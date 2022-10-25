The Russian-Ukrainian war has been 8 months, and Ukraine’s counterattack in Kherson state has reported success again. The Russian army plans to give up Kherson city, but the Russian-Kuiwei puppet authorities claimed to have established a militia organization to confront them; the Ukrainian intelligence chief said that if the Russian army blows up the dam Instead, it will damage itself. Russia recently claimed that the Ukrainian army may detonate a “dirty bomb” to blame the Russian army. The United States, Britain and France strongly refuted it and warned Russia not to escalate the conflict. The strongest airborne division in the United States has been deployed to Europe for the first time in 80 years. Russian President Vladimir Putin has made frequent moves recently, but the video of inspecting recruits was questioned about his health, and it was reported that a recruit was shot and killed by Putin’s bodyguard on the spot. A former Russian diplomat said that if Russia loses the war, Putin’s “doomsday” will come, so Putin is ready to sacrifice more than 10 million Russians to keep his power.

The Russian military crashed a fighter plane into a residential area twice a week, and the Russian media criticized it as a result of the problem of Chinese-made chips. The Russian military is in serious shortage of armaments, and the flawed World War II antique artillery vehicles are also on the field. The video revealed that the wreckage of the Russian missile bombing Ukraine was shockingly large, and the host of the Russian state media even made a shocking statement that Ukrainian children should be drowned. Israel has provided Ukraine with favorable information on Iranian drones. It is said that the Ukrainian army raided Crimea and killed 10 Iranian drone instructors. Iran says it will supply 40 natural gas turbines to Russia.

After 8 months of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the Ukrainian army Kherson reported another good news. Russia said that a militia organization was established.

Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform reported that the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced on October 24 that it had recovered more than 90 settlements in Kherson Oblast, with a population of more than 12,000, from the Russian army. Previous reports pointed out that as of the 21st, the Ukrainian army has recovered 88 settlements in Kherson, and now it is another city.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine estimated in a statement on Facebook that 67,940 Russian troops were killed in the eight-month period from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24 to October 24. On October 23, 470 people were killed, and the loss of armored vehicles was considerable, with an estimated loss of 5,295 vehicles.

Kherson Oblast is the main battlefield of the Russian and Ukrainian armies on the southern front of Ukraine. At present, the Russian army has withdrawn from parts of the front line of Kherson Oblast, and the capital city of Kherson on the west bank of the Dnipro River is still under the control of the Russian army. under.

CNN reported that Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Southern Military District Command, revealed on the 23rd that the Russian army is mobilizing troops. The Russian army has fewer and fewer elite troops and officers in the West Bank, leaving only those who are mobilized people. He said that the Russian army was trying to concentrate its military force on the east bank of the Dnieper River. “We continued to advance towards the front, but they were hiding behind their lines of defense”.

The puppet government supported by Russia in Kherson state announced the establishment of a militia organization on the 24th, and said that “all the remaining men in Kherson City” can join, and on the 22nd, it once again asked all residents to “immediately withdraw”. And resist the Ukrainian offensive. In response to this, the Russian side claimed that the Russian army did not lose to Ukraine in the Kherson area, and asked residents to evacuate for personal safety.

A resident of Kherson told CNN a few days ago that the situation in the Russian-occupied city is tense and people are “emotionally exhausted”, and the local streets are empty after 3 or 4 p.m., like a ghost town.

The resident said she was not thinking about leaving, “Honestly, this issue has me on fire… This is my land, Kherson is my home. From the first day of the war, we have participated in rallies against the occupiers, we Fight as hard as you can. The fight continues.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last week that Russian forces had mined the Kakhovka dam in Kherson Oblast and planned to blow up the huge hydroelectric dam on the Dnieper River.

