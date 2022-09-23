KIEV – The negotiator who got back the fighters of the Azov regiment prisoners of the Russians is the general Kirilo Budanovdice a Republic one of Azov’s commanders. Budanov, 36, is the director of military intelligence and is also the man on the rise of these 7 months of conflict in Ukraine, always with discretion. It is present in all the dossiers that count and therefore there was also in this: for 4 months he has been personally negotiating to get back the veterans of the siege of Mariupol but the negotiations were stalled, after a promising start at the end of June when the Russians they had accepted an exchange of prisoners and had freed 95 soldiers of the Azovstal and among those 43 men of Azov ….