【Caixin.com】On October 21, 221 countries and regions outside of China had infected cases, with a total of 618,416,159 confirmed cases, an increase of 340,000 cases compared with yesterday, and 6,549,706 deaths, an increase of 1,689 cases compared with yesterday. There are 172 countries and regions where the cumulative number of confirmed cases in the world has exceeded 10,000.

As of October 19, Oxford University’s Our World in Data statistics have reported a total of 128,464,84226 doses of the new coronavirus vaccine worldwide, with a vaccination rate of 68.33%.

The cumulative number of infected people in the United States exceeded 97.16 million, an increase of 20,000 cases compared with yesterday, and the cumulative number of infections was 97,162,773, ranking first in the world. The cumulative number of infections in Canada, a neighboring country of the United States, exceeded 4.34 million, reaching 4,344,504.

The epidemic in Europe continues to spread rapidly. At present, there are more than 1,000 infected people in 44 countries. Among them, France has 36,524,605 ​​cases and 156,337 deaths; Germany has 35,172,693 cases and 152,482 deaths; the United Kingdom has 24,079,325 cases and 209,227 deaths; Italy 23290747 cases, 178450 deaths; Russia 21050850 cases, 381494 deaths; Spain 13486386 cases, 114862 deaths; Netherlands 8605638 cases, 23417 deaths; Poland 6333591 cases, 118015 deaths; Ukraine 5583411 cases, 117684 deaths; Portugal 5509424 cases , 25,128 deaths; Austria 5,387,830 cases, 20,980 deaths; Greece 5,081,981 cases, 33,426 deaths; Belgium 4,602,438 cases, 32,846 deaths; Switzerland 4,201,711 cases, 14,042 deaths; Czech 4,150,753 cases, 41,491 deaths; 7296 cases; Romania 3282751 cases, 67161 deaths; Slovakia 2639764 cases, 20543 deaths; Sweden 2608289 cases, 20562 deaths; Serbia 2394984 cases, 17171 deaths; Hungary 2132490 cases, 47798 deaths; Ireland 1670377 cases, 8010 deaths Norway 1,463,927 cases, 4,187 deaths; Finland 1,335,318 cases, 6,407 deaths; Bulgaria 1,273,949 cases, 37,820 deaths; Lithuania 1,264,602 cases, 9,373 deaths; Croatia 1,243,928 cases, 17,060 deaths; Slovenia 1,223,928 cases, 6,868 deaths; Belarus 994,037 cases and 7,118 deaths; Latvia 947,539 cases and 6,039 deaths; Estonia 605,622 cases and 2,729 deaths; Moldova 592,535 cases and 11,878 deaths; Bosnia and Herzegovina 399,663 cases and 16,165 deaths; North Macedonia 343,850 cases and 9,559 deaths; Albania 332,739 cases, 3,592 deaths; Luxembourg 300,099 cases, 1,139 deaths; Montenegro 282,185 cases, 2,785 deaths; Kosovo 272,136 cases, 3,201 deaths; Iceland 206,134 cases, 213 deaths; Malta 115,159 cases, 807 deaths; Andorra 46,449 21,452 cases and 119 deaths in San Marino; 20,509 cases and 86 deaths in Liechtenstein; 14,885 cases and 63 deaths in Monaco.

