The Russian-Ukrainian war has lasted for more than 7 months. After the Ukrainian army recaptured Liman, an important town in eastern Ukrainian, last weekend, the Ukrainian army recovered 3 villages in eastern Uzbekistan and southern Ukrainian, bringing new difficulties to the Russian army. In the early days, the US Defense Secretary said that the dynamics of the battlefield have changed. Russia has suffered a fiasco in Liman, Chechen leaders have called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to use low-yield nuclear weapons, and Russia has deployed nuclear bombers on the Finnish border in late August.

The Russian embassy in the U.S. has slammed the idea that U.S. President Joe Biden is considering “beheading” Putin as the threat of nuclear war intensifies. And if Putin uses nuclear weapons, NATO warned that Russia will suffer first, and the former US intelligence chief said that the United States will destroy all Russian troops in Ukraine.

Western military aid continues to pour into Ukraine, and it is rumored that the United States plans to establish a new command in Germany to coordinate military aid. For Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territory, the nine Central and Eastern European countries issued a joint statement refusing to recognize it, and the UN Security Council proposed a resolution to condemn it, but Russia used its veto power, and China and India abstained again.

According to the “Kyiv Independent” report, the Ukrainian army has completely expelled the Russian army from the important town of Lyman (Donetsk Oblast) in Udon, and continues to move forward, Chereva, spokesman for the Eastern Theater of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Serhiy Cherevatyi pointed out that the Ukrainian army recaptured a village of Torske about 15 kilometers east of Liman on October 2, and the Russian army has now retreated to 20 kilometers east of the village of Torske. It is the town of Kermina in the Luhansk region (Kreminna), where the Russian army is trying to establish a defense line.

Liman was recaptured by the Ukrainian army on October 1, which boosted Ukrainian morale. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on the 2nd that there was no Russian army in the town at all, and he also confidently vowed to recover more territory in the future. Cerevati pointed out that some Russian soldiers who were surrounded by the Ukrainian army in Liman at that time were killed or captured, and a group of soldiers escaped. The Ukrainian army will continue to capture Russian soldiers in the forest area near Liman.

Liman used to be a transportation hub used by the Russian army in the northern region of Donetsk to supply supplies to the west and south. The biggest result since the counter-offensive.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on the 1st that the Ukrainian army’s recapture of Liman was an inspiring victory, which will bring new difficulties to the Russian army.

Zelensky also mentioned on the 2nd that the recovery of Liman has become the hottest topic in the media, thanks to the various Ukrainian troops, but the success of the Ukrainian army is not limited to Liman, the troops from his hometown “Kriver Rihdi”. The 129th Brigade,” which recaptured the settlements of Arkhanhelske and Myroliubivka in the Kherson region. “I thank everyone, from generals to rank-and-file soldiers, from professional soldiers, intelligence and special forces to volunteers, and everyone who helps defend our country,” he said.

The area occupied by the Russian army is less than that at the beginning of the war. The US Defense Secretary praised the Ukrainian army: the battlefield dynamics have changed

Russia and Ukraine have been fighting fiercely for more than 7 months. Under the continuous counterattack of the Ukrainian army for a month, the area of ​​territory occupied by Russia in Ukraine is smaller than that at the beginning of the war.

CNN reported that the Russian army had advanced from three fronts in the north, south, and east respectively. Within five days after the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war, that is, around February 28, Russia and pro-Russian militia forces occupied a total of 119,000 square kilometers of Ukraine. Nearly one-fifth of the territory, including the previously annexed Crimea and Donbas regions.

According to data from the Institute for War Studies (ISW), a Washington think tank, on March 22, nearly a month after the Russian invasion, Russia occupied 27% of Ukraine’s territory, the highest number since the two sides started fighting, but on April 8, Claiming to focus on Udong, Russia decided to retreat from the northern front, giving up 40% of the land it had occupied since the opening of the war in just a few days.

Next, from the beginning of May to the end of August, Russia can only acquire 200 to 1,400 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory every month. In early September, the Ukrainian army launched a lightning counter-offensive from the northeast to regain the land occupied by the Russian army in the Kharkiv region. On September 11, the Ukrainian army made a huge achievement of regaining 4,000 square kilometers in one day.