In this regard, the “Ukrainska Pravda” (Ukrainska Pravda) published an interview on the 24th with Kyrylo Budanov, director of the General Intelligence Service of the Ministry of Defense (GUR), he said that the Russian army only placed explosives in several locations of the dam, To completely blow up the dam would require several metric tons of explosives, which would not only create an environmental disaster, but would also result in the complete submersion of the eastern coast of Kherson, which would force the Russians to retreat to the Crimea, and theoretically lose grams An important source of water supply for Rimea.

After Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, Ukraine blocked the supply of water to Crimea from the North Crimean Canal. After the Russian army seized the Wunan area this year, it immediately resumed water supply from the reservoir through the canal.

Budanov said that if the Russian army blows up the entire dam, it will only delay the advance of the Ukrainian army for about two weeks. He also said that blowing up the dam would also “destroy the possibility of the survival of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is closely related to the dam”.

Budanov said he expected Ukraine to be able to retake Kherson by the end of the year.

Mykolaiv, a shipbuilding center in the neighboring state of Kherson, continued to be attacked by Russian missiles and drones on the 23rd. Reuters reporters witnessed the destruction of the top floor of an apartment.

In addition, the National Police of Ukraine posted on Telegram that the Russian army fired 20 times on the 23rd in the Donetsk area of ​​Udon and shelled Avdiivka in the area in the past few days. , Bakhmut and other 9 settlements.

The post pointed out that the enemy used multiple rocket systems (MLRS), missiles and artillery to attack civilians, and 16 civilian targets were damaged, including 6 houses, hospitals, power stations and transformers, in addition to silos, cafes , garages and cars, etc.

In recent weeks, the Ukrainian army has continued to advance around the Kherson region and in the northeastern part of the country. Since October 10, the Russian army has launched more missiles and suicide drones, intensifying a series of attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure. devastating attack. Before winter came, the Russian army had destroyed about 40% of Ukraine’s power system, of which the thermal power system lost more than half.

Russia claims that Ukraine will detonate a “dirty bomb”, the United States, Britain and France strongly refute the United States’ strongest airborne division’s deployment in Europe to prepare for war after 80 years

The Russian Satellite News Agency reported that Lieutenant General Kirillov, commander of the Russian army’s radiation, chemical and biological protection forces (three defense forces), raised at a news conference in Moscow on the 24th that the Ukrainian authorities may use “Dirty bombs”. ) attacking the Russian army, its radioactive isotopes will spread in the atmosphere up to 1,500 kilometers, and the contamination may cover Poland.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the situation in Ukraine with U.S. Defense Secretary Austin on the 23rd. This is their second call in less than a week, but the details are unknown. Shoigu also discussed the “rapidly deteriorating situation” with the British, French and Turkish defense ministers by phone on the same day, and claimed that Ukraine was ready to use a “dirty bomb” attack to frame Russia.

Before Shoigu’s “complaint” to Western countries, a number of Russian media began to “quote news” earlier on the 23rd, saying that Ukraine was ready to detonate a “dirty bomb” and blamed Russia to trigger large-scale anti-Russia sports.

In response, the United States, the United Kingdom and France issued a joint statement on the 23rd saying that they disagreed with Russia’s false allegations that Ukraine was preparing to use “dirty bombs” on its territory, and the world would see through it, and warned Moscow not to use any pretext to escalate the conflict.

Zelensky posted a video on social media, condemning Moscow’s assertion that only Russia has the capability to use nuclear weapons in Europe. “If Russia calls and says what Ukraine is allegedly preparing to do, it means that Russia is ready for all this,” he said.

The so-called “dirty bomb” uses conventional explosives with radioactive material, but Russia has not released any evidence to support the claim. Earlier, Moscow also alleged that Ukraine may use prohibited weapons, including biological and chemical weapons, which made Western countries worry that Russia may use weapons of mass destruction posing as Ukrainian personnel, thus blaming others and making excuses to escalate the conflict.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on the 24th that the threat of the use of “dirty bombs” in Kyiv existed, and Shoigu reported this intelligence to the West. Believe it or not, it is their business.