The epidemic situation in Asia is hard to say optimistic. The cumulative number of infected countries has exceeded 1,000, and there are 45 countries. Among them, India has 44,640,748 cases and 528,957 deaths; South Korea has 25,271,078 cases and 28,974 deaths; Japan has 21,955,228 cases and 46,258 deaths; Turkey has 1,6919,638 cases. , 101,203 deaths; Vietnam 1,149,6354 cases, 43,159 deaths; Iran 7,555,694 cases, 144,540 deaths; Indonesia 6,467,189 cases, 158,398 deaths; Malaysia 4,877,387 cases, 36,440 deaths; Thailand 4,687,281 cases, 32,882 deaths; 11,744 cases; Philippines 3,991,441 cases, 63,706 deaths; Iraq 2,460,868 cases, 25,356 deaths; Singapore 2,053,370 cases, 1,660 deaths; Bangladesh 2,033,878 cases, 29,411 deaths; Georgia 1,780,691 cases, 16,900 deaths; Jordan 1,746,997 cases, 14,122 deaths Pakistan 1,572,778 cases and 30,619 deaths; Kazakhstan 1,484,591 cases and 19,052 deaths; Lebanon 1,218,004 cases and 10,698 deaths; UAE 1,034,462 cases and 2,348 deaths; Nepal 1,000,373 cases and 12,018 deaths; Mongolia 984,253 cases and 2,131 deaths Azerbaijan 822,852 cases, 9,935 deaths; Saudi Arabia 820,027 cases, 9,391 deaths; Palestine 702,804 cases, 5,707 deaths; Bahrain 687,146 cases, 1,524 deaths; Sri Lanka 670,977 cases, 16,774 deaths; Kuwait 661,335 cases, 2,565 deaths; Myanmar 630,183 cases, 19,473 deaths; Cyprus 596,297 cases, 1,191 deaths; Qatar 464,820 cases, 684 deaths; Armenia 444,869 cases, 8,706 deaths; Oman 398,660 cases, 4,628 deaths; Uzbekistan 244,450 cases, 1,637 deaths; Brunei 234,582 cases and 225 deaths; Laos 216,173 cases and 758 deaths; Kyrgyzstan 206,334 cases and 2,991 deaths; Afghanistan 201,949 cases and 7,818 deaths; Maldives 185,194 cases and 308 deaths; Cambodia 137,979 cases and 3,056 deaths; Bhutan 62,248 cases and 21 deaths; Syria 57,344 cases and 3,163 deaths; East Timor 23,297 cases and 138 deaths; Tajikistan 17,786 cases and 125 deaths; Yemen 11,939 cases and 2,158 deaths.

A total of 55 countries in Africa have confirmed more than 1,000 cases, including 4,025,375 cases in South Africa and 102,257 deaths; Morocco 1,265,363 cases and 16,280 deaths; Tunisia 1,146,044 cases and 29,257 deaths; Egypt 515,645 cases and 24,798 deaths; Libya 507,024 cases, 6,437 deaths; 493,837 cases, 7,572 deaths in Ethiopia; 338,728 cases, 5,678 cases in Kenya; 333,644 cases in Zambia, 4,017 cases in death; 326,344 cases in Botswana, 2,790 cases in death; 270,771 cases in Algeria, 6,881 cases in death; Mauritius 263780 cases, 1032 deaths; Zimbabwe 257893 cases, 5606 deaths; Mozambique 230370 cases, 2224 deaths; Ghana 170421 cases, 1460 deaths; Namibia 169874 cases, 4080 deaths; Uganda 169396 cases, 3630 deaths; Rwanda 132,533 cases, 1,467 deaths; Cameroon 121,652 cases, 1,935 deaths; Angola 103,131 cases, 1,917 deaths; Congo (DRC) 93,027 cases, 1,445 deaths; Senegal 88,630 cases, 1,968 deaths; Malawi 88,065 cases, deaths 2683 cases; Côte d’Ivoire 87691 cases, 827 deaths; Swaziland 73436 cases, 1422 deaths; Madagascar 66687 cases, 1410 deaths; Sudan 63449 cases, 4965 deaths; Mauritania 63250 cases, 997 deaths; Cape Verde 62397 410 deaths; Burundi 50,413 cases, 38 deaths; Gabon 48,810 cases, 306 deaths; Seychelles 47,141 cases, 170 deaths; French Mayotte 40,308 cases, 187 deaths; Tanzania 39,679 cases, 845 deaths Togo 39,275 cases, 289 deaths; Guinea 37,999 cases, 456 deaths; Lesotho 34,490 cases, 706 deaths; Mali 32,715 cases, 742 deaths; Benin 27,782 cases, 163 deaths; Somalia 27,225 cases, 1,361 deaths Congo (Brazzaville) 24,837 cases, 386 deaths; Burkina Faso 21,631 cases, 387 deaths; South Sudan 17,823 cases, 138 deaths; Equatorial Guinea 17,133 cases, 183 deaths; Djibouti 15,690 cases, 189 deaths ; Central African Republic 15,151 cases, 113 deaths; Gambia 12,508 cases, 372 deaths; Eritrea 10,185 cases, 103 deaths.

