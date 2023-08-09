The latest developments in Ukraine demonstrate the folly of an extended war

by Stefano Briganti

The latest developments in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict demonstrate how crazy the spiral that will lead to an extended war is. The condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine was said, written, shouted and reiterated by the UN, the EU chancelleries, the White House and Brussels. However, a firm condition was established with Kiev by the USA and its allies in order to be able to guarantee it unconditional, uninterrupted and indefinite support: the defense of Ukraine against the invader had to take place and remain on Ukrainian territory, no attacks on Russian territory. Zelensky promised to respect her.

He started there economic warfare that not providing cannons could deploy without risk for the coalition (so we were told). Unforgettable are the praises for speed and compactness in execution, the grandeur of the range of measures, the rush to reduce dependence on energy sources Russians in a competition to see who reduced the most and first. Biden in March 2022 ruled: “Sanctions on Russia will stop the Russian war machine and avoid the Third World war”. Today we know that she did not go like this. The Russian war machine has not stopped, Russia is in a war economy and the IMF has certified a +1.5% Russian GDP outlook for 2023, while for the EU it is +0,9%.

Read Also

Bologna massacre, De Angelis backtracks: “My only certainty is my doubt, I apologize to those I have caused inconvenience”

Then it started the flow of weapons whose power has gradually grown and with each new round we were told that it would resolve the conflict. The Javelins, the Himras, the Patriots, the Leopards, the Bradleys, the Shadow Storms, the Arpions, the bullets to Impoverished uranium and cluster bombs have not resolved the conflict but, of course, they have intensified it. Any hypothesis of concluding the conflict through diplomatic channels has been and has remained cancelled.

Then they started the shares claimed by Kiev on Russian territory. An attack, a bomb, attacks across the border. Washington does not like it and grumbles with Zelensky who in May in Berlin in front of Scholtz reaffirms that he will never attack Russian territory. When Kiev asks long range missiles and F-16s, the US is holding back because there is the risk that Kiev could use them in Russia.

One step further and Zelensky has drones dropped on Moscow. Breath in suspense, Putin does not react like Bush did on 9/11, fear gone. Few reproaches from the allies and so when in July Washington agrees to send long-range missiles for the Himras, Zelensky who now has the “most armed army in the world“, who knows that whatever he asks he gets it because the allies can no longer let go, launch the latest, very risky evolution. He officially declares that for Ukraine hit Moscowhitting Russia on its territory is legitimate thing it is due and will continue to do so. Skip the agreement made with Zelensky for the supply of weapons. On July 31, Ukrainian drones hit the business center of Moscow.

Washington’s grievances, the EU telling Moscow not to use the case as a pretext for an escalation of the conflict, ring out louder than the roar of any cannon. Because now the long-range weapons of the allies will be able to be used by Kiev on Russia without the allies being able to put any brakes.

Read Also

The flop of billboards with average prices. Gasoline and diesel still up despite the drop in oil prices

Putin told the West and the Russian people (February 22, 2023) that if the security of the Russian Federation and Russians is threatened, Moscow will use any means to safeguard it. Kiev thinks they are safe with theirs “most heavily armed army in the world“ and with all the West committed to the bitter end that does not intend (and now cannot) let him go. Europe feels protected by a Nato that has become extremely fierce. The West seems not to have listened to Moscow or instead she has listened to it well and intends to force it to escalation finale by “any means” to then try to nail it and bury it definitively in front of the world.

It will be said that for the Ukrainian dead this result was worth dying for, as M. Albright said for the half a million Iraqi children who died under US bombs.

The Supporter blog hosts posts written by readers who have decided to contribute to the growth of ilfattoquotidiano.it, subscribing to the Supporter offer and thus becoming an active part of our community. Among the posts sent, Peter Gomez and the editorial staff will select and publish the most interesting ones. This blog is the brainchild of readers, keep making it your space. Becoming a Supporter also means putting your face, signature or commitment into it: join our campaigns, think so that you have an active role! If you want to participate, for the price of “one cappuccino a week” you can also follow the Thursday editorial meeting in live streaming – sending us suggestions, news and ideas in real time – and access to the forum reserved where to discuss and interact with the editorial staff. Discover all the advantages!