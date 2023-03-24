The Russia-Ukraine war will be 13 months old, and the two sides are still fighting fiercely in Udon. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky went to the most dangerous front line, Bakhmut, on March 22 to visit the wounded soldiers to boost morale. After Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on the 21st for “peace”, the Russian army launched an air strike on Kiev that night, hitting a school and killing 4 people. On the same day, the Japanese Prime Minister visited Kiev. Who benefits from the Trump-Xi summit? Moscow vigorously publicized, Beijing reacted strangely, and the United States counterattacked, exposing the CCP to transport drones worth more than ten million dollars to Russia.

Putin suddenly protested against Britain’s use of “nuclear component” weapons, saying that he had to respond. Is it an excuse to escalate the war? Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged aid to Poland, which warns that the “Sino-Russian axis” is dangerous. Was Austria secretly aiding Russia caught? The foreign minister said that Russia is still important, and it is impossible for Austria and Russia to break up overnight. The International Monetary Fund and Ukraine have reached a preliminary agreement to provide US$15.6 billion in loans to help stabilize the economy.

Agence France-Presse reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has always been brave enough to go to the front line to boost morale, posted on Facebook on March 22 that he came to Bakhmut (Bakhmut, Donetsk) region today. ) to award the fighters, expressing their gratitude to them, “I am honored to be here today to present awards to our heroes and shake their hands in thanking them for defending the sovereignty of our country.”

After PO published an article on inspecting the front line of Bakhmut, Zelensky then PO published another video of visiting wounded soldiers, in which he can be seen interacting with soldiers in a medical facility. He wrote: “We interviewed the fighters, who are receiving treatment for their injuries. Thank you for defending Ukraine and hope for a speedy recovery.”

Trump and Xi talked about “peace” Russian air raid Kiev hit the school that night, 4 dead

On March 21, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida paid a secret visit to Ukraine, and after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping talked about “peace” in Moscow, the Russian army dispatched the Iranian-made “Witness-136” after dark. “(Shahed 136) suicide drone, a new wave of air strikes on the Kiev region.

The State Emergency Service (State Emergency Service) posted on the communication software Telegram that the Russian army attacked a high school in Rzhyshchiv, about 80 kilometers south of the capital Kiev, and partially destroyed two buildings in the school. Dormitories and a teaching building.

Kiev region police chief Andrii Nebytov said four people were killed in a series of explosions in the early hours of the morning, 20 others were taken to hospital and several were still missing.

Zelensky criticized in a video conference that after Putin and Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping talked about “peace” in Moscow, Moscow issued a “criminal” order.

“More than 20 Iranian-made drones, plus missiles, countless shelling, this is just the latest night of Russian terror against Ukraine. Whenever someone tries to hear the word ‘peace’ in Moscow, there Another order will be given to carry out this criminal attack.”

Zelensky emphasized that the success of the Ukrainian military on land, sea and air has really brought peace closer.

Britain aids Ukraine with “depleted uranium armor-piercing bombs”, Putin protests against accusing the West of using nuclear weapons to escalate war

General Xi will make the West worry about the CCP’s military assistance to Russia with lethal weapons, and the West will accelerate military assistance to prepare for Ukraine’s counterattack. Foreign media reported that British Defense Secretary Annabel Goldie confirmed on the 20th that some of the ammunition for the “Challenger 2” combat vehicle sent to Ukraine by the United Kingdom included armor-piercing projectiles containing depleted uranium, which can improve the performance of the combat vehicle. Armor-piercing capability of shells.

In this regard, Putin said that the West has collectively begun to use weapons with nuclear components, and Russia will have to respond.

The British Ministry of Defense issued a statement on this, emphasizing that the British Army has been using depleted uranium in armor-piercing bombs for decades. “Russia knows this, but deliberately tried to spread rumors.” Health and environmental effects are minimal.

Hamish de Breton-Gordon, a former British Army tank commander and chemical weapons expert, pointed out that Putin’s remarks are “typical fake news” and that the depleted uranium armor-piercing bombs used in the “Challenger 2” only contain trace amounts of depleted uranium. . “It’s ludicrous to suggest that depleted uranium bombs have anything to do with nuclear weapons that use enriched uranium,” Bretton Gordon said.

Perhaps Putin will use this to escalate the war, fighting hard when Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia will boost his momentum.

Who benefits from the Trump-Xi summit?Moscow vigorously promotes Beijing’s strange response, the United States plans to fight back, and NATO will deploy 300,000 troops to resist Russia

Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on the 20th for a state visit. On the same day, he had a one-on-one informal meeting with Putin for 4 hours, and then Putin entertained him with a state banquet. The next day, on the 21st, China and Russia held a formal summit. According to the official media Russian Satellite News Agency, Xi Jinping did not leave the Kremlin until after 9 pm. After six hours of talks, the Chinese and Russian officials only announced the signing of two documents, and obviously there are more things that cannot be made public.

