The latest sensational breakthrough by President Erdogan

I don’t know if I can consider it a privilege or a limitation. Certainly, in Italy, I am probably the only one who has had the opportunity to know the many faces of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for at least four decades. I believed in his will to reform when he was mayor of Istanbul, skilled at dribbling traps, having also been a talented footballer. I appreciated him as a prime minister, attentive and respectful of all components of the complex Turkish Republic. But here is the first painful surprise: his fury towards the PKK, the organization that Erdogan accused of being only a gang of terrorists. An obvious lie even for me, who had met and frequented the head of the PKK, Abdullah Öcalan. Gritty without a doubt, but also forced to prison. One day, during a press conference, the Turkish prime minister infuriated me. He said: “You must absolutely write that the PKK is a gang of terrorists!”. I stood up, lit a cigarette (I was smoking at the time) and answered aloud: “I do not accept impositions or orders to betray the truth from the director of my newspaper, Corriere della Sera. Imagine if I accept ridiculous orders from you, Mr. Prime Minister Erdogan ”. My colleagues applauded. The prime minister, at the end of his broken reaction, called me, apologized, and then added in a low voice an almost fatherly advice: almost fatherly, because Erdogan is younger than me. He confided in me, almost whispering: “I invite you to stop smoking. It is bad for health“. I must admit that a short time later I decided, actually without too much effort, to accept the premier’s advice. Over the years, Erdogan, who became head of state, instead of appeasing his worst instincts, accentuated them by giving space to his desire for revenge against his opponents. Just in these days, however, the president is demonstrating precious character adjustments. Turkey is a precious Islamic country for all regional balances. In Africa, which has a gigantic population hungry for food, peace and rights, Erdogan knows that in the great continent he is contending for the influence of the very powerful China and France, for what remains of his colonial empire. Not only. Turkey has the prestige to be able to influence even Putin’s Russia, above all in search of a solid and balanced peace. But the great news for the Near East is the sensational meeting with the Ukrainian president Zelensky, to whom Erdogan promised that the Republic attacked by Russia deserves “to join NATO”. Ankara has always defended Ukraine’s right to its freedom, to democracy and to the rights of its people. A truly sensational step, which will have a fundamental sequel. After so many years, Erdogan truly deserves everyone’s appreciation. “Bravo President!”, I tell him too.