In terms of NATO, it can be deployed to any battlefield in the world within a few hours. The 101st Airborne Division, the most elite air strike division in the United States, known as the “Howling Eagle”, has been deployed to Europe for the first time in nearly 80 years. At a time of rising tensions between Russia and NATO.

After a full-scale invasion by Russia, it advanced north from the Crimean peninsula, trying to enter the Kherson region along the Black Sea coast, with the goal of occupying important Ukrainian port cities such as Nikolayev and Odesa.

It is precisely because the Russian military threat is so close to NATO territory in Romania that one of the most elite air strike divisions in the United States was sent here. At present, about 4,700 people have been deployed to Romania to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank.

The two commanders of the 101st Airborne Division told CBS News they were ready to fight and defend NATO territory. If the war escalates or NATO is attacked, it is also fully prepared to cross the NATO border into Ukraine.

Is health a red light?Rumor has it that Putin’s bodyguard shot and killed recruits to silence family members Russian ex-diplomat: Putin plans to sacrifice more than 10 million Russians to protect the regime

The Russian-Ukrainian war has intensified again recently. Although the Russian army has continuously launched retaliatory air strikes on Ukraine, it still cannot stop Ukraine’s counterattack. In this regard, former Russian diplomat Boris Bondarev said that if Russia loses the war, it means the “doomsday” of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Bondarev resigned in May as Russia’s diplomat at the United Nations Office in Geneva (UNOG) over dissatisfaction with Putin’s aggressive war on Ukraine. Currently in exile in Geneva, he bluntly said in an exclusive interview with British Sky News on October 23, “Putin was able to stay in power for 20 years not because he was very smart, it was just luck, but I think his luck is exhausted now.”

Bondarev said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive gradually recovered the occupied territories, and Putin was very anxious, because once the war was defeated, he would have to explain the reason to the elites and the people, and the opposition would take advantage of the situation to bring him down. Ready to sacrifice 10 to 20 million Russians to win the war and kill all Ukrainians. For him it is political life and death, and defeat is the end of his political career.”

Bondarev also said that before the outbreak of the war on February 24, he, like most people, did not think Putin would actually invade Ukraine, and now Western intelligence officials have warned that Moscow may launch a nuclear attack, Bondarev believes , we can no longer take a fluke mentality, we should believe that there is indeed some kind of plan to deploy nuclear weapons in this war, and prepare for it.

He called on the West to stand on the same side, and NATO should consider directly intervening in the conflict, at least providing Ukraine with offensive weapons, more long-range missiles and fighter jets to defeat the Russian army and oust Putin from power. threat will not go away.”

Before the war broke out, rumors of Putin’s health shining a red light were rampant. Putin has made frequent moves in recent days. Jason Jay Smart, a well-known American writer and political adviser, shared two videos released by Russian state media through Twitter on the 22nd. The content is Putin’s inspection of the Russian military mobilization training camp on the 20th. When he was shooting with a sniper rifle, there were suspected traces left after intravenous injection on the back of his hand, which led to speculation that he really had cancer or severe pain in his body.

Smart pointed out that one of the 30-second versions was covered with watermarks, suspected to cover up the scars on the back of Putin’s hand. The video has now been taken down by Russian official media; the other 12-second version is not close to. The distance to pat Putin’s hand deepens the outside world‘s speculation.

However, Tom Warner, a former Ukrainian journalist, said that after reviewing these images repeatedly, he believed that the marks on the back of Putin’s hands seemed to be just varicose veins, but Putin’s face and hands were quite swollen during the inspection process, suspected to be due to long-term use of steroids .

Ukrainian intelligence chief Budanov only claimed on the 18th that, according to Ukraine’s national information, Putin did have very serious health problems this spring.

In addition, the PO article of the Twitter account “@igorsushko” stated that when Putin inspected a shooting range in the Ryazan region in southeastern Moscow on the 20th, his bodyguard shot and killed a recruit who was too aggressive towards Putin, so Putin must return. Get into the limousine and start shooting the promotional video again.