As of the last week of September, Russia controlled 116,000 square kilometers of Ukraine (including Crimea), 3,000 square kilometers less than at the beginning of the war. In order to secure the occupied area, Russia recently held false referendums in the four states of Ukraine, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporozhye and Kherson, to incorporate the four regions into the Russian territory, which was strongly condemned by the international community. In fact, Most of Donetsk and Zaporozhye remain in Ukrainian hands.

The continued success of Ukraine’s counter-offensive has aroused international heated discussions. CNN program “Fareed Zakaria GPS” (Fareed Zakaria GPS) broadcast an exclusive interview with US Secretary of Defense Austin on the 2nd. He praised the Ukrainian armed forces for the correct use of weapons and technologies provided by the United States, such as Using the M142 “Haimas” High Mobility Multiple Rocket Launch System (HIMARS) to attack areas such as the Russian army’s logistics warehouses and command and control centers, and made concrete progress on the battlefield, the current battlefield dynamics have undergone “some changes” .

Austin pointed out that what will happen in the future of the Russian-Ukrainian battlefield is actually “unpredictable”, but the United States will continue to provide security assistance to Ukraine if necessary, and Ukraine’s ability to fight back, initiative and commitment to defending democracy have shocked the world. The will to fight has united the international community.

Threat of nuclear war intensifies, Russia deploys nuclear bombers on Finnish border, says Biden considering ‘beheading’ Putin

Russia’s Vladimir Putin threatened on September 21 that he was ready to use all means to defend Russia’s “territorial integrity”, which was not a bluff. He emphasized on the 30th that the above declaration also applies to the territory of the four Ukrainian states that were incorporated into Russia that day.

The fiasco of the Russian army’s announcement on October 1 that it had abandoned Liman, an important town in Udon, prompted one of Putin’s most hawkish allies, the leader of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, to call on Moscow to resort to low-yield. nuclear weapons.

In addition, The Jerusalem Post reported on September 30 that the Israeli intelligence company ImageSat International (ISI) found through satellite images that the Russian military is located at the Olenya Airbase (Olenya Airbase) on the Finnish border. There were no bombers on August 12, 4 Tu-160 strategic bombers (TU-160) appeared on August 21, and 3 Tu-95 strategic bombers (TU-95) were added on September 25.

The report pointed out that the Olenia air base is located on the Kola peninsula near Murmansk, and the nuclear-capable bombers may have been deployed from the Engels air base, which is owned by Russia and Ukraine. It is the nearest strategic bomber base and the base of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Russian Army.

Regarding the increased threat of nuclear war, US Defense Secretary Austin said in an exclusive interview with CNN on October 2: “Putin is not restricted, just as he made an irresponsible decision to invade Ukraine, he may also make another irresponsible decision. But I don’t see any indication at the moment that would lead me to believe that he has made such a decision to use nuclear weapons.”

The US”Newsweek” (Newsweek) exclusively quoted military sources as saying on September 30 that Washington considered different options for nuclear and non-nuclear responses to Putin’s use of nuclear weapons, but preferred to use non-nuclear means, Including mobile submarines and B-52 bombers, etc., but the idea of ​​”beheading Putin” is the most radical.

According to the source, if Russia uses nuclear weapons first, Biden is more inclined to use non-nuclear weapons options, but the military has different opinions; however, no one advocates the use of nuclear weapons to preemptive strikes; officials stressed that in order to deter Putin from using nuclear weapons, the United States has It is necessary to speak in the way of others, and also to treat people’s bodies, and the unity of words and deeds, not to be restrained by fear.

The report said that if Biden adopts non-nuclear means to deal with nuclear-armed Russia, he may go straight to the core of the Kremlin and launch a “beheading operation” to get rid of Putin.

The Russian embassy in the US responded quickly to the news, dismissing it as “delusional” and “reckless rhetoric.” The Russian embassy also said that they would like to believe that “this kind of false remarks does not reflect the official position of the U.S. military”.

