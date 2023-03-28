[Overseas Network]According to Fox News, on the evening of March 27 local time, police in Nashville, Tennessee, USA released surveillance video of a shooting at a local elementary school.

On the morning of the 27th, a 28-year-old woman armed with two assault rifles and a pistol opened fire at an elementary school in Nashville, killing three children and three adults. The gunman was shot dead by the police at the scene 14 minutes after committing the crime.

Surveillance footage showed that the gunman drove into the campus, fired wildly, and entered the building through the shattered glass gate. She then walked around the corridors and rooms looking for targets with a rifle in hand. She was also wearing a black vest that appeared to be body armor.

According to data from the US “Gun Violence Archives” website, as of March 27, more than 9,800 people in the United States have lost their lives to gun violence this year, including nearly 400 children and teenagers.