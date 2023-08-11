Home » The launch of the Russian rocket to the moon: the video – Corriere TV
The launch of the Russian rocket to the moon: the video – Corriere TV

Russia has launched a Soyuz rocket carrying a probe to the Moonthus launching its first lunar mission in 47 years .

The spacecraft will reach lunar orbit in five days and will stay there for between three and seven days to choose the right point to land in the lunar south pole area. According to a Roscosmos source, the agency expects the moon landing around August 21st.

The spacecraft, which will remain on the moon for a year, will have the task of “taking (samples) and analyzing the soil” as well as “conducting long-term scientific research”.

According to reports from the director of the agency, General Yury Borisov, Roscosmos plans other lunar missions in the coming years: Luna-26 in 2027, Luna-27 in 2028 and Luna-28 in 2030 or later

August 11, 2023 – Updated August 11, 2023 , 08:27 am