Military expert James Scouras pointed out that not all nuclear strikes will cause catastrophes. The US and Russian military have both deduced the use of nuclear bombs to be detonated at high altitudes to generate Electromagnetic Pulses (EMPs), causing the entire power grid to collapse. EMP attacks would kill very few people, but he also acknowledged that EMP studies were insufficient to determine the full impact of attacks and their role in deterrence strategies.

EMP is not the only option available to the United States and Russia; nuclear weapons are getting smaller and smaller. For example, the new low-yield Trident nuclear warhead of the US military has been deployed on ballistic missiles launched by submarines; many strategic experts believe that it can be used for limited response warfare. , without provoking a full-scale nuclear war.

A retired senior naval officer told Newsweek in August that the ballistic missile submarine was on 2-hour alert, ready to attack. “Of course, SSBNs (ballistic missile submarines equipped with Trident II missiles) are also stationed as usual and can be used.”

If Russia uses nuclear weapons, NATO warns: Russia will suffer first, former US intelligence chief: will destroy all Russian troops in Ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Putin on the 2nd not to act rashly, as long as Russia is ready for a nuclear strike, the United States will find out, and thus “pre-emptive strike” will have serious consequences for Russia.

According to the report, the NATO Secretary-General’s remarks have two meanings. First, the West does not take Putin’s nuclear threats lightly; second, it is not empty words that Russia will suffer the consequences of using nuclear weapons.

Military experts are still downplaying the risks, with the White House saying it has not seen any activity indicating a planned Russian attack, and Western intelligence services are closely monitoring it day and night.

If the threat takes shape, experts believe Moscow will use tactical nuclear weapons with smaller yields than strategic nuclear weapons, possibly fired by short-range Iskander ballistic missiles, the report said. In this regard, Pavel Podvig, a researcher at the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (Unidir) in Geneva, believes that Russia’s preparations for an attack will be obvious.

“Nuclear weapons require a certain amount of structure, well-trained military personnel and maintenance. You can’t do that in a random place,” Podwig said. “There is a very small chance of hiding a nuclear facility,” he said.

“Technically, you might be able to smuggle several bombs from a storage location without detection, but doing so is very risky, especially with a Western pre-emptive strike,” he warned. “And, the Russians will There is never any certainty that this will not be discovered. It will be a gamble.”

A report published by the institute in 2017 listed a total of 47 nuclear weapons stockpiles across Russia. U.S. and other spy satellites, as well as military intelligence officers, pay attention to the tiny details of what has changed. Podwig argues that Russia has deployed its strategic nuclear or long-range nuclear warheads on the ground, missiles, bombers and submarines, but not its non-strategic or tactical nuclear weapons (as many as 2,000) on missiles.

The report also mentioned that other experts believe that from a purely military perspective, the use of tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine is not a “game changer”. French defense and aviation adviser Xavier Tytelman said that tactical nuclear weapons have a shorter range than strategic nuclear weapons. A tactical nuclear missile can destroy everything within a few kilometers, but this kind of force has no effect on the military. Useful because “troops are dispersed”.

Retired four-star U.S. general and former CIA director David Petraeus said in an interview with foreign media on the 2nd that although he has not discussed Russia’s use of nuclear weapons with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, If it happens, he believes that the United States will lead its allies to destroy all Russian troops in Ukraine and sink the Russian fleet in the Black Sea.

Pedro stated that the radiation from nuclear weapons will spread and affect NATO member states.

The Institute for War Studies (ISW), a Washington think tank, believes that the Russian army now only has a group of exhausted soldiers and hastily mobilized reservists. “The Russian army is in a chaotic combination and cannot function on the nuclear battlefield at all.”

ISW further pointed out that if the Russian army uses strategic nuclear weapons on the front line, it will make it impossible for the Russian army to pass through the area, and the Russian army will not be able to advance to Ukraine. In addition, several experts and analysts bluntly stated that “Russia is unlikely to use nuclear weapons because these threats will create chaos and uncertainty.”

In addition, the Russian army has been in a situation of insufficient supplies, medical care and ammunition for a long time. The Twitter account “@visegrad24” PO wrote that the 1.5 million winter warm uniforms that were supposed to be sent to the front line in Ukraine for the Russian army disappeared, but the Russian official Claiming this is just “misplaced” and will find out.

