “It shows that the enemy has not changed them. plan and is doing everything possible to take Bahemut and continue the offensive.”

At the same time, the latest drone footage released by the Ukrainian military can also be seen. The Russian army is suspected of using “white phosphorus bombs” on the front line. A large number of buildings are on fire and the casualties are unknown.

Prigozin’s threat appeared to have worked, and the Russian Ministry of Defense agreed to supply Wagner Group with supplies and ammunition.

Prigozin hinted on the 7th that the Wagner Group will stay in Bachemt and continue to fight. He posted a message on Telegram saying: “We have been promised that we will receive the ammunition and weapons needed to continue further operations; we have been promised, All necessary supplies will be provided to prevent the enemy from cutting off our liaison supplies. We have been told that we may take such action at Bahemut as we see fit.”

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not comment on Prigozin’s latest statement.

Some 1,679 people, including 660 children, were evacuated from the area around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Russian-appointed Zaporizhzhia regional chief Yevgeny Balitsky said on the 7th, Reuters reported. The evacuees have been housed in a front-line transit center in the Zaporizhia region of Berdyansk.

Badyansk, a port city in southeastern Ukraine on the Sea of ​​Azov coast, was occupied by Russian troops in the first days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Russia ordered residents to evacuate 18 sites in the Zaporozhye region, including the town of Energodar near the nuclear power plant, ahead of the Kiev offensive.

Ukraine is expected to launch a much-anticipated counteroffensive soon to retake territories occupied by Russia, including the Zaporozhia region.

Russia has evacuated a town near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, sparking a wave of “panic”, Ukrainian officials said, the BBC reported.

The Ukrainian General Staff also confirmed the Russian evacuation, saying the evacuees were people who had accepted Russian citizenship months before the war.

Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol in southern Ukraine, said the process took five hours as thousands of vehicles prepared to leave.

Twitter also shared images of overcrowded traffic on the Isthmus Highway leading to Crimea in southern Ukraine. The Twitter account “@anno1540” posted a video. In the first video, you can see that there is a shuttle bus queuing up in the opposite lane. In the second video, the opposite lane is full of cars. Many drivers They all got out of their cars and hung around, tweeting, “Russians are fleeing the Zaporozhia region, cars and trucks are stuck for kilometers on the isthmus at the exit to Crimea, besides Berdyansk refueling There were also long queues at the station where many evacuees were brought.”

In addition, Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), warned on the 6th that “the overall situation near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous.”

Grossi said in the BBC’s news program that the evacuation of residents near the nuclear power plant means that the Russian and Ukrainian forces may be fighting fiercely around the nuclear power plant. Although the plant’s reactors are not generating electricity, they are still loaded with nuclear fuel, he said.

“I am very concerned about the very real nuclear safety and security risks to this plant, and we must act now to prevent the threat of a serious nuclear accident and its associated consequences for the population and the environment,” Grossi said. “

Anti-blocking and circumvention behavior EU proposes 11th round of sanctions against Russia plan to sanction 7 Chinese companies

Brussels has proposed to EU member states an 11th round of sanctions over Russia’s war against Ukraine, the European Commission said on Tuesday, Agence France-Presse reported. The main goal of the latest round of sanctions is to prevent evasion, and a meeting will be held on the 10th to discuss it.

The European Union has imposed unprecedented sanctions on Moscow since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last February, and some European diplomats say it is close to the limit of what member states are willing to do. Brussels is now turning its attention to how to close loopholes in existing sanctions programs.

European officials have complained that China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and former Soviet states in the Caucasus and Central Asia have dramatically increased imports of goods on the sanction list and are the main culprits in re-exporting embargoed goods to Moscow.

The European Union is pushing for a mechanism that would restrict the export of certain goods to third countries suspected of being re-exported to Russia, while also hoping to simplify the red tape of going after countries suspected of evading sanctions.

The EU wants to crack down on third countries that re-export sensitive technology, such as microchips, to Russia.

As part of the sanctions program, the European Union has proposed halting the export of sensitive technology to seven Chinese companies it suspects are passing it on to Russia, according to documents seen by AFP. It will be the first time the EU has punished China for its role in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Financial Times reported that Chinese companies included in the sanctions list include 3HC Semiconductors and King-Pai Technology located in China, as well as five Hong Kong companies, including Sinno Electronics. , Sigma Technology, Asia Pacific Links, Tordan Industry and Alpha Trading Investments.

The EU is also likely to expand the list of goods banned from being transported by Russian roads to prevent Moscow from acquiring technology to use against Ukraine on the battlefield, the sources said.

Citing sources, Reuters reported that those on the blacklist also included individuals involved in the transfer of Ukrainian children and transporting cultural property from Uzbekistan’s war zone to Russia.

Russian warplanes provocatively intercept Polish aircraft NATO puts on alert

According to comprehensive foreign media reports, at around 1:20 p.m. on May 6, the Let L-410 aircraft belonging to the Polish Border Guard took off for a routine patrol when it encountered a Russian Su-35 fighter jet (Su-35). “Dangerous interception”, the opponent continued to make dangerous moves against Let L-410, resulting in “high turbulence” near Let L-410, and the fuselage was once out of control.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense pointed out on the 6th that the Let L-410 aircraft was deployed in Romania from April 19 to May 17 to assist the European Union’s External Border Security Agency (Frontex) in performing regular patrols in the international airspace of the Black Sea.

After receiving the notification, the NATO Joint Air Operations Center in Torrejón (Torrejón, Spain) immediately issued an early warning to the Romanian Air Force and the Spanish Air Force to prepare for launch intervention. Fortunately, the crew of Let L-410 acted calmly and professionally, stabilized the fuselage, and landed safely at Mihail Kogălniceanu International Airport in Romania at 1:50 p.m. that day. The Romanian Ministry of Defense has condemned the dangerous provocation by the Russian military against unarmed aircraft. It is said that Russian warplanes have repeatedly made provocative actions against Polish aircraft.

20,000 Russians must pass Latin language test to avoid deportation from Latvia

Reuters reported on the 8th that after the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, the loyalty of 20,000 people holding Russian passports in the territory was questioned. The issue of identity and security became the main issue of Latvia’s general election last year, prompting the government to decide to require Russian citizens under the age of 75. Citizens must pass the basic Latvian language test, otherwise they will be required to leave the country within a certain period of time, and if they do not comply, they may be forcibly deported. Most of these Russian citizens, who are elderly and women, have lived in Latvia for decades.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Latvia shut down Russian TV channels, destroyed a Soviet World War II statue and is now phasing out Russian-language classes. Russians, who account for about a quarter of the country’s 1.9 million population, have not had a problem speaking Russian for decades, but now they feel that they may lose their social status.

