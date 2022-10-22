The latest news on the epidemic in Zhejiang: 6 new confirmed cases in Zhejiang on October 20, 37 new asymptomatic infections

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-21 09:05

From 00:00 to 24:00 on October 20, 11 cities reported 24 new local positive cases, including 23 cases detected in centralized isolation points and 1 case detected in home isolation, all of which have implemented control measures.

11 cities reported 6 new confirmed cases. Among them, 1 case was imported from abroad (converted from an asymptomatic infection imported from abroad to a confirmed case); 5 cases were local cases (Ningbo City), and 5 cases were newly diagnosed on the same day.There were 2 new cured and discharged cases on the same day, and there were 107 confirmed cases

11 cities reported 37 new cases of asymptomatic infections. Among them, 18 were imported from abroad (6 from Germany, 2 from the United States, 2 from Vietnam, 2 from Hong Kong, China, 1 from Australia, 1 from France, 1 from Japan, 1 from Thailand, and 1 from Spain). For example, 1 imported from Singapore); 19 domestic cases (2 in Hangzhou, 16 in Ningbo, and 1 in Shaoxing). 25 cases of asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation on the same day, and 301 cases of asymptomatic infections were still under medical observation.

As of 24:00 on October 20, a total of 3,541 confirmed cases have been reported across the province. Among them, there are 694 imported cases and 2,847 local cases.