The news of high-level corruption in the Russian army is often reported. The British Ministry of Defense pointed out in the battle report on September 4 that in addition to the Russian soldiers’ dissatisfaction with the fatigue and heavy casualties of the battle, dissatisfaction with wages and remuneration is the main problem. In Ukraine The Russian army has not received due remuneration and treatment, and the corruption problem at the top of the military has also made the originally sluggish morale worse.

Dedan Nord assisted Ukraine with 16 howitzers, and the United States plans to establish a new headquarters in Germany

The Ukrainian counter-offensive has been successful in recent weeks, and the Ukrainian army has emphasized the need for more and more powerful weapons and equipment to repel Russian aggression. Germany, Denmark and Norway will spend 92 million euros to buy 16 Zuzana 2 howitzers for Ukraine, with deliveries expected to begin next year, Reuters reported. The Slovak-made howitzer has a range of 40 kilometers and can fire 6 shells per minute.

Military aid from Western countries has been pouring into Ukraine, especially the US military aid is the largest. The New York Times reported that Christopher Cavoli, the commander of U.S. European Command, put forward a proposal to aid the Ukrainian command, which would make aid to Ukraine more efficient. The White House and the Defense Department took a positive attitude towards this. A decision could be made in the coming weeks.

It is understood that the new command will be in charge of Kavory and will be responsible for implementing the decisions made by the “Ukrainian Defense Liaison Group” composed of 40 countries. The staffing is about 300 people. The headquarters will be located in Wiesbaden, Germany. (Wiesbaden), which is also the headquarters of the US Army in Europe, where most of the US-made ordnance training courses for Ukrainian soldiers were previously conducted in Wiesbaden.

Presidents of 9 Central and Eastern European countries issued a statement rejecting the Security Council resolution condemning Russia’s opposition, China and India abstaining

Putin announced on Friday (September 30) the annexation of four Ukrainian territories. Agence France-Presse reported that the leaders of the nine member states of NATO issued a joint statement on October 2, condemning Russia’s illegal annexation. Russia will not recognize any attempt to annex any Ukrainian territory in the future.” “Demands the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from all occupied territories, and encourages all allies to substantially increase military assistance to Ukraine.”

The statement was made by Czech President Miloš Zeman, Estonian President Alar Karis, Latvian President Egils Levits, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, Montenegro President Juka Milo Đukanović, North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová jointly named . The full text is published on the website of the Polish Presidential Palace.

NATO currently has 30 member states. Among the 9 countries, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in Central and Eastern Europe are Russia’s neighbors, while Romania and Slovakia border Ukraine. Among them, 7 countries are within the scope of the Warsaw Pact organization that confronted NATO in the past. At the beginning, they were all subordinates to the Soviet Union. Only Montenegro and North Macedonia belonged to the Yugoslav Federation. Yugoslavia is the only European socialist country that has not joined the Warsaw Pact. .

In addition, the United States and other countries launched a resolution in the United Nations Security Council on Friday to condemn Russia. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, emphasized that “the idea of ​​the United Nations is that one country will never be allowed to seize another country’s territory by force.” “Defending sovereignty, maintaining territorial integrity, is That’s the job of the Security Council.”

In response, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, countered, “Do you really expect Russia to consider supporting this proposal? If not, then you are deliberately forcing us to use the veto, and then talking about Russia abuse of this right.”

In addition to Russia’s veto, China, India, Gabon and Brazil abstained.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “If Russia is going to block the Security Council from doing its job, then we will have a case in the United Nations General Assembly, where every country has the right to vote, and then we can clearly articulate the redrawing of borders by force. It’s unacceptable behavior.”

At the same time, the U.S. Treasury Department on Friday also announced “severe” new sanctions on Russia, covering more than 1,000 people and companies related to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, including the head of the Russian Central Bank, members of the National Security Council and their families , hundreds of members of the legislature, top national finance and military infrastructure and suppliers.

Earlier, the White House issued a statement saying that “the United States will make Russia pay a heavy price immediately.” The White House also announced that members of the Group of 7 (G7) countries also agreed to make all countries that support Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territory pay a “price”.