The Russian Satellite News Agency described that the relationship between Russia and China has reached the highest level in history, and the Russian media also reported on a large scale. Obviously, Xi Jinping has created a wave of domestic momentum for Putin, allowing Putin to at least show internally the support of his largest international ally in order to continue to promote the war of aggression against Ukraine. If this war becomes unsustainable now, Putin may soon face a political crisis at home.

In addition, regardless of the extent of the CCP’s actual military assistance to Russia, for a dictatorship, stable control of internal power is the top priority. Facing next year’s election, Putin is facing a stalemate in the Russia-Uzbekistan war for more than a year, which has affected the domestic economy and people’s livelihood. When Putin is severely sanctioned and isolated internationally, the internal situation may have become unstable. If he cannot continue to power smoothly, the Putin will be a disaster. On the 17th, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes. If Putin loses power, he may be sent to the International Criminal Court for trial in the future.

On the other hand, Xi Jinping is also facing the same predicament. China’s economic situation is poor and it is surrounded by the United States in the international arena. If Russia is replaced by a regime that is pro-Western, it will be a huge disaster for the CCP. There is enormous pressure both internally and externally, and they have no choice but to form a “marriage of rights and interests”. When they meet, they give each other “commendations” and “encouragement” for each other’s governance achievements, and continue to support each other’s governance and power.

However, the CCP’s response to the General Xi meeting was strange. On the 21st, Weibo actually banned the search for the entry of Chairman Xi’s visit to Russia. The Weibo pages were also reported by official media, and there were few private discussions. It is obvious that the domestic public opinion on Xi’s visit to Russia is not good, and the CCP has come forward to control comments, but it can’t promote it.

At this critical moment of the Russo-Ukraine war, Xi Jinping made it clear that he had openly formed an alliance with Putin, and he lost at the beginning. It cannot be ruled out that it has something to do with Putin’s arrest warrant issued by the ICC.

The “Critical Moment” program pointed out that Putin greeted Xi Jinping with a high standard, and even sent Xi Jinping to the car to leave. The size of the reports is in stark contrast. Wu Zijia, chairman of Formosa Electronic News, believes that the reason is that it was not Xi Jinping who actually gained the upper hand in the talks, but Putin. When the two met, Putin stared straight at Xi Jinping with fierce eyes. The scripts listed by the Russian side were implemented in the same way. Obviously, although Putin was at a disadvantage, he was determined by Xi Jinping.

In the past, when China and Russia fought against each other, China was often at a disadvantage. Wu Zijia said that at the end of World War II, the Soviet Union was besieged by German soldiers. In the end, President Roosevelt of the United States decided to help the Soviet Union with the allies. However, Stalin, the leader of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, was on the verge of life and death. The Soviet Union did not accept support from the Allies. Wu Zijia said that Russia has always had this kind of tradition, and Putin is now taking Beijing in turn, because once the Putin regime collapses, Beijing will be even worse, so Xi Jinping expressed his support for Putin’s re-election next year as soon as they met.

The Putin-Xi talks have indeed brought economic results to Putin’s internal publicity. Putin said after the talks on the 21st that Russia, China and Mongolia have reached all agreements on the planned Power of Siberia 2 (Power of Siberia 2) pipeline, and Moscow is ready to increase natural gas exports to China. Putin also said Moscow was ready to help Chinese companies replace Western companies that left Russia over the Ukraine conflict.

The Power of Siberia 2 pipeline will transport 50 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia to China every year via Mongolia. The idea has been floated for years, but Russia has added urgency as it seeks to replace Europe with China as its main gas customer.

However, the focus of international concern is still whether the Chinese Communist Party will aid Russia with lethal weapons, while the United States has already started planning to fight back. On the day when Prussia and Xi started their official summit on the 21st, the New York Times reported that since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 last year, the CCP has shipped drones worth more than $12 million to Russia. This shows that China and Russia have been cooperating secretly, and it also shows that it is difficult for the US government to prevent other countries from providing assistance to Russia. This is the third time that American media have disclosed the CCP’s war aid to Russia after CNN and Politico.

Current commentator Ma Ju commented that more information about the CCP’s aid to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will be disclosed in the future. It’s not that they didn’t know about it in the past, but that the United States, Europe and Japan don’t want to tear their faces apart, causing China to completely support Russia. Openly allying with Putin, the days when the West still wants to pretend not to see it are over. Next, it must be done to the end.

The U.S. political news network (Politico) reported that NATO military leaders will submit the latest regional defense plan. It is reported that the content will be to deploy up to 300,000 NATO soldiers in Russia’s border areas in response to Sino-Russian military cooperation.