The epidemic is still spreading in other countries in the Americas, with more than 1,000 confirmed cases in 33 countries. In addition to the United States and Canada, the cumulative infections exceeded 10,000 in Brazil with 34,780,462 cases and 687,527 deaths; Argentina with 9,715,464 cases and 129,970 deaths; Mexico with 7,106,018 cases and 330,320 deaths; Colombia with 6,309,168 cases and 141,827 deaths; Chile 4,702,881 cases and 61,513 deaths 4,150,737 cases and 216,877 deaths in Peru; 1,135,840 cases and 19,863 deaths in Guatemala; 1,130,568 cases and 8,982 deaths in Costa Rica; 1,111,266 cases and 8,530 deaths in Cuba; 1,109,171 cases and 22,237 deaths in Bolivia; Panama 989005 cases, 8506 deaths; Uruguay 988527 cases, 7510 deaths; Puerto Rico 970438 cases, 5232 deaths; Paraguay 717628 cases, 19598 deaths; Dominica 662965 cases, 4458 deaths; Venezuela 545523 cases, 5820 deaths; Honduras 456886 11,007 deaths; El Salvador 201,785 cases, 4,230 deaths; Trinidad and Tobago 184,524 cases, 4,241 deaths; Jamaica 151,931 cases, 3,320 deaths; Barbados 103,014 cases, 560 deaths; Suriname 81,158 cases, deaths 1386 cases; Guyana 71419 cases, 1281 deaths; Belize 68926 cases, 687 deaths; Bahamas 37342 cases, 833 deaths; Haiti 33764 cases, 857 deaths; Saint Lucia 29550 cases, 405 deaths; Nicaragua 15145 cases, 245 cases died.

In terms of death figures, the United States (1,067,515 deaths), Brazil (687,527 deaths), India (528,957 deaths), Russia (381,494 deaths), Mexico (330,320 deaths), Peru (216,877 deaths), and the United Kingdom (216,877 deaths) 209,227), Italy (178,450 deaths), Indonesia (158,398 deaths), France (156,337 deaths), Germany (152,482 deaths), Iran (144,540 deaths), Colombia (141,827 deaths), Argentina (129,970 deaths) cases), Poland (118,015 deaths), Ukraine (117,684 deaths), Spain (114,862 deaths), South Africa (102,257 deaths), Turkey (101,203 deaths), Romania (67,161 deaths), the Philippines (63,706 deaths) ), Chile (61,513 deaths), Hungary (47,798 deaths), Japan (46,258 deaths), Canada (46,218 deaths), Vietnam (43,159 deaths), Czech Republic (41,491 deaths), Bulgaria (37,820 deaths) , Malaysia (36,440 deaths), Ecuador (35,908 deaths), Greece (33,426 deaths), Thailand (32,882 deaths), Belgium (32,846 deaths), Pakistan (30,619 deaths), Bangladesh (29,411 deaths), Tunisia (29,257 deaths), South Korea (28,974 deaths), Iraq (25,356 deaths), Portugal (25,128 deaths), Egypt (24,798 deaths), Netherlands (23,417 deaths), Bolivia (22,237 deaths), Austria (20,980 deaths), Sweden (20,562 deaths), Slovakia (20,543 deaths), Guatemala (19,863 deaths), Paraguay (19,598 deaths), Myanmar (19,473 deaths), Kazakhstan (19,052 deaths), Serbia (17,171 deaths), Croatia (17,060 deaths), Georgia (16,900 deaths), Sri Lanka (16,774 deaths), Morocco (16,280 deaths), Bosnia and Herzegovina (16,165 deaths), Australia (15,569 deaths), Jordan (14,122 deaths), Switzerland (14,042 deaths), Nepal (12,018 deaths), Moldova (11,878 deaths), Israel (11,744 deaths), Honduras (11,007 deaths), Lebanon (10,698 deaths) cumulative deaths Over ten thousand.

There are 130 countries with more than 1,000 deaths. In addition to the above 63 countries, there are Azerbaijan (9,935 deaths), North Macedonia (9,559 deaths), Saudi Arabia (9,391 deaths), Lithuania (9,373 deaths), and Costa Rica (deaths). 8982 cases), Armenia (8706 deaths), Cuba (8530 deaths), Panama (8506 deaths), Ireland (8010 deaths), Afghanistan (7818 deaths), Ethiopia (7572 deaths), Uruguay (7510 deaths) cases), Denmark (7296 deaths), Belarus (7118 deaths), Algeria (6881 deaths), Slovenia (6868 deaths), Libya (6437 deaths), Finland (6407 deaths), Latvia (6039 deaths) ), Venezuela (5820 deaths), Palestine (5707 deaths), Kenya (5678 deaths), Zimbabwe (5606 deaths), Puerto Rico (5232 deaths), Sudan (4965 deaths), Oman (4628 deaths) , Dominica (4458 deaths), Trinidad and Tobago (4241 deaths), El Salvador (4230 deaths), Norway (4187 deaths), Namibia (4080 deaths), Zambia (4017 deaths), Uganda (3630 deaths), Albania (3592 deaths), Jamaica (3320 deaths), Kosovo (3201 deaths), Syria (3163 deaths), Nigeria (3155 deaths), Cambodia (3056 deaths), Kyrgyzstan Stan (2991 deaths), Botswana (2790 deaths), Montenegro (2785 deaths), Estonia (2729 deaths), Malawi (2683 deaths), Kuwait (2565 deaths), United Arab Emirates (2348 deaths) , Mozambique (2224 deaths), Yemen (2158 deaths), Mongolia (2131 deaths), New Zealand (2066 deaths), Senegal (1968 deaths), Cameroon (1935 deaths), Angola (1917 deaths) , Singapore (1660 deaths), Uzbekistan (1637 deaths), Bahrain (1524 deaths), Rwanda (1467 deaths), Ghana (1460 deaths), Congo (Kinshasa) (1445 deaths), Swazi Lan (1422 deaths), Madagascar (1410 deaths), Suriname (1386 deaths), Somalia (1361 deaths), Guyana (1281 deaths), Cyprus (1191 deaths), Luxembourg (1139 deaths), Mauritius (1032 deaths).