Witnesses and the families of the recruits who were shot were asked to remain silent about the incident, sources in Russia’s State Security Service and the Kremlin said.

In a week, 2 fighter planes crashed into a residential area, and Russia approved Chinese-made chips, which resulted in defective WWII antique gun trucks.

After a Russian Sukai 34 fighter jet (Su-34) crashed into a house in Yeysk on the Azov coast on the 17th, another Sukai 30 fighter jet (Su-30) was reported on the 23rd in Siberia. The city of Irkutsk crashed into a building, and in less than a week, there have been two similar accidents.

The Russian Defense Ministry described the flight as a training exercise, during which one of the plane’s engines caught fire and both pilots ejected and survived.

However, the Russian Satellite News Agency quoted the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations as saying that both pilots were killed, and no residents were injured. About 150 houses in the residential area were powered off. Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev said there was no data on the victims yet.

On the 17th, the Sukai 34 fighter jet crashed in a dense residential area. According to the news on the 18th, a total of 14 were killed and 19 injured, including 3 children. Russian officials later claimed that the cause of the crash was likely a “technical malfunction.”

In this regard, Zelensky’s Chinese fans tweeted that the Russian media Kommersant said that the Sukai 34 fighter jet that crashed in a Russian house was not due to engine and mechanical failures, but was caused by a serious problem with the use of Chinese chips.

The tweet continued, “Those Chinese who support Russia, you have seen it, the Russian Sukai 34 fighter jet crashed in a residential area and killed a large number of Russian civilians, but they (Russia) blamed China and blamed China, no wonder many People scolded you as a dutiful son of Huang Russia who was in contact with Russia.

This tweet attracted many netizens to leave a message, “I think so too, this is the first time Russia has not lied”, “It is indeed a certain country’s chip.”

Russian media also disclosed that the average defective rate of chips used in Russia in the past was 2%, but as high as 40% of the purchased Chinese chips could not be used, and the overall defective rate increased by 19 times.

It is extremely difficult for Russia to obtain chips due to international sanctions. Russian media reports may indirectly illustrate the fact that the CCP is secretly supporting Russia behind the scenes.

Not only that, the Russian army seems to have begun to send overly old and defective World War II equipment to the front line to recharge.

The Twitter account “@visegrad24” PO posted a video. There is a truck in front of it driving at a slow speed. An old D-1 152mm howitzer is dragging behind it. If you look closely, you will find that one of the tires is ruptured. The entire gun body was crooked as it moved, and the account tweeted, “How is the war that Russia plans to end on 3rd now? Well…they are shipping D-1 152mm howitzers to the front.”

The news of Russia’s lack of supplies such as armaments and materials has continued to spread. Previously, recruits were mobilized to call their families to complain that they had to paint to cover up the rust of their rifles. The military did not provide anything, and even bought equipment out of their own pockets. Denial, emphasizing that all mobilized troops will receive clothing and equipment.

Shocking!Ruins of Russian bombing missiles fill the ground, Russian host says Ukrainian children should be drowned and suspended

During the war, the Russian army continued to indiscriminately bombed Ukraine. The Twitter account “@visegrad24” PO posted a video showing large and small Russian artillery shells, rockets and missile debris piled up in an open space in Ukraine, the account said in a tweet. “This is the wreckage of missiles and rockets launched by Russian troops in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, for eight months. Can you imagine how terrifying this is?”

After seeing the post, netizens commented, “Not to mention how many skeletons of innocent people these wreckage slaughtered, the Russian army is really abhorrent”, “There are so many wrecks in just one city, if it’s all over Ukraine, I don’t know. How many”, “Putin, Lukashenko, Kadyrov are the new generation of Nazis”, “I feel sad to see, curse these orc armies”.