Horst-Heinrich Brauß, former assistant secretary-general for defense policy at NATO, further pointed out that the first echelon will call up about 100,000 soldiers and prepare to deploy them within 10 days, possibly from Poland, Norway, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania army. The second echelon of troops will serve as a support force and is ready to be formed in Germany and other countries within 10 to 30 days.

Tang Jingyuan, a senior media person, analyzed that the issue of the CCP’s military aid to Russia is currently the focus of the entire Russia-Ukraine war situation. “Because Russia’s weapons and ammunition depletion is approaching a critical point, and Ukraine is planning a major spring counteroffensive, NATO may deploy a large number of troops on the Russian border, not entirely to deal with possible conflicts with Russia. The outbreak of direct conflict in Russia, I think it is more likely to be a preventive measure after a major change in the Russian-Ukrainian war situation, which may trigger a series of political consequences.”

“Daily Mail” reported that Xi Jinping said goodbye to Putin in Moscow on the evening of the 21st, “(the current global situation) is part of a century-old change, and we will promote it together.” Putin responded, “I agree.” According to the report, this sentence is bound to ring alarm bells in Western countries.

However, with Pu Xi facing domestic instability and international isolation, the result of this century-old change may also be the collapse of the two largest dictatorships.

Japanese prime minister pledges aid to Poland Polish PM warns: ‘China-Russia axis’ is dangerous

The Associated Press reported that the day after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a secret visit to Ukraine, Kishida arrived in Warsaw, the Polish capital, on the 22nd to meet with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

“Concerned about the increasing burden on Poland due to (Russia)’s long-term invasion of Ukraine,” Kishida said that Japan intends to provide assistance to Poland in order to support Poland in continuing to play its role in the Russia-Ukraine War, and intends to strongly support Poland’s construction plan.

Poland opened its borders to Ukraine during the Russo-Ukraine War and absorbed tens of thousands of war refugees. Many Poles volunteered to provide refugee accommodation, financial assistance and various living materials. The Polish government also set up information centers at various train stations to help refugees. The entire Polish society plays an integral role in assisting Ukraine in terms of military, humanitarian and political support.

Kishida said that Japan usually provides promised type of assistance to developing countries, but Poland has long been out of the scope of providing such assistance, but the Japanese government is willing to make an exception this time to assist the Polish government. Kishida also said it was crucial that countries with the same values, such as Japan and Poland, stand united in their support for Ukraine and further sanctions against Russia.

Agence France-Presse reported that when Moravecchi welcomed the visiting Fumio Kishida, he told the media: “The visit of the Chinese President to Moscow makes us worry. This China-Moscow axis is very dangerous.” Moravecchi then said : “We are trying to persuade China not to support Russia’s aggressive international policies.”

Secretly helping Russia get caught?Austrian Foreign Minister: Russia is still important to Europe

Reuters reported that since the outbreak of the Russo-Ukraine war, Western countries have imposed many sanctions on Russia, but Austria is still importing Russian gas. According to people familiar with the matter, some officials in Austria hope that the war will end as soon as possible so that normal trade relations between Austria and Russia can be restored.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said in an interview, “Whether you like it or not, Dostoevsky and Tchaikovsky are part of European culture, and Russia is still our biggest neighbour.” In addition, Austria will abide by the sanctions against Russia, but there is no need to “break up” with Russia completely overnight.

Separately, the U.S. conducted an investigation earlier this year into transactions executed in Russia by Austria’s second-largest bank, RBIV, and found that RBIV provided Russian loans to help it invade Ukraine. For this reason, Challenburg pointed the finger at other companies. “Not only in Austria, 91% of Western companies are currently located in Russia. Moreover, many banks in the United States are located in Russia, including Bank of America (Bank of America).” Bank of America spoke. Respondents responded that all of their transactions were in full compliance with the sanctions.

IMF reaches preliminary agreement with Ukraine to lend $15.6 billion to stabilize economy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on the 21st that it had reached a staff-level agreement with Ukraine on a $15.6 billion four-year financing package that would provide funds as Ukraine continues to fend off Russian aggression, Reuters reported. The agreement is yet to be approved by the IMF’s board of directors. The IMF said its executive board would discuss approval in the coming weeks.

The agreement also takes into account Ukraine’s post-war accession to the European Union, IMF official Gavin Gray said in a statement announcing the agreement: “The overall objective of the authorities’ plan is to maintain economic and financial stability, restore debt sustainability, and support Ukraine’s post-war economic recovery on its way to the European Union.”

The IMF changed its rules last week to allow new lending to countries facing “an unusually high level of uncertainty”, without naming Ukraine. Gray added that the IMF currently forecasts Ukraine’s real GDP in 2023 at minus 3 percent to plus 1 percent.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that in the case of a record budget deficit, this plan will help us ensure overall economic stability and strengthen interaction with other international partners, thanking the IMF for its support.

