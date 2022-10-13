Russia has sent troops to invade Ukraine for more than seven and a half months. Although Russia has launched a large-scale missile attack in the past few days, Ukraine’s counter-offensive has not stopped, and said that five more settlements in Kherson have been recovered. The Russian army continued air strikes today (October 12), and an alarm sounded in central Ukraine. 30% of the energy infrastructure had been damaged in the first two days. Moscow hawks praised this as a “turning point” in the war, but Western experts believe that the Russian army is still The battlefield cannot be reversed. NATO held a meeting today. Ukraine called for more air defense systems. NATO listed this as a “top priority.” The White House said yesterday that it would speed up the delivery of the NASAMS air defense system to Ukraine.

When the Russian-Ukrainian war escalated again, the Russian Foreign Minister released his willingness to meet at the G20 summit. U.S. President Biden responded that he could not think of any reason to see him at the moment. Russia’s Federal Security Service today accused Ukraine’s General Intelligence Service and its chief of planning the bombing of the Crimea Bridge and arrested eight people. The Ukrainian military said it had evidence that Belarus had entered the war, that its generals had aided Russia, and that military-industrial enterprises would help repair Russian military equipment.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive made further significant progress on the southern front. “The Ukrainian armed forces have liberated five other settlements in the Beryslav district of Kherson region: Novovasylivka, Novogrygorivka, Nova Kamyanka, Tryfonivka, Chervone.”

The Twitter account “@WhereisRussia” also posted a video of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers standing on the roof of a building as they tie the Ukrainian flag to the heights of the building. The account tweeted, “Ukrainian Armed Forces. The army liberated the town of Arkhanhersk in the Kherson region.”

The Ukrainian army announced a counteroffensive in the south at the end of August. After regaining control of almost the entire northeastern state of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian army recently claimed more gains on the eastern and southern fronts.

After Moscow announced the annexation of four Ukrainian states including Kherson Oblast on September 30, Kyiv stated on October 6 that more than 400 square kilometers of land in Kherson had been recovered within a week.

The Russian army continued to bomb central Ukraine and also sounded an alarm Expert: Russia still cannot reverse the battlefield

Russia has carried out large-scale and indiscriminate bombings on many places in Ukraine since October 10, and continued to launch air strikes today (October 12). “At least seven people were shelled in Avdiivka this morning,” the governor of eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said on the social platform Telegram. Killed and 8 wounded. The Russians attacked the Central Bazaar, where many people gathered.”

The Kyiv Independent newspaper also reported the news, along with photos of Avadivka after the attack. The report also quoted Kirilenko as saying: “There is no military logic to this attack. (Russian forces) just have the idea of ​​killing our people as much as possible, and use it to intimidate others.”

In addition, according to comprehensive foreign media reports, air raid sirens also sounded in central Ukraine today, including Cherkassy, ​​Poltava, Odessa and other areas. This is the third consecutive time in Ukraine. An air raid warning was issued.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko told CNN yesterday (11th) that Russia launched successive missile attacks on Ukraine on the 10th and 11th, hitting 30% of the country’s energy infrastructure. “We want to pass this message on to our partners: we must protect our airspace.”

He also said that Russia disregards international regulations and that “they don’t care about any kind of international agreement or pact”.

Russia’s indiscriminate bombing on the 10th was the largest attack on Ukraine’s energy grid since the start of the war, killing at least 19 people, injuring 100 others and facing power outages for millions of people. Ukrainian authorities yesterday called on people not to use appliances such as ovens and washing machines to save electricity.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised talk on the 10th that this was retaliation for the terrorist attack on the Crimea bridge in Ukraine on the 8th, and stressed that “if anyone attempts to continue terrorist attacks on our territory, Russia will hit back. It will be severe, and the scale of the retaliation will be equal to the level of threat posed to the Russian Federation. No one can question that.”

Moscow hawks praised it as a “turning point” in the Russian-Ukrainian war, demonstrating Russia’s determination to launch a “special military operation” against Ukraine.

However, the Associated Press reported that former British ambassador to Ukraine Simon Smith believed that Russia’s missile strikes on civilian areas were physical and psychological intimidation, but also a sign of “desperation” by Russian leaders.

According to the report, Michael Clarke, the former director of the Royal Inter-Services Defence Research Institute, believes that the Russian attack on the 10th, although brutal, may not be a turning point in the war, because to some extent, it has been the Russians can The worst thing they can do is to bring more suffering to the Ukrainian civilians, which will strengthen the determination of the Ukrainians to resist, and the Russian ground forces will continue to retreat.

The report mentioned that Justin Crump, CEO of the strategic risk consultancy “Sibylline”, said that Russia is trying to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defense system. Russia has tried to do this throughout the war, but it has never reached this scale. Ukraine May ask Western allies for more anti-aircraft missile support.

Ben Hodges, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and former commander of the U.S. Army in Europe, pointed out that even after the 10-day missile attack, Ukraine clearly still has “irreversible kinetic energy” on the battlefield.

“Russia’s logistics system is exhausted, and no Russian wants to fight for (President of Russia) Putin’s Ukraine war,” he tweeted.