According to comprehensive foreign media reports, Russian science fiction writer Sergei Lukyanenko mentioned in the official media “Russia Today” (RT) program on the 23rd that he first visited Ukraine in the 1980s, when children in Ukraine told him , they would have had a better life if Moscow hadn’t occupied Ukraine. The host of the show and well-known journalist Anton Krasovsky immediately responded that “Ukrainian children who see Russia as their occupiers should be thrown into rivers to drown or burned in huts.”

Krasovsky, a TV pro-war commentator, is now under EU sanctions.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has criticized the media as an instigator of genocide and should be banned globally.

RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said she had suspended Krasowski because of his “disgusting” comments, stressing that other colleagues did not share his views.

Krasovsky wrote afterwards that he felt “really embarrassed. This is what happened… To all who were shocked by this remark, I ask your forgiveness.”

Russian state television, which is tightly controlled by the Kremlin, has strongly supported the invasion of Ukraine and has often called on Putin to take a more aggressive approach. However, Krasovsky’s remarks appear to have gone beyond the authorities’ bottom line.

The Investigative Committee, which is responsible for investigating major crimes, said on the 24th that it had been asked to investigate Krasovsky’s “harsh statement” and ordered the TV station to submit a relevant report.

Israel provides Ukrainian intelligence Ukrainian army raids Crimea and kills 10 Iranian instructors Iran will supply 40 natural gas turbines to Russia

The British Ministry of Defense’s latest war briefing on the 24th pointed out that Ukrainian air defense forces are increasingly able to deal with Iranian-made suicide drones, and the interception success rate has reached 85%. According to the “New York Times” report on the 23rd, Israel has provided Ukraine with favorable information that can be used against Iran’s “Shahed-136” (Shahed-136) drone.

According to the report, Yuriy Sak, an adviser to the Ukrainian Defense Minister, pointed out that Iranian drones are mainly developed to attack Israel. They use Ukraine as a testing ground to find weaknesses and improve them, which will sooner or later be used against Israel.

Sak believes that Israel may be missing an opportunity because by assisting Ukraine’s air defense weapons, it can hone and improve the country’s future capabilities against Iranian drones.

Ukraine’s bid for Israel’s air defense system seems to be well-known in recent days, but Israeli officials later stated that they would not provide Ukraine with air defense weapons, but would transfer the early warning system.

Both Russia and Ukraine have a large Jewish population, while about one-fifth of Israel’s population has a Russian-Ukrainian background and has a close relationship. It is cautious in responding to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

“The New York Times” pointed out that Israel refused to provide Ukraine with anti-aircraft weapons, another reason is that the Israeli Air Force relies on cooperation with Russia to carry out air strikes in Syria.

According to the report, Russia has been the main supporter of the Assad regime in Syria since 2015 and an important party to maintain the balance of power on the ground. Once Russia leaves, the world‘s most conflicted region will undergo a major transformation. What Israel needs to consider is The situation after the transformation.

Russia has used a large number of Iranian drones to attack Ukraine in recent days, but both Iran and Russia have denied it. Israel’s “Jerusalem Post” reported on the 21st that a Ukrainian official told the Israeli public broadcaster KAN that 10 Iranian drone instructors who were training Russian troops in Crimea were killed by Ukrainian troops last week.

The report mentioned that the Ukrainian National Resistance Center quoted Ukrainian underground resistance forces as saying on the 19th that “the Russians brought Iranian instructors to the temporarily occupied Kherson region and Crimea to launch the “Witness-136” ( Shahed-136) kamikaze drones, who taught the Russians how to operate and directly monitored drone launches on civilian targets in Ukraine, including attacks on Mykolaiv, Odessa Oblast ”

In addition, the Iranian Oil Ministry news agency Shana reported that the Iranian Gas Engineering and Development Company (Iranian Gas Engineering and Development Company) announced on the 23rd that it had signed a contract with Russia to provide 40 turbines to help the Russian gas industry maintain operations.

