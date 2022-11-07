Home World The latest shot by WarGonzo, the Russian propagandist journalist wounded in the Donbass: “They amputated me, the Russian doctors will have my limb revived with stem cells”
World

by admin
KRYVY RIH – Maybe he’ll be believed this time too. Someone, in Russia but not only there, will say that of course, if he says so it is certainly true: thanks to stem cells and to the Russian scientific avant-garde, he told today WarGonzo” iin a high position Telegramthe leg they cut off in the war in Ukraine will be reborn by itself like a lizard’s tail.

Semyon