Commitment to support Ukraine’s G7 NATO will provide more air defense systems, the United States will accelerate the delivery of NASAMS

Faced with indiscriminate bombing by Russian missiles, Ukraine has called on Western countries to provide more air defense systems. Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov was asked what he expected from the meeting at NATO headquarters, and answered only the word “air defense system”, Agence France-Presse reported.

Representatives of nearly 50 countries, led by the United States, gathered today at NATO headquarters to discuss how to increase support for Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the indiscriminate attacks on cities, the killing of civilians and the destruction of vital civilian infrastructure following Russia’s missile attack on Ukraine this week showed Ukraine desperately needs more air defenses systems, “Allied nations have provided air defense systems, but more are needed. Different types of air defense systems are needed”.

Since there are not many Ukrainian air defense systems left, Western allies are trying to provide Ukraine with more advanced air defense systems. Ukraine yesterday received the first IRIS-T air defense system from Germany.

The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) group of industrialized nations held a virtual meeting yesterday to discuss the situation in Ukraine and issued a statement condemning the Russian missile attack on Ukraine, which constituted a war crime against civilians. At the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked G7 leaders to urgently provide anti-aircraft weapons.

The G7 pledged to continue to strongly support Ukraine against Russian aggression, no matter how long it takes. They also warned that if Russia dared to use nuclear weapons, there would be serious consequences.

In this regard, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby also said yesterday that the United States is accelerating the delivery of the first two sets of “National Advanced Air Defense System” (NASAMS) to Ukraine. So far, the United States has approved eight NASAMS systems for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov confirmed today that Ukraine has received four more HIMARS high-mobility multiple rocket systems (HIMARS), bringing the total to 20.

The “Haimas” system, which has been provided by the United States and operated by Ukrainian soldiers since June, is reshaping the new order of battle. Previously, 16 sets of “Haimas” of the Ukrainian army have destroyed Russian military bases, ammunition depots and infrastructure. This summer Prevent the Russian army from attacking, and assist the Kyiv authorities to retake a large area of ​​​​Udong and defeat the Russian army in Wunan last month.

Russia releases “Public meeting” willing Biden: I can’t think of any reason to see him

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed yesterday that “Russia is willing to consider” if Putin receives an invitation to meet with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit. The G20 summit will be held in Bali, Indonesia in mid-November.

In this regard, Biden said in an exclusive interview with CNN host Jake Tapper yesterday that he sees no reason to sit down with Putin at the G20 summit. “It depends on what exactly he wants to talk about, and if he wants to talk about imprisoned American WNBA star Brittney Griner, then I’d like to talk to him,” Biden said.

Then Biden said: “However, his behavior was very cruel, I think he committed a war crime, so I don’t see any reason for me to see him right now.”

Biden believes that it is rational to believe Putin himself, but it is rather absurd when Putin laid out the Russian leader’s goals in Ukraine in a speech when he launched the war in late February.

“You listen to what he said, if you listened to his speech after the decision to invade, he talked about his need to be a Russian leader that unites native Russian speakers, I don’t think that’s the case,” Biden said. reasonable.”

Biden pointed out that Putin wrongly believed that the Ukrainians would succumb to a Russian invasion. “Putin thought he would be welcomed, and I think he was completely wrong.”

Reuters quoted Interfax news agency as saying that the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on the 12th that it had arrested 8 people, including 5 Russians and 3 Ukrainians, in response to the explosion on the Crimea bridge on the 8th. and Armenian citizens.

The FSB pointed out that the bombing was planned by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense Intelligence Directorate and its director Kyrylo Budanov. Ukraine has not officially confirmed its involvement in the bombing, but some Ukrainian officials have celebrated the blast.

The Crimea Bridge cost 3.6 billion US dollars to build, with a total length of 19 kilometers. It is the longest bridge in Europe and a symbol of Moscow’s sovereignty over Crimea. The military operation in Wunan is crucial.

Belarus announces military aid to Russian military enterprises to help repair Russian military equipment

Ukraine has obtained intelligence a few days ago that Putin is forcing Belarusian President Lukashenko to openly participate in the war, and then Lukashenko announced that Belarus will form a joint force with Russia. The Ukrainian military has pointed to evidence that Belarus has been involved in Russia’s offensive against Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces posted on Facebook on the 12th that Lukashenko announced that Belarus was ready to provide assistance to Russia in the war against Ukraine. The first batch of 20 T-72 tanks had been taken out of the warehouse and sent to Russia. To the Belgorod region on Russia’s border with northeastern Ukraine.

In addition, Belarusian military enterprises also assisted the Russian army in repairing damaged military equipment.

According to the latest assessment of the situation in Ukraine, more than 2,500 combat vehicles of the Russian army have been destroyed since the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

With the recent Ukrainian counter-offensive to regain lost territory, both Ukrainian and Ukrainian have discovered a large number of tanks left by the Russian army after the retreat. The Ukrainian authorities said that at least 380 Russian tanks have been seized so far, most of which were previously sealed in the former Soviet Union era. The old T-62.

U.S. officials pointed out that the Russian army abandoned a large number of combat vehicles and equipment, exposing the confusion of the Russian army’s command. The British Ministry of Defense also believes that the Russian army used the old T-62 to go into battle, highlighting that Russia lacks sufficient modern combat readiness.