A total of 181 countries and regions have confirmed more than 1,000 cases. In addition to the above 172 countries, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has 9,452 cases and 116 deaths; Niger has 9,415 cases and 314 deaths; Antigua and Barbuda has 9,106 cases and deaths. 146 cases; Guinea-Bissau 8831 cases, 176 deaths; Comoros 8481 cases, 161 deaths; Liberia 7988 cases, 294 deaths; Sierra Leone 7752 cases, 126 deaths; Chad 7613 cases, 193 deaths; Sao Tome and Principe has 6,263 cases and 77 deaths.

As of October 19, the situation of new crown vaccines in various countries and regions (in order of vaccination rate, that is, the proportion of people who received one dose of vaccine in the total population): UAE 100% (24,922,054 doses, as of June 20), Brunei 100 % (1273212 doses, as of September 9), Portugal 94.82% (25587186 doses, as of September 30), Chile 92.72% (62461055 doses), Argentina 91.3% (109792752 doses), Malta 90.78% ( 1337957 doses), Bhutan 89.85% (2007661 doses, as of October 9), Peru 88.73% (84780770 doses, as of October 15), Canada 87.98% (91477011 doses), Uruguay 87.61% (8742614 doses), Brazil 87.43% (473101313 doses), South Korea 87.05% (129426924 doses), Spain 86.99% (95804542 doses, as of October 13), Italy 85.83% (141415551 doses), Bahrain 84.8% ( 3472758 doses), Malaysia 83.72% (72165802 doses), Colombia 83% (88720602 doses, as of October 7), Denmark 82.16% (13194650 doses), Finland 81.69% (12875789 doses), France 80.96% (150,219,043 doses), Norway 80.44% (12,062,884 doses), Seychelles 80.3% (215,396 doses, as of September 25), UK 79.97% (151,248,820 doses, as of September 4), US 79.85% (627854963 doses, as of October 11), Belgium 79.74% (28339370 doses, as of October 11), Germany 77.68% (187027895 doses), Austria 77.23% (19658112 doses), Mexico 76.7% (223158993 doses, as of October 7), Greece 75.91% (21570096 doses), Sweden 74.72% (24283364 doses, as of October 5), Indonesia 74.62% (438885586 doses, as of October 10), Iran 74% (154,528,952 doses, as of October 9), Netherlands 73% (36,104,942 doses, as of September 2), India 72.94% (219,418,2432 doses), Israel 72.31% (18,242,362 doses), Lithuania 70.18% (4510867 doses), Turkey 68.34% (152,425,561 doses), Philippines 68.23% (165,883,899 doses, as of September 29), Czech Republic 66 .37% (18269213 doses), Dominica 65.55% (16071366 doses), Timor-Leste 64.91% (1842717 doses), Pakistan 60.27% (298793045 doses), Poland 59.51% (57223170 doses), Russia 59.09% (179687898 doses, as of October 17), Croatia 57.12% (5,321,050 doses), Kosovo 50.86% (1,836,434 doses), Romania 42.33% (16,827,486 doses, as of September 18), South Africa 37.66% (37,732,345 doses) ), Ukraine 36.24% (31,668,577 doses, as of February 27), Iraq 25.64% (19,264,920 doses, as of September 22), Kyrgyzstan 24.71% (3,287,378 doses).

For more reports, see:[Topic]New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention Record (Real-time update)